U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,763.25
    -4.50 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,477.00
    -48.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,573.75
    -3.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,692.50
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.58
    -0.07 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.30
    -6.50 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    21.58
    -0.18 (-0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0527
    -0.0011 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    +0.0680 (+2.10%)
     

  • Vix

    30.19
    -0.84 (-2.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2257
    -0.0022 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4150
    -0.2420 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,640.71
    +79.17 (+0.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.19
    +0.12 (+0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,152.05
    +30.24 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,246.31
    0.00 (0.00%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the Fed decision and more at 2 P.M. ET Wednesday.

Asia Pacific Electronic Shelf Label Market revenue to cross $800Mn by 2026, says Graphical Research

GRAPHICAL ANALYTICS PRIVATE LIMITED
·4 min read
GRAPHICAL ANALYTICS PRIVATE LIMITED
GRAPHICAL ANALYTICS PRIVATE LIMITED

Major electronic shelf label market players in Asia Pacific region include Altierre CorporationE Ink Holdings Inc., Herbert Retail Limited, M2COMM, SES-imagotag, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, Teraoka Seiko Co., Ltd., and SoluM.

Pune, India, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

As per a recent industry report put forward by Graphical Research, the Asia Pacific electronic shelf label (ESL) market is forecast to register its name in the million-dollar fraternity down the line of seven years, by exceeding a revenue of USD 800 Million by 2026.


The market growth is due to increasing trend for IoT technology and demand for real-time price accuracy. Retailers have exhibited profound traction for seamless inventory management and dynamic pricing. ESL is helping retailers communicate online; in store; and through its staff at point of sale.

Access sample pages of the report, “Asia Pacific Electronic Shelf Label Market Forecasts 2026” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1116/sample

Shoppers are exploring opportunities to boost brand awareness through in-store technology innovation. The wider supermarket sector is adopting NFC and RF-technology-based ESL, the use of which has surged during the COVID-19 pandemic. The outbreak and containment measures compelled end-users in China, Japan and Australia to rethink their business strategies and adopt advanced technologies, including electronic labels. These factors are expected to drive Asia Pacific electronic shelf label market size to around USD 800 million by 2026.

With 2020 having been one of the toughest years for retailers, some of the trends that could help them adapt to shifting consumer behavior are elucidated below:

  1. NFC-enabled ESL boosts customer experience

Of late, NFC-enabled ESL has gained upticks to streamline transactions and data exchange, thanks to the trend for QR code. Additionally, penetration of NFC-integrated smartphones and growth of personalized marketing will augur well for industry growth. NFC technology will add value to standard ELS and streamline price indication, transparency, thereby boosting customer experience.

  1. Full graphic e-paper ESL gears for robust growth

Demand for full graphic e-paper has become pronounced to enhance viewing angle on top and bottom shelves. The product has become trendier to provide long battery life, ease of installation and bi-directional encrypted radio protocol. Industry players have upped investments to underpin price updates in POS terminals and bolter agility. Asia Pacific electronic shelf label (ESL) market share from full graphic e-paper segment is expected to witness a notable growth through 2026.

  1. Industrial sector adopts ESL to boost supply chain management

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, electronic shelf labels have emerged a lucrative value proposition for industrial sector seeking automation and product location management. Notably, the trend for interactive ESL has become noticeable to monitor temperature and humidity using inventory management applications and big data analysis. Industrial sector segment is likely to account for a considerable share of Asia Pacific ESL market in the forthcoming period.

Request for customization of this report @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1116/customize-this-report

  1. Growing deployment in supermarkets

Shifting consumer preference and the penetration of IoT in supermarkets have played a pivotal role in driving the use of ESLs in emerging economies such as China. The use of e-paper displays to replace paper pricing labels has brought a paradigm shift as companies seek to cash in opportunities to digitize the retail environment. To illustrate, in November 2020, Walmart Inc., KKR & Co. Inc., and Rakuten, Inc. announced that KKR purchased a majority stake, while a new Rakuten subsidiary purchased a minority stake in Seiyu GK. They are likely to expedite investments in app-based shopping, payment and delivery services across Japan. The solutions could include the deployment of electronic shelf labels in stores regionwide.

