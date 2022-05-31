U.S. markets open in 1 hour

Asia-Pacific Facility Management (FM) Market Report 2022: Technology-supported Solutions for Capturing End-user Needs in Sophisticated Building Systems

·5 min read

DUBLIN, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Facility Management (FM) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This study analyzes the Asia-Pacific FM market, covering market drivers, restraints, forecasts, trends, and the competitive landscape of the overall market.

The study also provides country analysis for the 10 countries from 2019 to 2027, with 2021 being the base year. This study also identifies 4 key growth opportunities. 

Growth in the Asia-Pacific Facility Management (FM) market is stable, driven by the rapid FM development in developing markets and offset by low growth in mature markets.

The increase in outsourcing culture, supported by the continuous expansion of the asset base with new construction, contributes to a higher penetrable FM market base.

Constantly evolving customer needs (in the ongoing pandemic, for example) change market prospects and impact the overall FM demand. Further, the growing need for cost and energy efficiency and increasing familiarity with Information Technology (IT) have resulted in a greater demand for high-value, sophisticated FM value propositions.

However, the high preference for in-house FM among conservative end users affects the market. Manpower constraint is another cause for concern in this labor-intensive market. In mature markets, the availability of only a limited penetrable base restricts growth opportunities to contract renewals; first-time outsourcing clients are hard to come by.

The lack of regulations and guidelines related to building services, particularly in developing markets, has resulted in an expectation gap between service providers and clients. In addition, the unwillingness to innovate among conservative end users is resulting in market stagnation.

Outsourcing rates across countries vary significantly depending on market maturity and end-user profiles. Before the pandemic, the market enjoyed strong outsourcing growth, owing to the large penetrable asset base and continuous construction activities, particularly in developing economies.

In the future, the high preference for single or bundled services will continue to drive overall outsourcing engagements. The large penetrable market in Asia-Pacific still presents lucrative opportunities for domestic and global FM providers.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Facility Management

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Facility Management

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Market Segmentation

  • Market Segmentation by End Users

  • Key Competitors

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

  • Forecast Assumptions

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

  • Revenue Forecast by Service Type

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Service Type

  • COVID-19 Pandemic - Impacts and Risks by Service Type

  • Revenue Forecast by End User

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by End User

  • COVID-19 Pandemic - Impacts and Risks by End User

  • Revenue Forecast by Region

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

  • Outsourced FM Trend

  • IFM Penetration Trend

  • Competitive Environment

  • Revenue Share

  • Revenue Share Analysis

  • Overview of FM Participants

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Malaysia

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast and Analysis

  • Revenue Forecast and Analysis by Service Type

  • Revenue Forecast and Analysis by End User

  • Outsourced FM Trend

  • IFM Penetration Trend

  • Competitive Environment

  • Overview of FM Participants

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Indonesia

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast and Analysis

  • Revenue Forecast and Analysis by Service Type

  • Revenue Forecast and Analysis by End User

  • Outsourced FM Trend

  • IFM Penetration Trend

  • Competitive Environment

  • Overview of FM Participants

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Singapore

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast and Analysis

  • Revenue Forecast and Analysis by Service Type

  • Revenue Forecast and Analysis by End User

  • Outsourced FM Trend

  • IFM Penetration Trend

  • Competitive Environment

  • Overview of FM Participants

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Thailand

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast and Analysis

  • Revenue Forecast and Analysis by Service Type

  • Revenue Forecast and Analysis by End User

  • Outsourced FM Trend

  • IFM Penetration Trend

  • Competitive Environment

  • Overview of FM Participants

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Vietnam

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast and Analysis

  • Revenue Forecast and Analysis by Service Type

  • Revenue Forecast and Analysis by End User

  • Outsourced FM Trend

  • IFM Penetration Trend

  • Competitive Environment

  • Overview of FM Participants

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - The Philippines

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast and Analysis

  • Revenue Forecast and Analysis by Service Type

  • Revenue Forecast and Analysis by End User

  • Outsourced FM Trend

  • IFM Penetration Trend

  • Competitive Environment

  • Overview of FM Participants

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Australia

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast and Analysis

  • Revenue Forecast and Analysis by Service Type

  • Revenue Forecast and Analysis by End User

  • Outsourced FM Trend

  • IFM Penetration Trend

  • Competitive Environment

  • Overview of FM Participants

10. Growth Opportunity Analysis - New Zealand

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast and Analysis

  • Revenue Forecast and Analysis by Service Type

  • Revenue Forecast and Analysis by End User

  • Outsourced FM Trend

  • IFM Penetration Trend

  • Competitive Environment

  • Overview of FM Participants

11. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Japan

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast and Analysis

  • Revenue Forecast and Analysis by Service Type

  • Revenue Forecast and Analysis by End User

  • Outsourced FM Trend

  • IFM Penetration Trend

  • Competitive Environment

  • Overview of FM Participants

12. Growth Opportunity Analysis - South Korea

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast and Analysis

  • Revenue Forecast and Analysis by Service Type

  • Revenue Forecast and Analysis by End User

  • Outsourced FM Trend

  • IFM Penetration Trend

  • Competitive Environment

  • Overview of FM Participants

13. Growth Opportunity Universe - Facility Management

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Market Collaboration and Consolidation for Leveraging Knowledge and Experience

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Data Analytics for Improving Maintenance and Reducing Costs

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Energy Management for Optimizing Cost and Comply With Building Standards

  • Growth Opportunity 4: Technology-supported Solutions for Capturing End-user Needs in Sophisticated Building Systems

14. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8nd3xy

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asia-pacific-facility-management-fm-market-report-2022-technology-supported-solutions-for-capturing-end-user-needs-in-sophisticated-building-systems-301557745.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

