Asia-Pacific Managed Security Services Market Report 2021: Opportunities in Advanced MSS & Growing Demand for Cloud Security
Dublin, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "APAC Managed Security Services Market, Forecast to 2024 - Increasingly Sophisticated Threat Landscape Drives Uptake of MSS" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Revenue generation in the APAC MSS market is likely to be impeded by the global COVID-19 pandemic, it will recover quickly after 2020 at a CAGR of 14.9% (2019-2024); growth will vary with each country in the region.
Managed security services (MSS) offered are categorized into 2 segments: hosted security services (HSS) and CPE-based management monitoring services (MMS).
Though ANZ is a fragmented market with a large number of local security providers competing with international participants in both Australia and New Zealand, it will continue on a steady growth path.
The ASEAN market is expected to maintain its strong growth over the next 5 years. The lack of budget allocated to cybersecurity, specifically to strengthen detection and response capabilities, is one of the reasons why businesses engage MSSPs.
The Indian MSS market is set to experience a robust, double-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2024, indicating that the market will continue seeing strong growth in the next 5 years.
Greater China region recorded strong YoY growth in 2019. Regulatory pressure and the evolving threat landscape will be top driving factors, especially in highly regulated sectors.
The Japanese MSS market is the largest in the APAC region; it is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 9.6% from 2019 to 2024.
Growth of the South Korean market was relatively flat when compared to other countries in APAC. Owing to the government's smart factory supply expansion project, the manufacturing vertical will continue to be a key revenue contributor and help the market grow at a CAGR of 12.1%.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Managed Security Service Market
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Managed Security Services Market
Managed Security Services Market Scope of Analysis
Market Segmentation
Key Growth Metrics for MSS Market
Key Competitors for MSS Market
Growth Drivers for MSS Market
Growth Driver Analysis for MSS Market
Growth Restraints for MSS Market
Growth Restraint Analysis for MSS Market
Forecast Assumptions, MSS Market
Revenue Forecast, MSS Market
Revenue Forecast by Segment, MSS Market
Revenue Forecast by Region, MSS Market
Revenue Forecast Analysis, MSS Market
Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region, MSS Market
Percent Revenue by Region, MSS Market
Competitive Environment, MSS Market
Revenue Share, MSS Market
Percent Revenue by Vertical, MSS Market
Percent Revenue by Horizontal, MSS Market
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, MSS Market, Greater China
Key Growth Metrics for MSS Market, Greater China
Key Findings, MSS Market, Greater China
Revenue Forecast, MSS Market, Greater China
Revenue Forecast by Segment, MSS Market, Greater China
Revenue Forecast by Country, MSS Market, Greater China
Revenue Forecast Discussion by Country, MSS Market, Greater China
Competitive Environment, MSS Market, Greater China
Revenue Share Analysis, MSS Market, Greater China
4. Company Profiles, Managed Security Services Market
Availability and Completeness of Managed Security Services Offerings
Regional Geographic Coverage of Managed Security Services Offerings
Country/Region Legend for Security Operation Centers
CITIC Telecom CPC
DXC Technology
IBM Security
Samsung SDS
Secureworks
SKInfosec
NRI Secure Technologies
NSFOCUS
NTT
Tata Communications
Telstra
Trustwave, a Singtel Company
Verizon
5. Growth Opportunity Universe, Managed Security Services Market
Growth Opportunity 1 - Growing Interest in Advanced MSS, 2020
Growth Opportunity 2 - Growing Demand for Cloud Security, 2020
6. Next Steps
Companies Mentioned
Accenture
ACSI
AhnLab
AIMS
AT&T
Bkav
BT
CAT Cyfence
CHT Security
CITIC Telecom CPC
CMC Infosec
DXC Technology
E-CQURITY
Ensign
HCL Comnet
HeiTech Padu
i-secure
IBM Security
IIJ
ISSDU
KDDI
LAC
Lumen Technologies
MBSD
Microland
NEC
Network Box
NRI Secure Technologies
NSFOCUS
NTT
Orange
PCCW
Samsung SDS
Secureworks
SKInfosec
ST Electronics
SysArmy
Tata Communications
TechMahindra
Telkomtelstra
Telstra
TM ONE
TOPSEC
Trustwave, a Singtel Company
Unisys
VCS
Venustech
Verizon
Wipro
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/90grlb
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900