The electronic version of price tags, with growing preference for seamless omnichannel experience, has brought a notable shift in display of in-store prices. The innate ability to engage in real-time dynamic pricing and connect stores and online have brought accurate pricing across channels to the fore. The upsides of reacting to competitors at the click of a switch could be the new norm as end-users focus on in-store marketing and efficiencies.

Browse Related Report:

North America Electronic Shelf Label Market Size By Application (Industrial, Commercial [Hypermarket, Supermarket, Non-Food Retail]), By Product (LCD ESL, Segmented E-Paper ESL, Full Graphic E-Paper ESL), By Technology (RF, IR, NFC), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/industry-insights/1567/north-america-electronic-shelf-label-market

Europe Electronic Shelf Label Market Size By Technology (RF, IR, NFC), By Product (LCD ESL, Segmented E-Paper ESL, Full Graphic E-Paper ESL), By Application (Industrial, Commercial [Hypermarket, Supermarket, Non-Food Retail]), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/industry-insights/1117/europe-electronic-shelf-label-market

About Graphical Research:

‘Graphical Research’ provides a large collection of market research and industry analysis reports covering healthcare, automotive, oil and gas, pharmaceutical, IT, agriculture, chemicals, and many other sectors, across diverse regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and others. The comprehensive reports we provide are aligned with the key industry trends and insights in specific regional markets. The data we deliver helps our customers make better strategic decisions. Our goal is to offer competitive and quality customized market research reports.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Parikhit B. Corporate sales, Graphical Research Phone: 1-800-986-6917 Email: sales@graphicalresearch.com Web: https://www.graphicalresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Surged 10% Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock surged Tuesday morning as the broader U.S. market rose, and was trading 10.2% higher as of 12:23 p.m. ET. Ironically, the electric vehicle (EV) maker just got a massive price target downgrade, but investors right now appear to care less about what analysts think and more about what's happening in Nio's home market of China. On Tuesday morning, Citigroup analyst Jeff Chung slashed his price target on Nio to $41.10 per share from $87 a share, according to TheFly.com.

  • Billionaire Ron Baron Says Recent Market Weakness Offers Huge Buying Opportunity; Here Are 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Analysts Like

    Last month, the annualized rate of inflation hit 8.6%, the highest in more than 40 years. Last week, in response, the Federal Reserve bumped up its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points, the largest such hike since 1994. The combination of high inflation and aggressive tightening action by the central bank sent an already jittery stock market to its worst single week since the onset of the COVID crisis, and has economists talking gloomily about a repeat of the late 1970s and early 1980s, wh

  • Jim Rogers warns of the ‘worst bear market’ in his lifetime – these are the ‘least dangerous’ assets to own today

    Rogers knows a thing or two about making money in turbulent times.

  • Tesla worker rejects $15 million payout in race bias lawsuit

    (Reuters) -A Black former elevator operator at Tesla Inc's flagship California assembly plant on Tuesday rejected a $15 million award in his lawsuit alleging racial abuse by coworkers, opening the door for a new trial after a judge slashed a $137 million jury verdict. Lawyers for Owen Diaz, who had sued Tesla in 2017, turned down the judge's award in a brief filing in federal court in San Francisco. "In rejecting the court’s excessive reduction by asking for a new trial, Mr. Diaz is again asking a jury of his peers to evaluate what Tesla did to him and to provide just compensation for the torrent of racist slurs that was directed at him," his lawyers said.

  • Dow Jones Rallies; Tesla Stock Spikes As Elon Musk Issues This Warning; Bitcoin Bounces After Meltdown

    The Dow Jones rallied, with Apple stock a top performer. Tesla spiked as CEO Elon Musk confirmed layoffs and issued a warning. Bitcoin bounced.

  • Target CEO: Biden gas holiday 'only going to fuel the demand'

    Target CEO Brian Cornell weighs in on high gas prices.

