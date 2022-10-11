U.S. markets open in 3 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,595.75
    -29.50 (-0.81%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,046.00
    -214.00 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,898.00
    -86.50 (-0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,682.40
    -14.30 (-0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.87
    -2.26 (-2.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.20
    -3.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    19.40
    -0.22 (-1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9710
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8880
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.47
    +2.11 (+6.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1056
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.7050
    +0.0140 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,087.32
    -178.78 (-0.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.18
    -10.95 (-2.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,879.65
    -79.66 (-1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,401.25
    -714.86 (-2.64%)
     

Asia-Pacific Mobile Payment Methods Analysis Report 2022: Mobile Payment Use Grows Post-Pandemic, With Consumers Inclining Towards Mobile Wallets

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Mobile Payment Methods 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Mobile wallets witness a growing trend in Asia-Pacific, with China being the frontrunner in their use

Asia-Pacific maintains its strong position in the payments market worldwide, showing continuous growth in revenues and projecting a solid growth rate across regions, as revealed by this publication.

Furthermore, this growth is driven by the rising adoption of mobile and digital wallets as an after effect of the pandemic. The growth trajectory of digital wallets however differs between countries, with China and South Korea already moving towards a cashless society and embracing mobile wallets rapidly.

On the other hand, Japan still remains a cash dependent economy, according to a source cited in the report. Additionally, among the other commonly used B2C E-Commerce payment methods in the region such as cards, bank transfers, and so on, E-wallets accounted for more than half of total payments.

In Asia-Pacific, the number and value of mobile wallet users is projected to increase from 2020 to 2025, with mobile wallet user penetration increasing in multiple countries of the region, as stated in this publication. China happens to be the leading country when it comes to the use of digital payment methods in the region.

For instance, a majority of internet users in China preferred mobile payments in February 2022, over other methods such as cash payment, bankcard payment, smartwatch payment, and computer payment. Moreover, the mobile wallet user penetration in China is also forecasted to continue to increase moderately between 2020 and 2025, as reported by this publication.

Further, the value of mobile wallet transaction in the country is projected to witness almost a double-digit growth between 2020 and 2025, with value reaching certain trillions of Euros by 2025. Alipay, followed by WeChat Pay were the most used platforms when it came to payments via mobile wallets in 2021.

The other emerging countries within the region such as Indonesia, and Malaysia are also forecasted to witness a significantly high double-digit CAGR in terms of number of mobile wallet transactions between 2020 and 2025, as spelled out by this report.

With other advanced and emerging countries moving towards a cashless society, Japan still shows signs of a cash driven economy

The use and adoption of digital and mobile payment methods in Asia-Pacific accelerated amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Contactless payment methods in the region thus became the newly accepted norm post-pandemic, as mentioned in the report.

In 2021, the top B2C E-Commerce payment method in South Korea was credit cards, with nearly three-quarters of the online payments in the country being conducted via credit cards, followed by E-wallets and other non-cash payment options. The share of online shoppers using cash was exceptionally low, with cash payments coming in the last place and accounting for a single digit share of the country's online payments, as per this publication.

As per a survey cited in the report, most of the respondents in Japan, were seen inclining towards cash in 2022, with less than half of the respondents using non-cash payment methods such as mobile payments and so on. The share of internet users using QR code mobile payment and contactless mobile payment also remained quite low as of the start of 2022 in Japan.

Furthermore, only one in three smartphone users in the country were willing to use mobile payments in the future as of February 2022, as mentioned in the new report.

Questions answered in the report:

  • What were the leading payment methods in Asia-Pacific?

  • How many mobile wallets are forecasted to be in use in Japan by 2025?

  • What is the projected mobile wallet user penetration in China by 2025?

  • Which were the most commonly used payment methods in China?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Management Summary

2. Global Developments

  • Online & Mobile Payment Trends, July 2022

  • Value of Digital Wallet Transactions, in USD trillion, 2022f & 2026f

  • Mobile Payment Market Size, in USD trillion, 2021 & 2028f

  • Number of B2C E-Commerce Transactions Paid by OEM Mobile Payment Apps, in billions, 2022f & 2026f

  • Most Used Payment Methods When Shopping Online During The Pandemic, in % of Online Shoppers, by Selected Countries, April 2021

  • Value of Biometrically Authenticated Remote Mobile Payments, in USD billion, 2022e & 2027f

  • Volume of Biometrically Authenticated Remote Mobile Payments, in billions, 2022e & 2027f

  • Number of Mobile Contactless Transactions, in billions, 2021e & 2023f

  • Proximity Mobile Payment Users Worldwide, in millions, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2020-2025f

  • Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2020-2025f

  • Number of Mobile Wallet Users, by Region, in millions, 2020 & 2025f

  • Proximity Mobile Payment Users in Select Countries, in % of Smartphone Users, 2021e

