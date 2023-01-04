Asia-Pacific Managed and Professional Security Services Market Report 2022: Increasing Demand for a Centralized Management Platform & Growing Need for Advanced and Value-added Cybersecurity Services
This study provides a detailed look at the growth of managed and professional security services across the Asia-Pacific region.
It includes insights on market sizing, revenue forecasts, competitive analyses, regional analyses, and segmentation by service and verticals along with insights on growth drivers and restraints, assessment of future market opportunities, and insights for CISOs.
As many companies in Asia-Pacific are going through a digital transformation, the threat landscape has widened due to the incorporation of emerging technologies, such as cloud and IoT, in business operations.
With the looming threat of cyberattacks caused by this expanding threat landscape, companies are realizing that they cannot solely rely on in-house security teams to handle security issues due to the shortage of qualified security professionals.
As a result, they are turning to managed security service providers (MSSPs) that provide access to a strong pool of security professionals and cutting-edge security services, helping them to monitor, manage, and mitigate security issues, thereby presenting a potential growth opportunity for the Asia-Pacific managed and professional security services market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Managed Security Services (MSS) and Professional Security Services (PSS) Industries
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Market Segmentation
Market Overview - Service Lines within MSS and PSS
MSS and PSS Types
Customer Segmentation
Geographic Coverage
Regional Segmentation
Key Competitors
Growth Metrics
Growth Drivers
Growth Driver Analysis
Growth Restraints
Growth Restraint Analysis
Forecast Assumptions
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast Analysis
Revenue Forecast by Segment
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Segment
Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
Competitive Environment
Revenue Share by Verticals
Revenue Share by Horizontals
Revenue Share by Top MSSPs
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: ANZ
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Forecast Analysis
Revenue Forecast by Segment
Revenue Share by Top MSSPs
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: ASEAN
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Forecast Analysis
Revenue Forecast by Segment
Revenue Share by Top MSSPs
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: GCR
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Forecast Analysis
Revenue Forecast by Segment
Revenue Share by Top MSSPs
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: India
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Forecast Analysis
Revenue Forecast by Segment
Revenue Share by Top MSSPs
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Japan
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Forecast Analysis
Revenue Forecast by Segment
Revenue Share by Top MSSPs
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis: South Korea
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Forecast Analysis
Revenue Forecast by Segment
Revenue Share by Top MSSPs
9. Company Profiles
MSS and PSS Offerings' Availability and Completeness
Geographic Coverage of MSS and PSS Offerings
Country/Region Legend for SOCs
IBM Security
IGLOO Corporation
NRI Secure
NSFOCUS
NTT
Samsung SDS
SK shieldus
Tata Communications
Telstra
Topsec
Trustwave - a Singtel company
Verizon Business
10. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: The Growing Need for Advanced and Value-added Cybersecurity Services
Growth Opportunity 2: The Growing Popularity of TI Insights
Growth Opportunity 3: The Increasing Demand for a Centralized Management Platform
11. Insights for Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs)
Insights for Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) - Trends
Insights for CISOs - CISOs' Concerns
Insights for CISOs - Recommendations