  • Why Tesla Stock Is Soaring Today

    Elon Musk's clarification about the electric vehicle company's layoffs sent the stock higher.

  • Oracle’s Database Dominance Eroded by Cloud Rivals

    (Bloomberg) -- When Shutterfly decided recently to move the database where it clusters reams of customer photos to the cloud, one name was noticeably absent from its list of potential providers: Oracle Corp.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk, Twitter Deal and TrumpUS Futures Gain Wit

  • Tesla sued by former employees over 'mass layoff'

    (Reuters) -Former Tesla Inc employees have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. electric car company alleging its decision to carry out a "mass layoff" violated federal law as the company did not provide advance notice of the job cuts. The lawsuit was filed late on Sunday in Texas by two workers who said they were terminated from Tesla's gigafactory plant in Sparks, Nevada, in June. According to the suit, more than 500 employees were terminated at the Nevada factory.

  • Qualcomm's Charts Are in a Quandary

    The fundamental "story" of Qualcomm seems to be in flux right now with a sell side fundamental analyst telling clients that the company has weakness in the handset area, while the CEO says the opposite. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has moved sideways since January even though prices have declined - this is a bullish divergence. If we drew a downward sloping channel from January we would find that the most recent decline in June has not touched the "return line" of the channel (not drawn).

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $134,200 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    Morgan Stanley's chief executive officer James Gorman was the latest prominent executive to warn of a coming recession, saying at a June 13 financial conference, "It's possible we go into recession, obviously, probably 50-50 odds now." Ultra-high-yield dividend stocks can be a good place to run for cover during turbulent markets. Investors with an extra $134,200 in capital lying around to evenly split between these two quality income stocks could generate growing five-figure annual dividend income in the years ahead.

  • 4 of the Safest Stocks to Buy If the U.S. Dips Into a Recession

    Since hitting their respective all-time closing highs, the 126-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average, benchmark S&P 500, and growth-focused Nasdaq Composite have respectively fallen by as much as 19%, 24%, and 34%. This means the Nasdaq and S&P 500 are officially in the grip of a bear market. To make matters worse, there's the growing likelihood that the U.S. could enter a recession.

  • Meet the ‘unluckiest’ stock market investor of modern times

    If you’re thinking of pulling your 401(k) out of the stock market, or you’re too terrified to invest more, you need to meet my friend Betty Badluck. Poor old Betty has had the worst luck of any stock market investor you’ve ever met. In the last 40 years she has invested in the stock market just six times.

  • 10 Value Stocks To Buy Today According To Mario Gabelli

    In this article, we discuss the 10 value stocks to buy today according to Mario Gabelli. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Gabelli’s investment philosophy, hedge fund returns, and history, go directly to 5 Value Stocks To Buy Today According To Mario Gabelli. Billionaire investor Mario Gabelli is known for founding and […]

  • Stock market rally could be the ‘start of the recovery’: Strategist

    Wes Crill, Dimensional Fund Advisors Head of Investments Strategists & Vice President, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what to take away from today's market rally, recession indicators, inflation risks, and the relationship between the Fed's interest rate hikes and the housing market.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • 9 Big Companies Already Plunged Into A Recession, Analysts Say

    Wall Street is nervous a recession is right around the corner. But analysts think some S&P 500 companies have sunk into one already.

  • US Sanctions Help China Supercharge Its Chipmaking Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s chip industry is growing faster than anywhere else in the world, after US sanctions on local champions from Huawei Technologies Co. to Hikvision spurred appetite for home-grown components.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapStocks Gain After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Yields Up: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarMus

  • Elon Musk says three ‘unresolved’ issues remain as Twitter board unanimously approves $44bn takeover

    Tesla boss discussed deal at the Qatar Economic Forum

  • China Buys $7.5 Billion of Russian Energy With Oil at Record

    (Bloomberg) -- China continued to snap up Russian energy products last month, including a record quantity of crude oil, lifting purchases to $7.47 billion -- about $1 billion more than April and double the amount of a year ago.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgePutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maid