  • Payment Methods Accepted by Online Merchants, by Already Accepted and Planned, in % of Online Merchants, February 2022

  • Breakdown of Digital Banking Fraudulent Transactions, by Channel, incl. Mobile App, in %, Q3 2019 - Q2 2021

3. Asia-Pacific

3.1. Regional

  • Overview of the Online and Mobile Payment Trends, July 2022

  • Breakdown of Payment Methods Used in B2C E-Commerce, in %, 2021

3.2. Advanced Markets

3.2.1. Japan

  • General Payment Methods Used, in % of Respondents, January 2022

  • Breakdown of Mobile Payments' Percentage Share of Total Payments Made, in % of Mobile Payment Service Users, February 2022

  • Breakdown of Attitude Towards Future Use of Mobile Payments, in % of Smartphone Users, February 2022

  • Mobile Payment User Penetration, by QR Code Payment and Contactless Payment, in % of Internet Users, January 2022

  • Breakdown of Most Used QR Code Mobile Payment Services, in % of QR Code Mobile Payment Users, January 2022

  • Breakdown of Most Used Contactless Mobile Payment Services, in % of Contactless Mobile Payment Service Users, January 2022

  • Number of Mobile Wallet Users, in millions, 2020 & 2025f

  • Number of Mobile Wallet Transactions, in billions, 2020 & 2025f

  • Mobile Wallet Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2020 & 2025f

3.2.2. South Korea

  • Breakdown of Payment Methods Used in B2C E-Commerce, in %, 2021

  • Mobile Wallet Ownership and Usage, in % of Adults, H1 2021

  • Number of Mobile Wallet Users, in millions, 2020 & 2025f

  • Number of Mobile Wallet Transactions, in billions, 2020 & 2025f

  • Mobile Wallet Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2020 & 2025f

3.2.3. Australia

  • Usage of Selected Online Payment Platforms, in % of Respondents, January 2018 & June 2021

3.3. Emerging Markets

3.3.1. China

  • Most Used Payment Methods, in % of Internet Users, February 2022

  • Mobile Wallet User Penetration, in % of Population, 2020 & 2025f

  • Mobile Wallet Transaction Value, in USD trillion, and Volume, in billions, 2020 & 2025f

  • Breakdown of Mobile Wallet Market, in % of Total Value, July 2021

  • Number of Proximity Mobile Payment Users, in millions, and Share, in % of Population, 2019-2025f

3.3.2. Taiwan

  • Breakdown of Most Preferred Online Payment Methods, in % of Internet Users, August 2021

  • Mobile Payment and Card User Penetration, by Age Group, in % of Internet Users, August 2021

3.3.3. Indonesia

  • Number of Mobile Wallet Users, in millions, 2020 & 2025f

  • Number of Mobile Wallet Transactions, in billions, 2020 & 2025f

  • Mobile Wallet Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2020 & 2025f

  • Digital Wallet and Mobile Banking Use, by Generation, in % of Mobile Payment Users, H2 2021

  • Most Used Digital Wallet Platforms, in % of Mobile Payment Users, by Socio-Economic Status, H2 2021

  • Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2021e

3.3.4. Malaysia

  • Number of Mobile Wallet Users, in millions, 2020 & 2025f

  • Mobile Wallet Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2020 & 2025f

  • Number of Mobile Wallet Transactions, in billions, 2020 & 2025f

Companies Mentioned

  • Alipay

  • American Express

  • Au Pay

  • D Pay

  • Dana

  • FamiPay

  • GoPay

  • JCB Payment

  • LINE pay

  • LinkAja

  • Mastercard

  • Merpay

  • Nanaco Mobile

  • OVO

  • PASMO Mobile

  • Paypal

  • PayPay

  • QuicPay

  • Rakuten

  • ShopeePay

  • Suica Mobile

  • Visa

  • WAON Mobile

  • WeChat Pay

  • Yucho Pay

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ti782c

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Is SQ Stock A Buy Or Sell? Bulls Eye Margin Growth, Bears See Afterpay Risk

    Square stock bulls focus on its Cash App and Afterpay synergies but bears worry over Bitcoin and a possible recession.

  • BeReal tops 53M installs, but only 9% open the app daily, estimates claim

    Gen Z social media app BeReal encourages its users to take a photo every day -- a format designed to create a daily habit. According to research from Sensor Tower, BeReal is demonstrating significant traction across some metrics -- it topped 53 million worldwide installs across the App Store and Google Play and has seen its monthly active users jump by 2,254% since January 2022, for example. On this front, BeReal is still trailing established social media giants, Sensor Tower says.

  • Bitcoin Slips Below $20K as October Doldrums Continue

    Bitcoin (BTC) has yet to find inspiration in what has historically been a strong month, trading flat at $19,300. Opimas CEO and founder Octavio Marenzi discusses his crypto outlook ahead of the CPI report this week. Plus, insights into the correlation between bitcoin and gold.

