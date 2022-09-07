U.S. markets open in 7 hours 42 minutes

Asia-Pacific energy association appoints leading industry executive as CEO

·3 min read

SINGAPORE, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia Natural Gas & Energy Association (ANGEA) has announced the appointment of Mr. Paul Everingham, a highly respected energy industry leader, as its inaugural CEO.

(PRNewsfoto/Asia Natural Gas &amp; Energy Association (ANGEA))
(PRNewsfoto/Asia Natural Gas & Energy Association (ANGEA))

Mr. Everingham joins ANGEA after serving as the CEO of Chamber of Minerals and Energy of Western Australia and leading the sector's response to the challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic. He brings an exceptional track record in leading successful organizations and operating at the intersection of economic and sustainability issues to lead ANGEA through the next stages of its growth.

"Paul's industry knowledge and leadership experience will be instrumental in realizing our core mission to build trusted partnerships with governments, regulators, and civil organizations to help develop the policies needed to enable societies to continue to thrive," said Nigel Hearne, ANGEA Chairman and Chevron's President of Eurasia-Pacific Exploration and Production[1].

Launched in October 2021 by some of the world's leading global and regional energy companies, ANGEA supports Asia-Pacific nations progress towards a lower-carbon energy future, utilizing reliable and affordable natural gas as a strategic source of energy which contributes to the social and economic growth of each country and the region at-large.

"Our industry has a vital, enabling role and responsibility in the long-term development of low-carbon energy policies and solutions, while at the same time making sure countries have reliable and secure sources of energy to meet growing demand," said Mr. Hearne.

Paul Everingham shared: "I am excited to be part of such an important initiative to support the energy transition throughout Asia Pacific.  I look forward to building strong ties across the region so together we can overcome the immensely varied energy challenges facing individual nations on their journey to achieve a secure and affordable transition, while protecting the environment and facilitating the social and economic changes vital for success."

"Now is a critical time for policy decisions throughout the Asia-Pacific region, where the private sector expertise can meaningfully contribute to public interests by helping governments reach their energy and environmental goals," Mr. Everingham added.

Mr. Everingham has held senior leadership positions in the Australian public sector as Executive Director and CEO of the Liberal Party of Western Australia, as well as Senior Adviser to the Treasury in Australia.

For more information, please contact tom.evrard@angeassociation.com.

About the Asia Natural Gas & Energy Association (ANGEA)

ANGEA is an industry association representing LNG and natural gas producers, energy buyers, suppliers and companies in APAC. Based in Singapore, it works in partnership with governments and societies across the region to deliver reliable and secure energy solutions that achieve national economic, energy security, social and environmental objectives and meet global climate goals.

ANGEA recognizes that natural gas is complementary to new energy solutions, which together enable and accelerate energy transition in nations across the region. As countries increasingly move to newer and renewable forms of energy, ANGEA can examine how a combination of energy sources can support national policy objectives.

ANGEA brings together extensive experience from its founding member companies including Chevron, ExxonMobil, JERA, JGC Corp, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, ConocoPhillips, Santos and Sumitomo/Japan LNG. ANGEA members have extensive capabilities and deep subject matter expertise along the entire energy value chain that can be harnessed as trusted partners in the development of sound policy and technical solutions that deliver low carbon energy solutions and attract the investment needed.

[1] Nigel Hearne will be appointed Chevron Corp.'s Executive Vice President, Oil, Products & Gas, effective 1 Oct. 2022

 

SOURCE Asia Natural Gas & Energy Association (ANGEA)

