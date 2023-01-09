U.S. markets close in 2 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,918.65
    +23.57 (+0.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,661.89
    +31.28 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,731.06
    +161.76 (+1.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,811.90
    +19.10 (+1.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.05
    +1.28 (+1.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,879.00
    +9.30 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    -0.06 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0746
    +0.0097 (+0.91%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5250
    -0.0440 (-1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2185
    +0.0092 (+0.76%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8120
    -0.2180 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,348.84
    +405.44 (+2.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    410.39
    +4.09 (+1.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,724.94
    +25.45 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

Asia Pacific Eye Care Markets, 2022-2024 & 2028F - Manufacturers Looking to Mergers & Acquisitions, Product Launches, & Technological Advancements

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Eye Care Market, By Product Type (Eyeglasses, Contact Lens, Intraocular Lens, Eye Drops, Others), By Coating (Anti-Glare, Anti reflecting, Others), By Lens Material, By Distribution Channel, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Asia Pacific eye care market is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period, 2024-2028

The growing technological innovations and improvements in eye care are expected to bolster the growth of the market in upcoming years. Technological advancements such as implementation of nanotechnology, artificial retinas containing electrodes, and use of robots with human intelligence in eye surgery for precise placement of surgical tools.

Also, rising governments focus to improve the healthcare infrastructure along with various awareness programs organised by the government regarding ocular diseases are acting as major booster for eye care market. Additionally, the rising eye problems such as glaucoma, cataract, refractive error, trachoma, and others, are affecting millions of people.

The growing popularity of laptop, smartphones, and other kind of electronic devices among young generation are increasing the incidences of eye related problems, which, in turn, is anticipated to facilitate the growth of the market.

The region is undergoing rapid urbanisation along with increasing investments by the public and private sectors are projected to drive the Asia-Pacific eye care market. Moreover, Asian people have easy access to less expensive eye care products as they are made locally in the region. In this region countries like India, China, Japan, among others are expected to bolster the growth of the market in coming years.

This is because of the increasing population in these countries. In India and China, the major factor is the increasing population. According to the United Nations report, in 2022, India's population is 1.412 billion, and 1.426 billion in China. Moreover, in Japan, country has the rising geriatric population, which are more susceptible to eye related problems. In 2020, the population aged 65 years and above in Japan reported for approximately 28.4 percent of the total Japanese population.

However, lack of awareness among people about the early symptoms of visual impairment is hindering the growth of the market. Also, people living in rural areas are unaware of the eye care products and services are hampering the growth of the market. Besides, rising contact lens-related complications and harmful effects with use of certain eye care products are expected to slow down the growth of the Asia-Pacific eye care market growth.

Asia Pacific eye care market is segmented into product type, coating, lens material, distribution channel, company, and country. Based on product type, the market is categorized into eyeglasses, contact lens, intraocular lens, eye drops and others. Here, the intraocular lens segment, is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. This is ascribed to the rising prevalence of cataract along with the rising number of cataract surgeries.

Major companies operating in Asia-Pacific eye care market include Luxottica Group, GKB Rx Lens Pvt. Ltd., Essilor Group, Carl Zeiss AG, Bausch + Lomb, Alcon Inc., Cooper Companies, Inc., Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited, Menicon Co., Ltd., and Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Eye care manufacturers are hugely investing on R&D activities and are launching new generation eye care products, featuring innovative materials to enhance their product portfolio.

Market Trends & Developments

  • Mergers & Acquisitions

  • Product Launches

  • Technological Advancements

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Asia Pacific eye care market.

  • Luxottica Group

  • GKB Rx Lens Pvt. Ltd.

  • Essilor Group

  • Carl Zeiss AG

  • Bausch & Lomb

  • Alcon Inc.

  • Cooper Companies, Inc.

  • Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited

  • Menicon Co., Ltd.

  • Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Report Scope:

In this report, Asia Pacific eye care market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Asia Pacific Eye Care Market, By Product Type:

  • Eyeglasses

  • Contact Lens

  • Intraocular Lens

  • Eye Drops

  • Others

Asia Pacific Eye Care Market, By Coating:

  • Anti-Glare

  • Anti-Reflecting

  • Others

Asia Pacific Eye Care Market, By Lens Material:

  • Normal Glass

  • Polycarbonate

  • Trivex

  • Others

Asia Pacific Eye Care Market, By Distribution Channel:

  • Retail Stores

  • E-Commerce

  • Clinics

  • Hospitals

Asia Pacific Eye Care Market, By Country:

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Singapore

  • Thailand

  • Vietnam

  • Malaysia

  • Indonesia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dsex58

Media Contact:

Research and Markets 
Laura Wood, Senior Manager 
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asia-pacific-eye-care-markets-2022-2024--2028f---manufacturers-looking-to-mergers--acquisitions-product-launches--technological-advancements-301716329.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • SoFi Technologies Is Already Profitable (Sort Of)

    In this video, I will be talking about SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) and explaining how the core business might actually be profitable already. The stock is down 65% since the start of 2022, but management still guided for 50% year-over-year growth.

  • Novavax: John Jacobs to succeed Stanley Erck as CEO

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss John Jacobs replacing Stanley Erck as Novavax CEO.&nbsp;

  • Neurocrine Biosciences, Voyager Therapeutics Collaborate For Neurological-Focused Gene Therapies

    Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: NBIX) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) have formed a new strategic collaboration to advance multiple gene therapies for neurological diseases. Voyager will receive up-front consideration of $175 million, including a $39 million equity investment, up to $1.5 billion in potential development milestones, additional potential commercial milestones, tiered royalties on net sales, program funding, and an option to elect 50/50 cost- and profit-sharing in t

  • Biogen (BIIB), Eisai's Lecanemab Gets FDA Nod for Alzheimer's

    FDA approves Biogen (BIIB) and Eisai's lecanemab on an accelerated basis. Eisai filed a supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) to the FDA to get a traditional approval for Leqembi.

  • CureVac shares surge after preliminary data on COVID-19 and flu shots

    CureVac shares rocketed 26% in premarket trade as the German company said preliminary data from its early stage trial for its COVID-19 and seasonal flu shots had positive results to advance to the next stage of clinical testing. CureVac is developing the shots with GlaxoSmithKline . CureVac said the COVID-19 shot was well tolerated, and that neutralizing antibodies were beginning at the lowest tested dose for younger adults. The seasonal flu shot was also well tolerated with an increase in antib

  • Tesla owners in China protest price cuts as delivery times extend on higher demand

    Tesla shares are climbing higher today despite a mixed slew of news from one of its most important markets, China.

  • ‘It feels like I’m holding two full-time jobs:’ I’m 65, retired and have a $2K pension. I own rental properties, but they’re stressful to maintain. Should I keep them or sell?

    THE BIG MOVE Dear MarketWatch, I’m a 65-year-old married man in Southern California. I retired about 5 years ago, and have very little in pension payments of about $2,000 from my old job, without any medical benefits.

  • Baxter (BAX) Plans to Form Standalone Kidney Care Company

    Baxter (BAX) plans several strategic actions, including spin-off of Renal Care and Acute Therapies global business units into an independent, publicly traded company to simplify its operating model.

  • Banks Are Fleeing Crypto. Bitcoin Investors Should Be Worried.

    Metropolitan Bank Holding (ticker: MCB), one of the earliest banks to delve into digital assets, says it’s closing out the part of its business that catered to crypto firms. The problem, in a nutshell, is that for Bitcoin and other digital assets to have any chance of becoming mainstream, banks—with their access to deep sources of liquidity and experience in facilitating payments—will have to be on board. In its announcement early Monday, the company, which is the parent of Metropolitan Commercial Bank, cited recent industry developments and the regulatory environment for the move.

  • It’s Pharma Time: Why Merck and Lilly Are Buys, but Not Pfizer.

