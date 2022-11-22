U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,962.75
    +4.75 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,760.00
    +25.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,608.00
    +20.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,846.30
    +3.10 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.74
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,744.80
    +5.20 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    21.14
    +0.27 (+1.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0263
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8250
    +0.0070 (+0.18%)
     

  • Vix

    22.36
    -0.76 (-3.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1853
    +0.0030 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.6860
    -0.4100 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    15,838.64
    -372.05 (-2.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    365.36
    -7.00 (-1.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,376.85
    -8.67 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,138.10
    +193.31 (+0.69%)
     
Survey:

What's the worst-performing company of 2022? We want your nominees. Tell us here.

Asia Pacific Dental Market is Set to Display a Steady CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2032, With an Expected Value of Around US$ 29.8 Bn. Analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc.
·7 min read

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2022 / Cosmetic dentistry is a common procedure that has changed with advancements in surgical, imaging, and biomedical technologies. As per Future Market Insights' latest revised industry analysis, the Asia Pacific Dental market was valued at around US$ 10.6 Bn in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of close to 9.9% over the forecast period (2022-2032).

Future Market Insights, Inc., Monday, November 21, 2022, Press release picture
Future Market Insights, Inc., Monday, November 21, 2022, Press release picture

The primary factors driving the dental equipment market are an increase in dental disease incidences and a rise in demand for cosmetic dentistry. The market has chances to upgrade current equipment by bringing new technological innovations that would enhance dental surgical procedures and enable more effective and efficient treatment.

Men and older adults are more likely to get oral cancer, and socioeconomic status has a significant impact on incidence as well. Use of areca nuts (betel quid), alcohol, and tobacco are some of the main causes of oral cancer. Infections with the human papillomavirus are to blame for a rising proportion of mouth cancer cases in young people.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report @
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15767

For a conclusive and precise diagnosis of oral cancer, comprehensive imaging is needed. Therefore, a high incidence of cancer cases has a beneficial impact on the expansion of the dentistry industry.

The increasing demand for oral healthcare services is only bound to increase the number of people opting for dental studies in the forthcoming years, which is a key driver for the dental market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Consumables as products are expected to hold around 71.6% market share by the end of 2022, and the segment is expected to display growth at a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period owing to the rise in the prevalence of oral diseases.

  • Treatment as an application segment within the market is projected to hold the largest market share value of 47.1% in 2022 owing to the rise in oral surgeries.

  • Dental clinics are estimated to account for the largest market value share of about 57.7% by the end-user segment in 2022. Dental clinics have the maximum adoption of dental consumables like implants, prosthetics, braces, crowns, dental impression materials, and many more.

  • South Asia is slated to be the largest leading region with an expected value share of 45.4% in 2032, owing to the large patient pool with oral diseases, and an increase in dental procedures in the region

"Growing Prevalence of Oral Diseases, Combined with Rising Demand for Dental Care, are factors set to boost the Sales of Asia Pacific Dental Market," says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Market Competition

The key players are determined to develop dental products that are easy to handle and most convenient for the patient. To obtain this approach, market players have displayed several developments and product launches to provide a comprehensive range of products encompassing minimally invasive and technologically advanced dental products.

  • In May 2022, Amann Girrbach extended its integrated digital workflow for dentists with the direct restoration solutions (DRS) product line, making it simple for practices and laboratories to easily enter into full digitalization.

  • On February 25, 2022, Dentsply Sirona unveiled its most recent initiatives to strengthen its leadership in digital dentistry, including a promising partnership with Google Cloud and the introduction of a 3D printing product that is suitable for use in medical settings.

Before Buying, Visit for Customization @
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15767

Key Companies Profiled:

  • 3M Company

  • Zimmer Biomet

  • Dentsply international

  • Phillips

  • Ultradent Products

  • Sirona Dental systems

  • Henkel AG & Co KGaA

  • Ivoclar Vivadent AG

  • Kerr Corp

  • Colgate Palmolive

  • Amann Girrbach

  • 3D Totem

  • Planmeca

  • Denterprise

  • Septodont USA

  • Patterson Companies, Inc.

  • Biolase

  • Straumann

Want more Insights?

