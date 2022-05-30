U.S. markets closed

Asia-Pacific Food Coatings Market to Reach $1.27 billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·4 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Based on end user, the restaurants segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030.

Portland, OR, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Asia-Pacific food coatings market generated $562.5 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1.27 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Increase in prominence of fast-food restaurants, also called as the quick service restaurants (QSRs), such as McDonalds, Wendy’s, Burger King, Subway, and others drives the growth of the Asia-Pacific food coatings market. Moreover, increase in focus on R&D activities in the food industry supplements the market growth. However, the harmful effects of fast food on the health of humans restrain the market growth. On the other hand, the emergence of innovative products such as sugar-free food coatings, gluten-free, and non-GMO (genetically modified organism) food coatings products provides opportunities in the coming years.

Download Report Sample (360 Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5067

Covid-19 Scenario:

  • Supply chain disruptions, unavailability of workers, lack of tourism activities, shutdown of hotels & restaurants, volatility in demand-supply presented several challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic for the food coatings market in Asia-Pacific.

  • Lockdown and quarantine measures posed transportation challenges and created shortage of raw materials. This negatively impacted the market.

  • However, the market is expected to recover post-pandemic as manufacturing activities and the demand from end users has get back on track.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the Asia-Pacific food coatings market based on type, application, form, end user, and country.

Based on type, the predust segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-fourth of the total share, and is projected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the batters segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 10.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Asia-Pacific Food Coatings Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5067?reqfor=covid

Based on application, the meat and seafood product segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the total share of the Asia-Pacific food coatings market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the snacks segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on end user, the restaurants segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. However, the bakery chains segment is estimated to portray the largest CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/5067

Leading players of the Asia-Pacific food coatings market analyzed in the research include DPS/Dutch Protein & Services B.V., McCormick & Company, Inc., Kerry, Inc., TNA Australia Pty Limited, Continental Mills, Inc., Cargill, Bowman Ingredients, Dumoulin, GEA Group, Bühler AG, and JBT Corporation.

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com


