Asia Pacific Dental Market is Set to Display a Steady CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2032, With an Expected Value of Around US$ 29.8 Bn. Analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2022 / Cosmetic dentistry is a common procedure that has changed with advancements in surgical, imaging, and biomedical technologies. As per Future Market Insights' latest revised industry analysis, the Asia Pacific Dental market was valued at around US$ 10.6 Bn in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of close to 9.9% over the forecast period (2022-2032).

The primary factors driving the dental equipment market are an increase in dental disease incidences and a rise in demand for cosmetic dentistry. The market has chances to upgrade current equipment by bringing new technological innovations that would enhance dental surgical procedures and enable more effective and efficient treatment.

Men and older adults are more likely to get oral cancer, and socioeconomic status has a significant impact on incidence as well. Use of areca nuts (betel quid), alcohol, and tobacco are some of the main causes of oral cancer. Infections with the human papillomavirus are to blame for a rising proportion of mouth cancer cases in young people.

For a conclusive and precise diagnosis of oral cancer, comprehensive imaging is needed. Therefore, a high incidence of cancer cases has a beneficial impact on the expansion of the dentistry industry.

The increasing demand for oral healthcare services is only bound to increase the number of people opting for dental studies in the forthcoming years, which is a key driver for the dental market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Consumables as products are expected to hold around 71.6% market share by the end of 2022, and the segment is expected to display growth at a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period owing to the rise in the prevalence of oral diseases.

Treatment as an application segment within the market is projected to hold the largest market share value of 47.1% in 2022 owing to the rise in oral surgeries.

Dental clinics are estimated to account for the largest market value share of about 57.7% by the end-user segment in 2022. Dental clinics have the maximum adoption of dental consumables like implants, prosthetics, braces, crowns, dental impression materials, and many more.

South Asia is slated to be the largest leading region with an expected value share of 45.4% in 2032, owing to the large patient pool with oral diseases, and an increase in dental procedures in the region

"Growing Prevalence of Oral Diseases, Combined with Rising Demand for Dental Care, are factors set to boost the Sales of Asia Pacific Dental Market," says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Market Competition

The key players are determined to develop dental products that are easy to handle and most convenient for the patient. To obtain this approach, market players have displayed several developments and product launches to provide a comprehensive range of products encompassing minimally invasive and technologically advanced dental products.

In May 2022, Amann Girrbach extended its integrated digital workflow for dentists with the direct restoration solutions (DRS) product line, making it simple for practices and laboratories to easily enter into full digitalization.

On February 25, 2022, Dentsply Sirona unveiled its most recent initiatives to strengthen its leadership in digital dentistry, including a promising partnership with Google Cloud and the introduction of a 3D printing product that is suitable for use in medical settings.

Key Companies Profiled:

3M Company

Zimmer Biomet

Dentsply international

Phillips

Ultradent Products

Sirona Dental systems

Henkel AG & Co KGaA

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Kerr Corp

Colgate Palmolive

Amann Girrbach

3D Totem

Planmeca

Denterprise

Septodont USA

Patterson Companies, Inc.

Biolase

Straumann

Future Market Insights brings a comprehensive research report on forecasted revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2012 to 2032.The Asia Pacific dental market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The research study is based on the product {equipment (dental radiology equipment [extra oral radiology equipment, intraoral radiology equipment, cone beam computed tomography (CBCT)], dental lasers [soft tissue laser {gas laser, and diode laser}, and all tissue laser], dental system [dental chairs, handpieces, light cure equipment, scaling units, and CAD/CAM systems], other equipment), consumables (orthodontics [dental braces, molar bands, wires, retainers, and others], endodontics [permanent sealers, files, obturation devices, and others], hygiene maintenance products [sterilizers, air purification & filters, and hypodermic needle incinerator], whitening, tips & syringes, crowns & bridges, implants, prosthetics, sealants, and other consumable}, application {diagnostics, surgical, and treatment}, and end user {hospitals, dental support organizations (DSO), dental clinics, and dental laboratories}, across three key regions of the Asia Pacific.

Future Market Insights facilitates corporates, government, investors, and associated audiences in the healthcare sector to identify and accentuate vital aspects applicable to product strategy, regulatory landscape, technology evolution, and other crucial issues to achieve sustainable success. Our unique approach to gathering market intelligence equips you in devising innovation-driven trajectories for your business. Know more about our sector coverage here.

