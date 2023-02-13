Asia Pacific Luminaires Market to Reach Valuation of $80.9 Billion by 2030, Says Astute Analytica

AstuteAnalytica India Pvt. Ltd.

The Asia Pacific Luminaires Market is expected to reach US$ 80.9 billion by 2030, up from US$ 26.4 billion in 2022. The market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% from 2023 to 2030.

New Delhi, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asia Pacific Luminaries Market is expected to witness exponential growth in the coming years, driven by the robust development of the region’s lighting infrastructure, gradual transition towards energy-efficient lighting solutions, and the increased adoption of smart lighting solutions. As per Astute Analytica, increasing awareness among people about the importance of energy-efficient lighting solutions is encouraging them to switch to LED lighting systems, which is driving the market growth.

Get Free sample copy of this report @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/asia-pacific-luminaires-market

The incorporation of innovative features into these systems, for instance, motion sensors, dimming technology, and Bluetooth connectivity, is further propelling the luminaires market growth. Furthermore, the emergence of Lighting-as-a-Service (LaaS) solutions is creating lucrative opportunities for industry participants. For instance, Philips Lighting, a global lighting company, rolled out its LaaS platform, which is helping customers reduce their energy costs, while also providing them with access to easy financing options.

Moreover, governments across the Asia Pacific luminaires market are formulating regulations and launching initiatives aimed at promoting the adoption of energy-efficient lighting solutions, such as LEDs. For instance, the Chinese government introduced the “Thousand Cities Million Lights Initiative”, which aims to replace conventional lights with energy-efficient LEDs in over 1,000 cities. Similarly, India launched the Unnat Jyoti by Affordable LEDs for All (UJALA) program to promote the widespread use of LEDs. Such initiatives are expected to propel the growth of the Asia Pacific luminaries market in the coming years.

Story continues

Indoor Application Segment of Asia Pacific Luminaries Market to Offer Revenue Opportunity Worth $55.9 Billion by 2030

The Asia Pacific region holds great potential for LED lighting adoption, mainly due to the increasing demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions and the various governmental initiatives promoting their use. LED lights are becoming more popular in the region due to their numerous benefits such as longer life, low power consumption, and wide range of color options.

The growth of LED lighting in the Asia Pacific region is also driven by the rapid economic growth and urbanization in the area, leading to an increased demand for electricity and lighting. The growing need for efficient lighting applications in both commercial and residential sectors has encouraged individuals, businesses, and governments to invest in LED lighting solutions.

Several governments in the luminaires market have introduced policies and initiatives to promote the use of LED lighting. For example, India launched the Domestic Efficient Lighting Program (DELP) to replace incandescent bulbs with LED bulbs, and Japan introduced the Lighting Standardization Act to improve lighting efficiency through the use of LEDs.

The increasing availability of LED lighting products at competitive prices is also a factor in the growing adoption of LED lighting solutions in the Asia Pacific region. The intense competition among market players has resulted in lower prices, making it easier for consumers to purchase affordable LED lighting products.

Asia Pacific Luminaires Market Offers Promising Growth Opportunity

The Asia Pacific region is a highly lucrative market for luminaires, given the increasing demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions. Additionally, the Indian LED lighting market is expected to reach US$ 9.7 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 23.01%. The rising trend of LED-based human-centric illumination (HCL) presents potential opportunities for luminaires in the Asia Pacific region. HCL systems can help enhance occupant comfort and well-being, as they mimic daylight and work with the circadian rhythm. The growing demand for HCL systems will create an opportunity for luminaires market to offer efficient and effective lighting solutions to end-users while ensuring maximum energy savings.

Furthermore, the increasing popularity of smart lighting products presents additional opportunities for luminaires in the Asia Pacific region. Smart lighting systems, such as voice-activated lights, motion sensors, and timers, are becoming increasingly popular in commercial and residential settings due to the convenience and energy savings they provide.

Market participants in the Asia Pacific luminaires market can capitalize on this growing trend by offering innovative and efficient lighting solutions to meet the needs of their customers.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC): https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/asia-pacific-luminaires-market

Top Trends Shaping the Asia pacific Luminaires Market

The Asia Pacific luminaires industry is poised to experience significant growth over the next five years, due to the increasing demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions and advancements in technology. The major trends shaping the market include the following:

Growing Demand for Smart Lighting Solutions: Smart lighting solutions are becoming increasingly popular among consumers in the Asia Pacific region, as they provide convenience, energy efficiency, and cost savings. These solutions can be integrated with voice assistant systems and are used for various applications such as lighting control, safety monitoring, and energy management. Due to the rising need for enhanced security and energy efficiency, the demand for smart lighting solutions in the luminaires market is projected to grow in the coming years.

Increasing Adoption of LED Lighting: LED lighting is emerging as the preferred solution for energy efficient lighting solutions in the Asia Pacific region. LED lighting is more energy-efficient, long-lasting, and low maintenance than traditional lighting solutions. In addition, LED lighting is available in different colors and light intensities, making it suitable for a variety of applications. The growing demand for LED lighting is likely to propel the growth of the Asia Pacific luminaires market.

Expansion of the Smart Home Market: The demand for smart home solutions is on the rise in the Asia Pacific region, as consumers are increasingly looking for convenience, energy efficiency, and cost savings. Smart home solutions include smart lighting, security systems, HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) systems, and entertainment systems. This is expected to increase the demand for smart home luminaires in the region, thus driving the overall market growth.

Increasing Investment in Lighting Infrastructure: To meet the growing demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions, governments in the Asia Pacific region are increasingly investing in renewable energy projects and lighting infrastructure. This investment will drive the adoption of LED lighting and other energy-efficient solutions, which will in turn drive the growth of the luminaires market in the region.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Acuity Brands Inc.

Eaton

Wolfspeed

Dialight PLC

General Electric Company

Heliospectra AB

Hubbell Incorporated

Nichia Corporation

OSRAM GmbH

Panasonic Corporation

Phillips Lighting Holding B.V.

Samsung

Savant Systems Inc.

Sharp Corporation

Virtual Extension

Zumtobel Group AG

Other Prominent Players

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/inquire-before-purchase/asia-pacific-luminaires-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact us:

Aamir Beg

BSI Business Park, H-15,Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: www.astuteanalytica.com

CONTACT: Contact us: Aamir Beg BSI Business Park, H-15,Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World) Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com Website: www.astuteanalytica.com



