Asia-Pacific Hyperscale Data Center Market Report 2021-2026 Featuring New Entrants - AdaniConneX, Digital Edge DC, Hickory Group, Mantra Data Centers, Pure Data Centres, & Stratus DC Management

The APAC hyperscale data center market by investment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.65% during 2021-2026.
The growing internet usage is increasing data generation, fueling increased data processing and storage facilities such as data centers. The growth in data generation in the region is also fueled by technology penetration such as cloud, big data, and IoT. Organizations are adopting these technologies in considerable numbers to gain an edge in market competitiveness.
The APAC hyperscale data center market is fueled by construction from enterprise and colocation data center operators. Data center operators are investing in expanding existing facilities and constructing new facilities across the region. In 2020, the APAC market witnessed investments in around 45 hyperscale data center facilities.
China & Hong Kong witnessed around 21 hyperscale investments, followed by India, Japan, and Australia.
GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
The data center industry in APAC is growing YoY aided by strong growth in internet connectivity across the region. Hyperscale data center demand in China & Hong Kong will exceed supply due to the rising demand for cloud-based services, big data analytics, and IoT. China is a prominent market for data center operations in the APAC region. The continuous boom in technology innovation is driving the growth of the hyperscale data center market in APAC.
The data center industry is witnessing a higher deployment of interconnection and cloud connectivity services. In 2020, the major hyperscale investors in Shanghai were GDS Services and OneAsia Network. The China & Hong Kong hyperscale data center market by investment will grow at a CAGR of 2.21% during the forecast period.
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
The demand for converged and hyper-converged solutions experienced substantial growth in the industry. Hewlett Packard Enterprise witnessed a strong demand for its mission-critical server product portfolio. The average selling price of Hewlett Packard Enterprise servers increased due to the rising cost of components.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise is the leading vendor in the server market. The APAC hyperscale market is witnessing significant revenue contributions from ODM server manufacturers such as Quanta Systems (QCT), Wistron (Wiwynn), and Inventec.
The storage market is migrating towards all-flash storage solutions. The industry is expected to become more competitive, owing to the decline in the prices of SSDs. Vendor offerings are concentrated on the cloud, big data, artificial intelligence, and IoT-based application workloads in the APAC hyperscale data center market share to gain high in the region.
SNIPPETS
In APAC, China & Hong Kong dominated the hyperscale data center market.
Greenfield development, especially for facilities with a data center space of over 50,000 square feet, will be very high among colocation providers.
The ODM market will continue to grow as hyperscale providers are currently expanding data center infrastructure by investing billions of dollars.
Australia & New Zealand hyperscale data center market by investment is expected to reach USD 3.65 billion by 2026.
Most hyperscale data centers will be equipped with N+N redundancy for cooling systems with a minimum of N+1 redundancy in other infrastructure for smooth functioning of the facilities.
In India, the data center market is witnessing strong growth supported by hyperscale investments from operators such as Colt Data Centre Services, Bridge Data Centres, Yotta Infrastructure Solutions (Hiranandani Group), NTT Global Data Centers, and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres.
MARKET SHARE AND SEGMENTATION
The demand for servers suitable for cloud environments will continue to grow throughout the forecast period as service providers expand their presence in the region.
In 2020, the storage systems market was driven by the increased adoption of all-flash storage arrays with a sizable contribution from hybrid storage arrays.
The APAC hyperscale data center market by storage infrastructure is expected to reach USD 9.59 billion by 2026.
Innovations and advancements in UPS batteries are assisting in the growth of the APAC data center market.
The higher investment in hyperscale data centers for greater power capacity needs is expected to generate more revenue for the vendors during the forecast period.
The adoption of racks largely depends on the raised floor space of data centers. The APAC Hyperscale data center market by racks is expected to reach USD 0.41 billion by 2026.
Pump systems, ductworks, piping units, and valves are the major contributors to investment in the other infrastructure segment across the APAC data center industry.
The APAC Hyperscale data center market by cooling towers, condensers & dry coolers will grow at a CAGR of 3.88% in the upcoming years.
The air-cooling technique includes traditional CRACs and free cooling solutions. Free cooling solutions are gaining momentum over liquid-based cooling solutions.
The data center market in APAC is currently witnessing an increase in the construction of greenfield data center projects. The APAC hyperscale data center market by core & shell development is expected to reach USD 1.28billion by 2026.
Market Dynamics
Market Opportunities & Trends
Growing Procurement of Renewable Energy Sources
Growing 5G Deployments
Data Regulations by Governments
Innovative Data Center Technologies
Increasing Adoption of 200/400 GBE Switchports
Growing Procurement of OCP & Hyperscale Specific Infrastructure
Automation of Data Center Infrastructure
Market Growth Enablers
Impact of COVID-19 on Hyperscale Data Centers
Growing M&As & Joint Ventures
Growing Hyperscale Data Center Developments
Increasing Adoption of AI & ML Workloads
Tax Incentives for Data Centers
Growing Cloud Services Adoption
Growing Procurement of Big Data & IoT Solutions
Growing Wholesale Colocation Demand
Growing Submarine Cable & Inland Connectivity
Market Restraints
Outages in Data Centers
Growing Carbon Emissions from Data Centers
Location Constraints for Data Centers
Lack of Skilled Workforce
Security Challenges for Data Centers
Prominent IT Infrastructure Vendors
Arista Networks
Atos
Broadcom
Cisco Systems
Dell Technologies
Extreme Networks
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
Hitachi
Huawei Technologies
IBM
Inspur Group
Inventec
Juniper Networks
Lenovo
NEC
NetApp
Oracle
Pure Storage
Quanta Cloud Technology
Super Micro Computer
Wistron (Wiwynn)
Prominent Support Infrastructure Vendors
ABB
Alfa Laval
Airedale International Air Conditioning
Asetek
Bosch Security and Safety Systems
Caterpillar
Condair Group
Cummins
Delta Group
Eaton
Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)
HITEC Power Protection
KOHLER
Legrand
Nlyte Software
Nortek Air Solutions
Mitsubishi Electric
Rolls-Royce Power Systems
Piller Power Systems
Rittal
Schneider Electric
STULZ
Trane
Vertiv Group
Prominent Construction Contractors
AECOM
Arup
Aurecon Group
AWP Architects
BYME Engineering
Chung Hing Engineers
Corgan
CSF Group
Cundall
DPR Construction
DSCO Group
Faithful+Gould
Fortis Construction
Gammon Construction
Hutchinson Builders
ISG
Kienta Engineering Construction
Larsen & Toubro Construction (L&T)
Linesight
Nakano Corporation
NTT FACILITIES
Obayashi
PM Group
RED
Sterling & Wilson
Studio One Design
Prominent Data Center Investors
Airtel (Nxtra Data)
AirTrunk Operating
Apple
Amazon Web Services (AWS)
BDx (Big Data Exchange)
Bridge Data Centres
Canberra Data Centres
Chayora
Chindata
Colt Data Centre Services
CtrlS Datacenters
Digital Realty
Equinix
GDS Services
Global Switch
Keppel Data Centres
NEC
NTT Global Data Centers
PCCW Global
Regal Orion
Shanghai Atrium (AtHub)
SpaceDC
ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC)
Tenglong Holdings Group (Tamron)
Yotta Infrastructure Solutions (Hiranandani Group)
New Entrants in APAC Hyperscale Market
AdaniConneX
Digital Edge DC
Hickory Group
Mantra Data Centers
Pure Data Centres
Stratus DC Management