Future Market Insights brings a comprehensive research report on forecasted revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2012 to 2032.The Asia Pacific dental market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The research study is based on the product {equipment (dental radiology equipment [extra oral radiology equipment, intraoral radiology equipment, cone beam computed tomography (CBCT)], dental lasers [soft tissue laser {gas laser, and diode laser}, and all tissue laser], dental system [dental chairs, handpieces, light cure equipment, scaling units, and CAD/CAM systems], other equipment), consumables (orthodontics [dental braces, molar bands, wires, retainers, and others], endodontics [permanent sealers, files, obturation devices, and others], hygiene maintenance products [sterilizers, air purification & filters, and hypodermic needle incinerator], whitening, tips & syringes, crowns & bridges, implants, prosthetics, sealants, and other consumable}, application {diagnostics, surgical, and treatment}, and end user {hospitals, dental support organizations (DSO), dental clinics, and dental laboratories}, across three key regions of the Asia Pacific.

Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Purchasing this Report @
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15767

Future Market Insights facilitates corporates, government, investors, and associated audiences in the healthcare sector to identify and accentuate vital aspects applicable to product strategy, regulatory landscape, technology evolution, and other crucial issues to achieve sustainable success. Our unique approach to gathering market intelligence equips you in devising innovation-driven trajectories for your business. Know more about our sector coverage here.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary
1.1. Asia Pacific Market Outlook
1.2. Demand Side Trends
1.3. Supply-Side Trends
1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy
2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations
2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends
3.1. Key Trends Influencing the Market
3.2. Product Innovation/Development Trends

4. Value Added Insights
4.1. Technology Advancements
4.2. Number of Dentists per Country
4.3. Key Promotional Strategies, By Key Manufacturers
4.4. Reimbursement Scenario
4.5. Regulatory Scenario
4.6. Value Chain Analysis
4.7. Porter's Analysis
4.8. PESTLE Analysis

5. Market Background

Report Preview@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/apac-dental-market

Explore FMI's Extensive Ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Domain

Small-Molecule Injectable Market Size: The global Small-molecule Injectable Market was valued at US$ 52.7 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 112.9 Bn by 2031, finds Future Market Insights (FMI) in a recent market survey.

Plasma Separation Tubes Market Trends: The Plasma Separation Tubes Market revenue totaled US$ 466.6 Mn in 2021, according to Future Market Insights (FMI) study. The overall sales of plasma separation tubes is expected to reach US$ 874.6 Mn by 2031.

Medical Rehabilitation Robotics Market Value: The global demand in the Medical Rehabilitation Robotics Market is expected to surge at a stupendous 15.9% CAGR from 2021 to 2031, with the market valuation reaching US$ 311.4 Mn in 2021.

Blood Collection Devices Market Forecast: The global Blood Collection Devices Market is poised to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% to cross a valuation of US$ 11 Bn by 2032, up from US$ 6 Bn in 2021.

Stoma/Ostomy Care Market Overview: The global stoma/ostomy care market was worth US$ 2.6 Bn in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8.8 Bn by 2032, with an expected CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

SOURCE: Future Market Insights, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/727396/Asia-Pacific-Dental-Market-is-Set-to-Display-a-Steady-CAGR-of-99-from-2022-to-2032-With-an-Expected-Value-of-Around-US-298-Bn-Analysis-by-Future-Market-Insights-Inc

Recommended Stories

  • LG Chem to build $3 billion cathode plant in Tennessee

    LG Chem Ltd. said Tuesday it signed an memorandum of understanding with the state of Tennessee to build a new cathode materials plant in the U.S.

  • Streaming Video Grows in Southeast Asia as New Platforms Spur Market Leaders – Study

    Paid video subscriptions and viewership grew in Southeast Asia in the third quarter of the year, according to a new report. Activity was juiced by Amazon Prime Video’s push into the region, live sports from Vidio and strong content supply from leaders Netflix, Disney+ and Viu. The Southeast Asia Online Video Consumer Insights & Analytics […]

  • Crypto’s Latest Mystery Is the Ownership of Major Exchange Huobi

    (Bloomberg) -- In the vexing world of cryptocurrencies, the seemingly simple question of who owns an exchange can turn out to be fiendishly tricky.Most Read from BloombergSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnUS Stocks Drop With Fed Policy, China in Focus: Markets WrapMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revealed in Photos, DocumentsTake Huobi Global, a plat

  • FTX Bankruptcy Filing: 'No Amounts' Will Be Paid to SBF or His Inner Circle

    The wording even specified that nobody with a "familial relationship" with SBF or the recently fired execs would receive payment from FTX.

  • Tax the Rich: Biden to End Trump's Tax Cuts for The Wealthy

    House Democrats have proposed legislation that could end Trump tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations. If passed, this could implement some of the biggest tax increases in decades. But while these tax changes aim to make good on President … Continue reading → The post Tax the Rich: Biden to End Trump Tax Cuts on the Wealthy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Retiring baby boomers are getting wiped out by inflation and a volatile stock market: ‘It’s extremely scary’

    The average 401(k) balance has dropped 23% from a year ago. That has big implications for baby boomers who recently retired or are about to.

