Asia-Pacific Facility Management (FM) Market Report 2022: Technology-supported Solutions for Capturing End-user Needs in Sophisticated Building Systems
DUBLIN, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Facility Management (FM) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study analyzes the Asia-Pacific FM market, covering market drivers, restraints, forecasts, trends, and the competitive landscape of the overall market.
The study also provides country analysis for the 10 countries from 2019 to 2027, with 2021 being the base year. This study also identifies 4 key growth opportunities.
Growth in the Asia-Pacific Facility Management (FM) market is stable, driven by the rapid FM development in developing markets and offset by low growth in mature markets.
The increase in outsourcing culture, supported by the continuous expansion of the asset base with new construction, contributes to a higher penetrable FM market base.
Constantly evolving customer needs (in the ongoing pandemic, for example) change market prospects and impact the overall FM demand. Further, the growing need for cost and energy efficiency and increasing familiarity with Information Technology (IT) have resulted in a greater demand for high-value, sophisticated FM value propositions.
However, the high preference for in-house FM among conservative end users affects the market. Manpower constraint is another cause for concern in this labor-intensive market. In mature markets, the availability of only a limited penetrable base restricts growth opportunities to contract renewals; first-time outsourcing clients are hard to come by.
The lack of regulations and guidelines related to building services, particularly in developing markets, has resulted in an expectation gap between service providers and clients. In addition, the unwillingness to innovate among conservative end users is resulting in market stagnation.
Outsourcing rates across countries vary significantly depending on market maturity and end-user profiles. Before the pandemic, the market enjoyed strong outsourcing growth, owing to the large penetrable asset base and continuous construction activities, particularly in developing economies.
In the future, the high preference for single or bundled services will continue to drive overall outsourcing engagements. The large penetrable market in Asia-Pacific still presents lucrative opportunities for domestic and global FM providers.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Facility Management
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Facility Management
Scope of Analysis
Market Segmentation
Market Segmentation by End Users
Key Competitors
Key Growth Metrics
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Forecast Assumptions
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast Analysis
Revenue Forecast by Service Type
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Service Type
COVID-19 Pandemic - Impacts and Risks by Service Type
Revenue Forecast by End User
Revenue Forecast Analysis by End User
COVID-19 Pandemic - Impacts and Risks by End User
Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
Outsourced FM Trend
IFM Penetration Trend
Competitive Environment
Revenue Share
Revenue Share Analysis
Overview of FM Participants
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Malaysia
Key Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast and Analysis
Revenue Forecast and Analysis by Service Type
Revenue Forecast and Analysis by End User
Outsourced FM Trend
IFM Penetration Trend
Competitive Environment
Overview of FM Participants
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Indonesia
Key Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast and Analysis
Revenue Forecast and Analysis by Service Type
Revenue Forecast and Analysis by End User
Outsourced FM Trend
IFM Penetration Trend
Competitive Environment
Overview of FM Participants
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Singapore
Key Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast and Analysis
Revenue Forecast and Analysis by Service Type
Revenue Forecast and Analysis by End User
Outsourced FM Trend
IFM Penetration Trend
Competitive Environment
Overview of FM Participants
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Thailand
Key Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast and Analysis
Revenue Forecast and Analysis by Service Type
Revenue Forecast and Analysis by End User
Outsourced FM Trend
IFM Penetration Trend
Competitive Environment
Overview of FM Participants
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Vietnam
Key Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast and Analysis
Revenue Forecast and Analysis by Service Type
Revenue Forecast and Analysis by End User
Outsourced FM Trend
IFM Penetration Trend
Competitive Environment
Overview of FM Participants
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - The Philippines
Key Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast and Analysis
Revenue Forecast and Analysis by Service Type
Revenue Forecast and Analysis by End User
Outsourced FM Trend
IFM Penetration Trend
Competitive Environment
Overview of FM Participants
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Australia
Key Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast and Analysis
Revenue Forecast and Analysis by Service Type
Revenue Forecast and Analysis by End User
Outsourced FM Trend
IFM Penetration Trend
Competitive Environment
Overview of FM Participants
10. Growth Opportunity Analysis - New Zealand
Key Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast and Analysis
Revenue Forecast and Analysis by Service Type
Revenue Forecast and Analysis by End User
Outsourced FM Trend
IFM Penetration Trend
Competitive Environment
Overview of FM Participants
11. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Japan
Key Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast and Analysis
Revenue Forecast and Analysis by Service Type
Revenue Forecast and Analysis by End User
Outsourced FM Trend
IFM Penetration Trend
Competitive Environment
Overview of FM Participants
12. Growth Opportunity Analysis - South Korea
Key Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast and Analysis
Revenue Forecast and Analysis by Service Type
Revenue Forecast and Analysis by End User
Outsourced FM Trend
IFM Penetration Trend
Competitive Environment
Overview of FM Participants
13. Growth Opportunity Universe - Facility Management
Growth Opportunity 1: Market Collaboration and Consolidation for Leveraging Knowledge and Experience
Growth Opportunity 2: Data Analytics for Improving Maintenance and Reducing Costs
Growth Opportunity 3: Energy Management for Optimizing Cost and Comply With Building Standards
Growth Opportunity 4: Technology-supported Solutions for Capturing End-user Needs in Sophisticated Building Systems
14. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8nd3xy
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asia-pacific-facility-management-fm-market-report-2022-technology-supported-solutions-for-capturing-end-user-needs-in-sophisticated-building-systems-301557745.html
SOURCE Research and Markets