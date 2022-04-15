U.S. markets closed

Asia Pacific Embedded Lending Market Report 2022: Covering 50+ KPIs Across 14 Countries and Regions

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Embedded Lending Business and Investment Opportunities - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the Q4 2021 Embedded Finance Survey, Embedded Lending industry in the region is expected to grow by 39.2% on annual basis to reach US$27,284.1 million in 2022.

The embedded lending industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 26.2% during 2022-2029. The embedded lending revenues in the region will increase from US$27,284.1 million in 2022 to reach US$99,842.6 million by 2029.

  • The Asia Pacific is home to the leading embedded lending providers in the world. The region has been and continues to be a hotspot for some of the most advanced FinTech markets globally.

  • Furthermore, the growing number of technological advancements by FinTechs has made the Asia Pacific region a world leader in fintech innovations.

  • Countries such as Australia, India, China, Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia recorded strong demand growth for embedded lending options in the previous four to eight quarters. The presence of a large young population in the region is primarily driving the demand and market growth.

  • The Chinese embedded lending market has emerged as the most dominant market in Asia-Pacific. The massive growth in e-commerce sales and the continuously growing popularity of embedded lending options are crucial factors for attracting investments in the country. Additionally, with the growing efforts of the Chinese government to push the online credit market, colossal growth is anticipated in the country. The publisher expects that the increased market attractiveness of online credit is likely to attract global companies in the Chinese embedded lending market in the next four to six quarters.

  • India is another country, where the embedded lending market is anticipated to witness an explosive growth. The higher purchasing power offered by embedded lending in coronavirus pandemic times is driving the sector's growth. However, the simplicity and ease of accessing credit are the primary driving factors behind the rise of the embedded lending market in India.

  • The publisher expects that with the rising demand for embedded lending, the region is likely to attract more investment in the short to medium-term perspective.

BNPL providers are combining their expertise to expand their footprint in the Malaysian market

The retail sector is under immense stress due to the extension of movement control order (MCO) in Malaysia. To alleviate these stress levels and drive recovery back in the retail sector, BNPL providers are joining forces in the country. For instance,

  • In July 2021, Indian financing and last-mile retail transaction technology provider Pine Labs and Singapore-based BNPL provider Atome entered into a strategic partnership. The partnership is expected to accelerate Malaysian's BNPL acceptance and last-mile retail transaction technology.

  • Moreover, with this strategic partnership with Atome, Pine Labs has opened its BNPL service to newer categories.

  • On the other hand, through a partnership with Pine Labs, Atome is focusing on enabling a smoother, quicker, and more seamless payment experience for Malaysian consumers across thousands of Point-of-sale checkouts in the country.

Scope

This report provides regional insights, along with an in-depth data centric analysis of the Embedded Lending industry in the Asia Pacific, covering 50+ KPIs for each region and country (250+ charts and 190+ tables in all). Below is a summary of key market segments:

Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments, 2020 - 2029

  • Business Lending

  • Retail Lending

Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors, 2020 - 2029

  • Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods

  • Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services

  • Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure

  • Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution

  • Embedded Lending in Real Estate

  • Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors, 2020 - 2029

  • Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping

  • Embedded Lending in Home Improvement

  • Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment

  • Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness

  • Embedded Lending in Other

Region and countries included in this report are:

  • Asia Pacific

  • Australia

  • Bangladesh

  • China

  • India

  • Indonesia

  • Japan

  • Malaysia

  • South Korea

  • Philippines

  • Singapore

  • Taiwan

  • Thailand

  • Vietnam

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s02dfw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


    We haven't taken a deep dive into the charts and indicators of Western Digital Corp for two years so a closer examination is way overdue. The fundamental story may be enticing with earnings growing 76% in the past year and the stock trading for only five times earnings according to Jim Cramer, but the charts may have something different to say. The trading volume has been pretty steady but the On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been in a decline the past year and tells me that sellers of WDC have been more aggressive than buyers.