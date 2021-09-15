U.S. markets open in 3 hours 29 minutes

Asia Pacific Favipiravir Market By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Application, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

ReportLinker
·6 min read

This report is 90% complete and will include the latest impact analysis of Covid-19 along with updated quarterly market data for the year 2021 estimated. This report will be delivered within three working days post order confirmation.

New York, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia Pacific Favipiravir Market By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Application, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06150607/?utm_source=GNW


Asia Pacific Favipiravir Market By Type (Original Drug v/s Generic Drugs), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals & Clinics, Drug Stores/Pharmacies, Online), By Application (Influenza A&B, Ebola, COVID-19, Others), By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

Favipiravir is an anti-viral medication, which is a pyrazine carboxamide derivative.Chemically, 6-fluoro-3hydroxy-2-pyrazine carboxamide is an anti-viral agent which selectively and potentially inhibits the activity of RNA dependent RNA polymerase enzyme in the virus.

This prevents the viral replication process and hence, the virus is unable to replicate inside the host.The drug is sold under the trade name of Avigan and was originally developed by the Japanese company Fujifilm Toyoma Chemicals Co.

Ltd., for the treatment of influenza.

Asia Pacific favipiravir market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period.The Asia Pacific favipiravir market is driven by the extensive use of this drug in the treatment of COVID-19 disease as it has similar mechanism of action against the COVID-19 virus it has against the influenza virus.

The drug inhibits the activity of RNA polymerase and COVID-19 is unable to replicate.At present, there is no drug available for the treatment of novel coronavirus and it has been identified that favipiravir is helpful in its treatment.

The drug is being extensively used in China and Japan in the Asia Pacific region for the treatment of COVID-19.A study was conducted in China on 80 people to study the effect of the drug.

There was also a control group which was administered lopinavir/ritonavir, the HIV inhibiting drugs which are also being recognized as a potential treatment for novel coronavirus disease. It was observed that viral clearance time was reduced in people who were given Favipiravir and 91% of them had witnessed improved CT scans. Another study conducted in Wuhan illustrated that the drug is effective in shortening the fever duration from an average of 4.2 days to 2.5 days. One more such study was conducted in China wherein 340 COVID-19 infected patients were administered with favipiravir, where they recovered quickly and showed greater lung improvement with no obvious side effects. After such evidence from various studies, China approved the use of favipiravir for the treatment of COVID-19 disease. After this, in March 2021, Italy also started the use of this drug for treating novel coronavirus disease and has started clinical trials also. Additionally, the clinical trials are going on in the U.S., Italy and Japan and as of now it is believed that the drug could come out as a potential treatment for COVID-19. This is expected to positively influence the market growth during forecast period.

Major players operating in the Asia Pacific favipiravir market include Fujifilm Toyoma Chemicals Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceuticals, Cipla Limited, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, Lupin Limited, Beacon Pharmaceuticals Limited and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019
Base Year: 2020
Estimated Year: 2021
Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and estimate the market size of Asia Pacific favipiravir market from 2016 to 2020.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of Asia Pacific favipiravir market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.
• To classify and forecast Asia Pacific favipiravir market based on type, distribution channel, application, company and regional distribution.
• To identify dominant region or segment in the Asia Pacific favipiravir market.
• To identify drivers and challenges for Asia Pacific favipiravir market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Asia Pacific favipiravir market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Asia Pacific favipiravir market.
• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in Asia Pacific favipiravir market.
The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the region.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the region.
The analyst calculated the market size of Asia Pacific favipiravir market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Favipiravir manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
• Organizations, forums and alliances related to favipiravir
• Market research and consulting firms
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, Asia Pacific favipiravir market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Asia Pacific Favipiravir Market, By Type:
o Original Drug
o Generic Drug
• Asia Pacific Favipiravir Market, By Distribution Channel:
o Hospitals & Clinics
o Drug Stores/Pharmacies
o Online
• Asia Pacific Favipiravir Market, By Application:
o Influenza A&B
o Ebola
o COVID-19
o Others
• Asia Pacific Favipiravir Market, By Country:
o China
o India
o Japan
o South Korea
o Australia
o Singapore
o Thailand
o Vietnam
o Malaysia
o Bangladesh
o Pakistan

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Asia Pacific favipiravir market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06150607/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


