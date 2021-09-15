Asia Pacific Favipiravir Market By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Application, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

This report is 90% complete and will include the latest impact analysis of Covid-19 along with updated quarterly market data for the year 2021 estimated. This report will be delivered within three working days post order confirmation.

Asia Pacific Favipiravir Market By Type (Original Drug v/s Generic Drugs), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals & Clinics, Drug Stores/Pharmacies, Online), By Application (Influenza A&B, Ebola, COVID-19, Others), By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026



Favipiravir is an anti-viral medication, which is a pyrazine carboxamide derivative.Chemically, 6-fluoro-3hydroxy-2-pyrazine carboxamide is an anti-viral agent which selectively and potentially inhibits the activity of RNA dependent RNA polymerase enzyme in the virus.



This prevents the viral replication process and hence, the virus is unable to replicate inside the host.The drug is sold under the trade name of Avigan and was originally developed by the Japanese company Fujifilm Toyoma Chemicals Co.



Ltd., for the treatment of influenza.



Asia Pacific favipiravir market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period.The Asia Pacific favipiravir market is driven by the extensive use of this drug in the treatment of COVID-19 disease as it has similar mechanism of action against the COVID-19 virus it has against the influenza virus.



The drug inhibits the activity of RNA polymerase and COVID-19 is unable to replicate.At present, there is no drug available for the treatment of novel coronavirus and it has been identified that favipiravir is helpful in its treatment.



The drug is being extensively used in China and Japan in the Asia Pacific region for the treatment of COVID-19.A study was conducted in China on 80 people to study the effect of the drug.



There was also a control group which was administered lopinavir/ritonavir, the HIV inhibiting drugs which are also being recognized as a potential treatment for novel coronavirus disease. It was observed that viral clearance time was reduced in people who were given Favipiravir and 91% of them had witnessed improved CT scans. Another study conducted in Wuhan illustrated that the drug is effective in shortening the fever duration from an average of 4.2 days to 2.5 days. One more such study was conducted in China wherein 340 COVID-19 infected patients were administered with favipiravir, where they recovered quickly and showed greater lung improvement with no obvious side effects. After such evidence from various studies, China approved the use of favipiravir for the treatment of COVID-19 disease. After this, in March 2021, Italy also started the use of this drug for treating novel coronavirus disease and has started clinical trials also. Additionally, the clinical trials are going on in the U.S., Italy and Japan and as of now it is believed that the drug could come out as a potential treatment for COVID-19. This is expected to positively influence the market growth during forecast period.



Major players operating in the Asia Pacific favipiravir market include Fujifilm Toyoma Chemicals Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceuticals, Cipla Limited, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, Lupin Limited, Beacon Pharmaceuticals Limited and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the region.

The analyst calculated the market size of Asia Pacific favipiravir market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