    With rates rising, biotech has faded. Investors have favored the pharma stalwarts. Bank of America’s drug analyst Geoff Meacham runs through the one’s to watch and a few to avoid. Plus: Could it be another banner year for Devon Energy?

  • Employees and managers have a key disagreement about one factor of remote work that affects productivity

    Employers are asking their workers to return to the office in the name of productivity. But employees disagree on how productive they are when in the office—and risk being fired if they don’t show up.

  • Small Gain in Russian Oil Sales Can't Reverse Grinding Downtrend

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia's oil exports made a small gain last week, but not by enough to prevent what appears for now to be a downtrend in the nation's shipments to a diminished group of buyers.Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsCommodity Ship Heads for Inspection After Suez Canal MishapStocks Rally as Fed Wagers Encourage Dollar Bears: Markets WrapNoma, One of the World’s Best Restaurant

  • FTC wants to ban noncompete agreements. This man was forced to sign 4 noncompetes. ‘It just doesn’t feel right,’ he says.

    In a career that started in software engineering and rose to management, Chad Burggraf estimates he’s likely signed four noncompete agreements — but he’s always done it with reluctance. Most of the clauses stipulated that Burggraf had to wait at least a year before he could take a role with another company in the same line of work as his employer. Before becoming his own boss as the founder and CTO of Assetbots, a software business that helps companies keep track of the equipment that workers use, Burggraf’s software development and management experience ranged from juvenile corrections to smartphone app development and healthcare.

  • Delta Fixes a Key Passenger Pain Point (And the Solution Is Free)

    Spirit Airlines is known for no-frills, rock bottom prices, while Southwest was once known for superior customer service. Delta Airlines seems to have, one might say, a philosophy of generosity. Last year, Delta teamed with Starbucks to give passengers a free e-gift card, and made arrangements where you could earn both Skymiles and loyalty points for both companies when you shop at either.

  • I'm a Retiree. What Are My Part-Time Job Options?

    Retired people need to stay busy and it never hurts to make extra cash, especially when you're on a fixed income. If you're thinking of working while retired, let's go over some of the best part-time jobs for retirees. Here are … Continue reading → The post 9 Best Part-Time Jobs for Retirees appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ask an Advisor: I'm 63, Have No Retirement Savings and Will Rely on Social Security. How Do I Begin Saving? Is It Too Late to Start Investing ‘This Late in the Game'?

    I'm 63 and have zero retirement, just Social Security benefits. How can I begin saving? And where can I begin investing this late in the game? -Rita Saving for retirement is certainly easier and has a greater impact on you … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I'm 63, Have No Retirement Savings and Will Rely on Social Security. How Do I Begin Saving? Is It Too Late to Start Investing ‘This Late in the Game'? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • What Happens to My Pension When I Die?

    If you worked in a job with a pension, this means you will receive ongoing benefits once you retire. A critical part of estate planning, then, will be figuring out what happens to that money when you die. The answer … Continue reading → The post What Happens to Your Pension When You Die? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Nickel Market Faces New Shock as ‘Big Shot’ Boosts Metal Output

    (Bloomberg) -- The billionaire at the center of last year’s nickel short squeeze is planning a major shift in his production mix, in a move that could reshape global supply dynamics and inject fresh volatility into the battered nickel market.Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsCommodity Ship Heads for Inspection After Suez Canal MishapStocks Rally as Fed Wagers Encourage Dollar Bears: M

  • Deals, data kick off biotech's big JPM Week

    Biotech companies are trying to get in front of investors and potential partners — and regulators — with news ahead of the big J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco.

  • QULIPTA™ Now Approved by Health Canada for the Preventive Treatment of Episodic Migraine in Adults

    AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) announced today that Health Canada has approved QULIPTA (atogepant) for the prevention of episodic migraine (< 15 migraine days per month) in adults.1 QULIPTA, the first and only oral calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist (gepant) preventive treatment, marks the latest innovation in AbbVie's migraine portfolio to support Canadians impacted by migraine.