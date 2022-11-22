U.S. markets open in 4 hours 3 minutes

Asia Pacific Electrocardiograph Industry to 2031 - Rising Incidences of Cardiac Disorders and Lifestyle Related Diseases is Driving Growth

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Asian Pacific Electrocardiograph Market

Asian Pacific Electrocardiograph Market
Asian Pacific Electrocardiograph Market

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Electrocardiograph Market 2021-2031 by Product Type, Lead Type, Function, Technology, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific electrocardiograph (ECG) market will grow by 8.2% annually with a total addressable market cap of $32,834.0 million over 2022-2031, driven by the rising incidences of cardiac disorders and lifestyle related diseases, constantly increasing incidences of casualties due to cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), the increase in geriatric population coupled with behavioral risk factors such as rise in alcohol consumption and smoking, technological advancement and innovations, and the increasing healthcare expenditure.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

120

Forecast Period

2021 - 2031

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021

$2086.2 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031

$4570.9 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

8.2%

Regions Covered

Asia Pacific


This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific electrocardiograph (ECG) market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

  • Market Structure

  • Growth Drivers

  • Restraints and Challenges

  • Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

  • Porter's Five Forces

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Dynamics
2.1 Market Size and Forecast
2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy
2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
2.2 Major Growth Drivers
2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges
2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends
2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Product Type
3.1 Market Overview by Product Type
3.2 Conventional Devices
3.2.1 Resting ECG Devices
3.2.2 Stress ECG Devices
3.3 Emerging Devices
3.3.1 Implantable Loop Recorders
3.3.2 Mobile Cardiac Telemetry
3.3.3 Holter Monitors
3.3.4 Cardiac Event Monitors
3.3.5 Smart ECG Monitors
3.4 Software & Services

4 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Lead Type
4.1 Market Overview by Lead Type
4.2 Single-Lead Type ECG Devices
4.3 3-Lead Type ECG Devices
4.4 5-Lead Type ECG Devices
4.5 6-Lead Type ECG Devices
4.6 12-Lead Type ECG Devices
4.7 Other Lead Types

5 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Function
5.1 Market Overview by Function
5.2 Diagnostic ECG Systems
5.3 Monitoring ECG Systems

6 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Technology
6.1 Market Overview by Technology
6.2 Portable ECG Systems
6.3 Wireless ECG Systems

7 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by End User
7.1 Market Overview by End User
7.2 Hospitals and Clinics
7.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
7.4 Home-based Users
7.5 Cardiac Centers
7.6 Other End Users

8 Asia-Pacific Market 2021-2031 by Country
8.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market
8.2 Japan
8.3 China
8.4 Australia
8.5 India
8.6 South Korea
8.7 Rest of APAC Region

9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Overview of Key Vendors
9.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A
9.3 Company Profiles

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • ACS Diagnostics

  • Biotricity, Inc.

  • BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

  • Boston Scientific Corporation

  • CardioComm Solutions, Inc.

  • Cardioline SpA

  • Edan Instruments, Inc.

  • Fukuda Denshi Co., Ltd.

  • General Electric Company

  • Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

  • iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.

  • Medtronic plc

  • Mindray Medical International Limited

  • Nihon Kohden Corporation

  • OSI Systems, Inc.

  • Schiller AG

  • Suzuken Co., Ltd.

  • Zoll Medical Corporation (Asahi Kasei Corporation)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qfsz51

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


