Asia Pacific Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Report 2023: Market is Expected to Reach $397.2 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 29%
DUBLIN, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities - 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the publisher, Embedded Finance industry in the region is expected to grow by 39.7% on annual basis to reach US$120,534.9 million in 2023.
The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 29.0% during 2023-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase from US$120,534.9 million in 2023 to reach US$397,298.2 million by 2029.
This report provides regional insights into key trends and drivers along with a detailed data centric analysis of market opportunities in embedded finance industry at regional and country level.
Region and countries included in this report are:
1. Asia Pacific Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities
2. Australia Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities
3. Bangladesh Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities
4. China Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities
5. India Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities
6. Indonesia Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities
7. Japan Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities
8. Malaysia Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities
9. South Korea Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities
10. Philippines Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities
11. Singapore Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities
12. Taiwan Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities
13. Thailand Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities
14. Vietnam Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities
This report provides regional insights, along with an in-depth data centric analysis of the Embedded Finance industry in the Asia Pacific, covering 50+ KPIs for each region and country (650+ charts and 500+ tables in all).
Below is a summary of key market segments:
Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Finance by Key Sectors
Retail
Logistics
Telecommunications
Manufacturing
Consumer Health
Others
Embedded Finance by Business Model
Platforms
Enabler
Regulatory Entity
Embedded Finance by Distribution Model
Own Platforms
Third Party Platforms
Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Insurance by Industry
Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products
Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality
Embedded Insurance in Automotive
Embedded Insurance in Healthcare
Embedded Insurance in Real Estate
Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics
Embedded Insurance in Others
Embedded Insurance by Consumer Segments
B2B
B2C
Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering
Embedded Insurance in Product Segment
Embedded Insurance in Service Segment
Embedded Insurance by Business Model
Platforms
Enabler
Regulatory Entity
Embedded Insurance by Distribution Model
Own Platforms
Third Party Platforms
Embedded Insurance by Distribution Channel
Embedded Sales
Bancassurance
Broker's/IFA's
Tied Agents
Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type
Embedded Insurance in Life Segment
Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment
Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment
Motor Vehicle
Fire and Property
Accident and Health
General Liability
Marine, Aviation and other Transport
Other
Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments
Business Lending
Retail Lending
Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors
Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods
Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services
Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure
Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution
Embedded Lending in Real Estate
Embedded Lending in Other
Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors
Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping
Embedded Lending in Home Improvement
Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment
Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness
Embedded Lending in Other
Embedded Lending by Type
BNPL Lending
POS Lending
Personal Loans
Embedded Lending by Business Model
Platforms
Enabler
Regulatory Entity
Embedded Lending by Distribution Model
Own Platforms
Third Party Platforms
Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments
B2B
B2C
Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector
Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods
Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services
Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment
Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality
Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment
Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness
Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment
Embedded Payment in Other
Embedded Payment by Business Model
Platforms
Enabler
Regulatory Entity
Embedded Payment by Distribution Model
Own Platforms
Third Party Platforms
Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast
Asset Based Finance Management Industry Market Size and Forecast
Asset Based Finance by Type of Asset
Hard Assets
Soft Assets
Asset Based Finance by End Users
SME's
Large Enterprises
