Asia Pacific Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Q1 2023 Update: Bundled Offering of 10 Country and 1 Regional Reports
DUBLIN, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Gift card market in 2022 was driven a wide range of factors, which supported growth across retail and corporate segments. The primary factors included growth of ecommerce, increased adoption to incentivize employees working remotely, digital gifting, and initiatives undertaken by government, hospitality, and travel industries to revive growth.
In value terms, the gift card market in Asia Pacific has recorded a CAGR of 10.1% during 2018-2022. According to the publisher, gift card industry in the region is expected to grow by 8.8% on annual basis to reach US$ 217,144.4 million in 2023.
The gift card industry in Asia Pacific will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 7.7% during 2023-2027. Gift card market in the region will increase from US$ 199,493.0 million in 2022 to reach US$ 292,416.7 million by 2027.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift card market, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of gift card market dynamics, market size and forecast.
This title is a bundled offering, comprising 1 regional and 10 country reports.
Regional Report - Asia Pacific Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
Country Report 1 - Australia Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
Country Report 2 - Indonesia Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
Country Report 3 - Philippines Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
Country Report 4 - Singapore Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
Country Report 5 - Thailand Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
Country Report 6 - China Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
Country Report 7 - Japan Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
Country Report 8 - India Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
Country Report 9 - South Korea Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
Country Report 10 - Malaysia Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence (Databook)
Scope
This bundled offering provides the following detailed gift card market opportunity at country level
Total Spend on Gifts
By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)
By Product Categories (13 Segments)
By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)
Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments
Gross Load Value
Transaction Value
Unused Value
Average Value Per Transaction
Transaction Volume
Average Value of Card Purchased
Number of Cards
Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment
Retail Consumer
Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)
Digital Gift Card Market Size
By Retail Consumer
By Retail Purchase Occasion
By Corporate Consumer
By Corporate Purchase Occasion
By Company Size
Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer
By Functional Attribute
By Occasion
Festivals & Special Celebration Days
Milestone Celebration
Self-Use
Other
Value by Purchase Channel
Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics
Consumer Purchase Behaviour
Gift Card Buyer by Age Group
Gift Card Buyer by Income Level
Gift Card Buyer by Gender
Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer
By Functional Attribute
By Occasion
Employee Incentive
Sales Incentive
Consumer Incentive
By Scale of Business
Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)
Food & Beverage
Health, Wellness & Beauty
Apparel, Footwear & Accessories
Books & Media Products
Consumer Electronics
Restaurants & Bars
Toys, Kids, and Babies
Jewelry
Sporting Goods
Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances
Travel
Entertainment & Gaming
Other
Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)
Ecommerce & Department Stores
Restaurants & Bars
Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store
Entertainment & Gaming
Specialty Stores
Health & Wellness
Travel
Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)
Gift Card Online Sales
Gift Card Offline Sales
1st Party Sales
3rd Party Sales
Sales Uplift
Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers. Key Retailers Covered Include:
Wesfarmers Ltd
Woolworths Ltd (Australia)
Metcash Ltd
Aldi Group
Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd
JB Hi-Fi Ltd
Apple Inc
SM Retail Inc
Puregold Price Club Inc
Rustan Group of Cos
Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd
Hutchison Whampoa Ltd
Metro AG
San Miguel Corp
Salim Group
Trans Retail Indonesia PT
Matahari Putra Prima Tbk PT
Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk PT
Delhaize Group Sa
Kompas Gramedia Group
Ace Hardware Corp
NTUC FairPrice Co-operative Pte Ltd
Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd
Shen Siong Supermarket Pte Ltd
Takashimaya Co Ltd
Mustafa Holdings Pte Ltd
Courts Asia Ltd
Al Futtaim Group LLC
Yamada Denki Co Ltd
Tesco Plc
Central Retail Corp
Home Product Center PCL
Mall Group Co Ltd, The
Charoen Pokphand Group
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
JD.com Inc
Auchan Group SA
Wal-Mart Stores Inc
Bailian Group Co Ltd
Yonghui Superstores Group
Flipkart Online Services Pvt Ltd
Tata Group
Future Group
Reliance Group
Amazon.com Inc
Aditya Birla Group
K Raheja Corp
AEON Group
Lawson Inc
FamilyMart Co Ltd
Rakuten Inc
Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd
Lotte Group
Shinsegae Co Ltd
Hyundai Department Store Co Ltd
GS Holdings Corp
SK Planet Co Ltd
BGF Retail Co Ltd
Costco Wholesale Corp
Reasons to buy
In-depth understanding of gift card and incentive card market dynamics: Understand market opportunity, key trends and drivers along with five-year forecast (2018-2027) for gift cards and incentive cards in Asia Pacific.
Develop market specific strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities across consumer segments and occasions to formulate your gift cards strategy; assess market specific key trends and risks.
Get insights into consumer attitude and behaviour in Asia Pacific: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour and boost ROI. Get detailed insights into retail spend through gift cards for both retail and corporate consumers.
Get complete perspective through six essential KPIs: number of cards in circulation, load value, unused value, average purchase value, average value per transaction, and value of transactions.
Distribution channel insights: Understand gift cards sales dynamics by channels - online vs offline and by 1st party vs 3rd party sales.
