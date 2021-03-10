Asia-Pacific Doors and Windows Market Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026 Featuring Prominent Vendors - LIXIL Corporation, YKK AP, Profine Group, VEKA

Dublin, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Doors and Windows Market in APAC - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The APAC doors and windows market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during 2021-2026.



The market will offer lucrative growth opportunities and grow 1.4 times during the forecast period by unit shipments. China is likely to emerge as the region's market leader; however, countries such as India, Australia, Indonesia, and Thailand are likely to offer expansion opportunities for new construction and renovation activities. China is the largest single market for the building construction sector.

The growing disposable income of consumers and the increasing demand for thermal comfort are increasing renovation activities. With the floor space area and its associated energy consumption expected to witness traction in the coming decade, efforts to reduce emissions from buildings are prioritized, driving the usage of energy-efficient materials for construction.

China is a well-established market for building codes and green policies covering residential, commercial, and public buildings. Hence, emission regulations have fueled the installment of high thermal and insulation windows and doors.



APAC Doors and Windows Market Segmentation



The APAC Doors and Windows market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, types, material, end-user, installation, operation, geography. In terms of shipments, doors contributed over 35% in the APAC doors and windows market share in 2020. Wood and metal remain the most preferred material for external doors in several Southeast Asian countries. Metal doors are generally preferred for commercial buildings owing to their durability and high performance.

Nevertheless, wood tends to remain the most dominant material in countries such as Japan and South Korea. Increased wood preference in interior and external work and renovation activities is likely to influence the wooden doors market growth. While vinyl is considered one of the fastest-growing segments in the region due to its low-cost and high efficiency, wood maintained its lead in 2020.



The projected revival of the APAC region's construction industry is expected to contribute to the residential sector's adoption of interior doors and windows. A high-speed renovation in several tier-I APAC cities has gained momentum in recent years. Interior doors and windows are expected to generate incremental revenue of approx. USD 10 billion during the forecast period, posing an absolute growth of 36% by unit shipments. Governmental policies to renovate abandoned homes in Japan and South Korea could support the market's development due to replacing worn-out interior doors and windows.



The APAC windows and doors market is dominated by metal and wooden material due to the high concentration of manufacturers in China and India. Furniture made from concrete and high-grade wood has been one of the most sought-after home decor materials in countries like Japan, South Korea, Thailand, and India. In 2020, wood was the second most dominant material for windows and doors manufacturers in the APAC region.



Residential end-users are the primary drivers for doors and windows, and the market is expected to generate incremental revenue of approx-$ 30 billion during the forecast period. New government-funded housing projects currently drive the demand for new residential construction. Malaysia, Vietnam, and Thailand are expected to be significant hotspots for new residential installations during the forecast period.

Government-funded projects are focused on high-cost efficiency, thus increasing the demand for plastic windows and doors as they are highly cost and thermally efficient than wood and metal counterparts. Japan and China account for significant solar energy usage and building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV). India is expected to witness increased demand due to improving living standards, growing construction industry, and increasing government initiatives to reduce dependence on fossil fuels.



In 2020, new construction activities in the APAC region were highly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the revival is expected to fuel the growth in 2021. China is the epicenter of new construction activities, with a slowdown witnessed during Q3 and Q4 of 2020. Building construction activities in South Korea and Indonesia are expected to revive in 2021, thereby leading to the demand for new installation of doors and windows.

The introduction of housing schemes by governmental agencies in South East countries is expected to support the market growth. APAC is set to become the largest market for flexible workspace in the world by the end of 2022. It was estimated to have over 11,500 co-working spaces by January 2021. Co-working spaces are significantly boosting the demand for doors in non-residential segments, including glass material for floor and office, wooden and aluminum doors for washrooms.



With the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, the significance of hands-free access and remote operations has been experienced significantly. Corporate offices, food courts, medical facilities, hospitality centers, and hotels, where safety and hygiene are essential, observe automatic doors' adoption. Over the years, the growth of manual doors and windows has increased due to low maintenance, customization, individualized security, and personalization.

The application of manual doors is high in growing economies such as South Korea, Indonesia, and Thailand. Automatic doors and windows are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR, generating incremental revenue of $11 billion during the forecast period. Commercial renovation facilities are preferred places, where automatic versions are expected to witness adoption due to their energy efficiency, better security, and higher accessibility.

INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY



In terms of revenue and unit shipments, China is expected to emerge as the largest doors and windows market in the APAC region. The country is one of the largest manufacturers of steel and aluminum windows and doors in the world. Customization and craftsmanship are the factors promoting the export of these products.

Further, Chinese manufacturers are increasingly dealing with global customers and clients to stay competitive in the market. Design aesthetics, budget, and installation purpose play a vital role in installing doors and windows in the country. The revival of the construction industry, shopping mall boom, a significant number of hotel projects are expected to boost momentum for new installations in China during the forecast period.



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS



LIXIL Corporation, YKK AP, Profine Group, and VEKA have a wide presence in the APAC doors and windows market. The market has witnessed major product development in terms of performance, where uPVC doors and windows are the key focus.

uPVC doors and windows are gaining high traction in the APAC market due to their high performance and low maintenance. Besides, vendors are focusing on developing energy-efficient products. They are emphasizing the development of weatherproof, lead-free, and long-lasting products. Manufacturers are introducing a variety of fenestration products to meet the rising demand. Besides, they are also focusing on innovating their products to establish a competitive edge in the market.