  • Apple’s iPad Sales Could Fall This Year and Next, Analyst Says

    BofA Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan says that the iPad category is in a 'structural decline' and that pandemic-era buying will cut into demand.

  • JPMorgan Chase Is a Leader, But Now on the Downside

    Banking biggie JPMorgan Chase & Co has a dynamic leader in the form of Jamie Dimon but even his leadership skills and foresight have not prevented a decline in the stock price. Let's check on the stock after Dimon warned about a recession Monday and the bank gets set to report its third-quarter earnings Friday morning.

  • Robotics ETF Betting on Automation

    ROBO Global’s Lauren Hein sees opportunities amid difficult year for tech.

  • ‘We’re likely to see one of the greatest transfers of intergenerational wealth,’ as $68 trillion set to ‘reshape economy,’ says head of TIAA

    Thasunda Brown Duckett sees big changes coming on the retirement front. As MarketWatch turns 25, we asked the TIAA CEO what we will be covering in five years.

  • Asian markets in decline as Taipei, Tokyo and Seoul share trading resumes after holidays

    Stocks in Taiwan were down 4% early in the first trading session after the U.S. imposed new limits on exports of semiconductors and chip-making equipment to China.

  • Yen Traders Show Resilience to Risk of More Japan Intervention

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are beginning to show signs that any further intervention by Japan to support the embattled currency will have less of an impact than before.One-week implied volatility in the dollar-yen has fallen to trade well below highs seen last month, even as the currency pair closes on 145.90 -- a level that triggered a near $20 billion intervention from Japan’s Ministry of Finance. The Japanese currency has fallen for eight weeks in a row, its longest-losing streak since May. “I’

  • Nissan Motor to take $686 million hit as it exits Russia

    Nissan Motor Co. said Tuesday that it would exit the Russian market and book a loss of about 100.0 billion yen ($686.2 million) from the sale of its local unit.

  • US Tech Curbs Could Halve Growth of China’s Top Chipmaker

    (Bloomberg) -- US restrictions on China’s access to advanced American technologies could slash growth of the country’s largest chipmaker by half next year, Bloomberg Intelligence estimates.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile DebtThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All B

  • Raymond James expands national public finance practice

    Raymond James Financial Inc. is expanding its public finance business with an office in Cleveland, Ohio. The new managing director there is Tim Reidy. The Raymond James public finance practice is one of the top 10 underwriters of municipal bonds in the U.S. with 180 professionals across 37 offices.

  • U.S. stocks open higher after 3 days of losses as investors await inflation data, Fed minutes and earnings

    U.S. stocks open mostly higher on Monday, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average on track to snap a three-session losing streak that culminated with a 630-point drop for the Dow on Friday following the release of jobs data for September. The S&P 500 [s: spx] gained 5 points, or 0.2%, to 3,645. The Nasdaq Composite [s: comp] fell 15 points, or 0.2%, to 10,636.

  • Japan PM Kishida 'not thinking of shortening' BOJ Kuroda's term - FT

    Kishida also said the BOJ needed to maintain its current policy until wages rise and that companies need to increase pay, according to the newspaper. The comments from Kishida come as the yen has been sold heavily this year due to the widening gap between U.S. and Japanese interest rates.

  • Binance Exec on the Company's M&A Outlook

    Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) said the company may spend over $1 billion this year on deals. Chief Communications Officer Patrick Hillmann says "we're going to continue to keep our powder dry" amid this bear market, while discussing the attractive projects they see in the space.

  • Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 10th

    LW, PUBGY and FSBC made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum stocks list on October 10, 2022.

  • Stellantis, GME Resources seal nickel and cobalt deal for battery production

    PARIS (Reuters) -Carmaker Stellantis has signed a non-binding preliminary agreement with GME Resources to secure supplies of nickel and cobalt sulphate for electric vehicle (EV) batteries, the two companies said on Monday. The deal marks a further move by the world's fourth largest carmaker to lock down supplies of metals needed for batteries that power EV cars, ahead of an expected surge in global demand as a transition towards cleaner mobility gains traction. Earlier this year the Franco-Italian group signed a lithium supply agreement with developer Vulcan Energy Resources and said it would invest 50 million euros ($48.6 million)to buy an 8% stake in it.

  • Apple and Snowflake Are Among the S&P 500’s Weakest Stocks. Why They May Rebound.

    Apple, Snowflake, Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Lululemon dove through the summer. Evercore strategists sees signs these five could outperform as the market recovers.

  • State Street Hires New Compliance Chief From Google

    State Street Corp. said it appointed Yvette Hollingsworth Clark as its new global chief compliance officer.

  • Nvidia, AMD, and 8 More Stocks Could See a Bounce Soon. Here’s Why.

    Tax-loss harvesting has risen in popularity. BofA says the strategy could give a boost to underperforming stocks from November to January.