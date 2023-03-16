U.S. markets closed

Asia Pacific Marine Lubricants Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $41.6 Billion by 2031 at a 3.9% CAGR

·4 min read

DUBLIN, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Marine Lubricants Market 2021-2031 by Product Type, Application, End Use, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


Asia Pacific marine lubricants market will grow by 3.9% annually with a total addressable market cap of $41,601.3 million over 2022-2031, driven by the increasing demand for marine lubricants from the shipping industry and its increasing maintenance cost for fuel-saving and cost reduction, the increasing expenditure in marine defense vessels, an increase in demand for bio-based eco-friendly marine lubricants, the emerging emission abatement technologies, and the growth in maritime tourism and the infrastructural developments.

This 126-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific marine lubricants market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2019-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

  • Market Structure

  • Growth Drivers

  • Restraints and Challenges

  • Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

  • Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia Pacific marine lubricants market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Application, End Use, and Country.

Based on Product Type, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) and volume (thousand tons) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

  • Mineral Oil

  • Synthetic Oil

  • Bio-Based Oil

Based on Application, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) and volume (thousand tons) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

  • Engine System

  • Motors & Auxiliaries

  • Gear System

  • Hydraulic System

  • Air Compressor

  • Other Applications

By End Use, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) and volume (thousand tons) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

  • Bulk Carriers

  • Tankers

  • Container Ships

  • General Cargo

  • Other End Uses

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

  • Japan

  • China

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • India

  • Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of national markets by Product Type, Application and End Use over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Selected Key Players:

  • BP Plc

  • Castrol

  • Chevron Corporation

  • Eni S.p.A

  • ExxonMobil Corporation

  • Fuchs Lubritech GmbH

  • Gulf Oil International Ltd.

  • Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

  • Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

  • Jx Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

  • Kluber Lubrication

  • LUKOIL Lubricants Company

  • Penrite Oil

  • PJSC Lukoil Oil Corporation

  • QUEPET Lubricants

  • Repsol SA

  • Shell plc

  • Sinopec Corporation

  • TotalEnergies SE

  • Valvoline Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Dynamics

3 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Product Type

4 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Application

5 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by End Use

6 Asia-Pacific Market 2021-2031 by Country

7 Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vkihz9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asia-pacific-marine-lubricants-market-report-2022-sector-to-reach-41-6-billion-by-2031-at-a-3-9-cagr-301773339.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