  • Why Occidental Petroleum, Devon Energy, and Diamondback Stocks Keep Falling

    Monday dawned bleak for oil stock investors as a sell-off that began early last week gained steam. As of 11:20 a.m. ET, the cost of a barrel of WTI crude oil had fallen to $75.50 -- down 5.7% from Friday's close and the lowest price seen so far this year. The situation with Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, is both better and worse.

  • George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    For anyone looking to get ahead in the investing game, following in the footsteps of stock picking legends is an obvious path to follow. Hardly any are more legendary than George Soros, forever known as the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ after pocketing a cool billion dollars in one day when betting against the Pound back in 1992. That single act, however, does not define Soros, who has made sound investment decisions throughout his career which bought decades-long returns of 30% to his Qu

  • Bitcoin Falls As Another Leader Wobbles; This Top Fund Is Buying

    Bitcoin fell Monday on fears Grayscale Bitcoin Trust could be hit by Digital Currency Group's liquidity crunch as Genesis warns of bankruptcy

  • Twitter France Head Quits in Exodus, Says ‘It’s Over’

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc.’s head of France announced his departure in a tweet on Sunday ahead of what may be additional layoffs at the embattled platform. Most Read from BloombergSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnUS Stocks Drop With Fed Policy, China in Focus: Markets WrapMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revealed in Photos, DocumentsDamien Viel, wh

  • Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel says stocks will soar 20% next year as inflation fades—but legendary investor Bill Ackman says not so fast

    Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel says 90% of U.S. inflation is already gone, but Bill Ackman is warning investors not to forget about deglobalization.

  • How An Orphanage Made $1.8 Billion This Year On One Stock

    Having trouble finding a way to make money in the S&P 500 this year? Just ask a 113-year-old orphanage how it's done.

  • Why Puma Biotechnology's Shares Jumped 20% on Monday

    The biopharmaceutical company specializes in cancer therapies. Its stock got a boost on Monday when a Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE: TAK) candidate, ponatinib, hit its primary goal in a phase 3 clinical trial as a treatment for Philadelphia chromosome-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The blood cancer therapy works by slowing the activity of BCR-ABL1, a gene sequence found in an abnormal chromosome 22, often seen in people with certain types of leukemia.

  • Why Shares of SoFi Are Falling Today

    Shares of digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) traded nearly 6.5% lower in the final hour of trading today after members of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee sent a letter to the company regarding its crypto activities. The committee also sent a letter on the matter to various bank regulators. The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is specifically looking into whether SoFi's crypto activities are in compliance with U.S. banking and consumer protection laws.

  • Here's the One-Word Secret to Lowering the Tax Hit on your IRA RMDs

    Everybody hates being told what to do, and retirement investors hate it even more when being told what to do comes with a hefty tax bill – which brings us to the IRS rule known as required minimum withdrawals, or … Continue reading → The post Here's the One-Word Secret to Lowering the Tax Hit on your IRA RMDs appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Nasdaq Selloffs Are Rarely This Deep—but That May Not Be Good News

    The Nasdaq Composite, down about 1% on Monday, has lost about 30% over the past 12 months. That's rare—but it doesn’t necessarily mean the bottom is in. In fact, it may suggest the opposite. + There have been only four periods since the Nasdaq’s launch in 1971 when the index has been down 30% or more over the previous 12 months, according to research firm DataTrek. + In three of those four instances, the bottom didn’t arrive until the index had fallen 50% or more. From January 1973 through Octob

  • Why Kinder Morgan, ExxonMobil, and Chevron Stocks Are Diving Today

    Fear has gripped the oil and gas markets, but you'll want to consider buying, not selling, stocks right now.

  • If Buffett Likes Taiwan Semiconductor, He'd Love These 3 Stocks

    Warren Buffett turned heads last week when he invested in a semiconductor stock for the first time, foundry giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM). While the Oracle of Omaha had lots of good reasons to invest in TSMC, there might actually be a greater opportunity in Taiwan Semi's key suppliers, like these three profitable semiconductor equipment stocks. As Taiwan Semiconductor has a highly diverse set of powerful customers, so does Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT).

  • The bear market will end early next year and create a ‘terrific buying opportunity,’ Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson says

    Wall Street's top strategist Mike Wilson says there's a buying opportunity on the way, but the path to get there is going to be "really tricky."

  • Fed May Lift Interest Rates to 8%-9%, Economist Says

    Experts, including interest-rate traders, have recently coalesced around a forecast of 5% peak for rates.