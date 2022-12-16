U.S. markets open in 3 hours 19 minutes

Asia-Pacific Data Centre Market Landscape Report 2022-2026: Pricing will Continue to Rise Despite the Increase in New Space and Facilities Taking Place

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Asia-Pacific Data Centre Landscape 2022 to 2026" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The Data Centres providers in Asia Pacific region is amongst the fastest growing in the world, with South Korea forecast to have a growth of 100%.

The report looks at the Data Centre developments in the region, including the key metrics of market size, growth, pricing and new investment.

The Data Centre markets in the Asia Pacific Region report analyses twelve third-party Data Centre country markets in the region including Australia, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Korea (South), Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Some of the key findings include:

Data Centre growth rates in the Asia-Pacific region remain strong. The average rate of growth in Data Centre space, power and revenue forecast for the four-year period to the end of 2026 is to be 50 percent, with South Korea to have a growth rate of over 100 percent for the same period - with Australia and Singapore to have among the lowest growth rates.

Australia and Singapore are both mature markets with over 400,000 m2 of installed Data Centre space, and have attracted a range of hyperscale and cloud investments. Singapore is constrained by a shortage of power and land for Data Centre development with power being rationed by the Government.

New Data Centres are mostly being built in Metro city areas: The Metro city area is attractive as it is close to large population centres - with around half of the Data Centre power in the 12 Asia Pacific country markets being located in 17 Data Centre city clusters.

The existing Data Centre locations (particularly Singapore & Hong Kong) face challenges: Singapore and Hong Kong both face power constraints, with most power being imported with limited renewable power capacity. The constraints on developments in Singapore & Hong Kong provide an opportunity for other markets:

The Australian Data Centre market has become one of the largest in Asia: Australia has benefitted from the creation of large campus Data Centres in the Melbourne and Sydney areas, with AirTrunk (Melbourne) developing three campuses with up to 370 MW of power in total and NEXT DC (Melbourne) also developing two campuses with up to 120 MW of power.

The Asia Pacific market is being powered by demand for the cloud: Cloud expansion is underpinning the business case for Data Centre construction leading to demand for new hyperscale facilities. The entry of new investors including private equity investors and Data Centre Providers is spurring development in new hyperscale facilities.

There is some uncertainty about future Data Centre pricing and the revenue outlook: Overall Data centre pricing forecasts that Asia Pacific Data Centre pricing will continue to rise despite the increase in new space and facilities taking place.

Key Topics Covered:

Part 1 - The Top Ten key Asia Pacific Data Centre Trends from the end of 2022 to the end of 2026 - A qualitative survey of the Top Ten Data Centre Trends in the Asia Pacific Region from the end of 2022 to the end of 2026

The Top 10 Data Centre Trends in the Asia Pacific region

Trend 1 - The continued rise of China as the 2nd largest Data Centre market in the world
Trend 2 - The rise of new investment from private equity investors
Trend 3 - The constraints on new Data Centre investments in Singapore
Trend 4 - The new Asia Pacific Data Centre markets are out-performing the rest (Indonesia, Malaysia & the Philippines)
Trend 5 - The impact of Acquisition and Mergers in the Asia Pacific Region
Trend 6 - The challenge of providing sufficient power in the Asia Pacific Region
Trend 7 - The importance of providing sustainable or renewable energy in the region
Trend 8 - The emergence of new Data Centre Metro city markets in the Asia Pacific region
Trend 9 - The changes in new technology required to support more sustainable Data Centres in the region
Trend 10 - The key changes in the Asia Pacific Data Centre market as of 2030

Part 2 - The Data Centre Landscape for each of the 12 Data Centre countries in the Asia Pacific region

The analyst provides an overview of the Data Centre Landscape in each of the 12 Asia Pacific Data Centre markets.

The overview for each of the 12 country markets include:

  • Details of the Data Centre facilities with floor space and power in each country's market

  • Details of the new Data Centre developments planned

  • Summary of each Asia Pacific Country Market

Part 3 - Asia Pacific Data Centre Trends - The key conclusions, trends & forecasts from the Asia Pacific Data Centre Trends report - from the end of 2022 to the end of 2026

  • The key trends in the Asia Pacific region for Data Centres

  • A forecast for Data Centre raised floor space from the end of 2022 to the end of 2026

  • A forecast for Data Centre Customer Power from the end of 2022 to the end of 2026

  • A forecast for Data Centre utilisation in the Asia Pacific region

  • A forecast for Data Centre pricing in the Asia Pacific region

  • A forecast for Data Centre revenues from the end of 2022 to the end of 2026

  • The Key Conclusions for the Asia Pacific Data Centre Trends report

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vdl885

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asia-pacific-data-centre-market-landscape-report-2022-2026-pricing-will-continue-to-rise-despite-the-increase-in-new-space-and-facilities-taking-place-301705077.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

