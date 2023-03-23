Asia Pacific Mobile Video Surveillance Markets Report 2022: China Offers the Most Lucrative Opportunities with An Estimated Value of $317.5 Million by 2028

Company Logo

The Asia Pacific Mobile Video Surveillance Market should witness market growth of 9.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).

The China market dominated the Asia Pacific Mobile Video Surveillance Market by Country in 2021, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2028; thereby, achieving a market value of $317.5 Million by 2028. The Japan market is estimated to grow a CAGR of 8.4% during (2022-2028). Additionally, The India market would experience a CAGR of 9.8% during (2022-2028).



High-definition, high-framerate video is a specialty of IP cameras. Additionally, they provide more flexibility for connecting to various cameras and increasing the number of connected cameras. Data is transmitted from IP security cameras using encryption and authentication techniques like WEP, WPA, WPA2, TKIP, and AES. An NVR and IP cameras can wirelessly communicate.



Additionally, these cameras provide remote access, allowing users to view them from any computer, anywhere in the world, as well as various mobile devices, such as laptops and smartphones. Many businesses and organizations are moving to IP-based video systems due to the improved capabilities of IP cameras and digital recording capabilities.



The real-time video display is the major selling feature for remote and mobile monitoring. In certain cameras, users can also store and watch videos at a later time at their convenience in addition to real-time monitoring. Remote monitoring and mobile surveillance offer the ease of on-the-go, real-time access to deployed live cameras at the location, allowing users to check in at any time, day or night. The increased use of smart camera systems and video analytics is driving the market.



Asia-Pacific is becoming one of the top regions for adopting technology, particularly in the retail industry. This propensity for adoption can be attributed to features like real-time access management and remote monitoring.

Over the course of the forecast period, this region is anticipated to experience high CAGR growth in the video surveillance market. Each of these communities is expected to invest more than $1 billion in smart city development, according to a recent study.



Key Companies Profiled

Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd.

Axis Communications AB (Canon, Inc.)

Hanwha Techwin Co., Ltd.

Bosch Security Systems GmbH (Robert Bosch GmbH)

Avigilon Corporation (Motorola Solutions)

Teledyne FLIR LLC (Teledyne Technologies Incorporated)

Zhejiang Uniview Technologies Co., Ltd.

Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

Product Launches and Product Expansions

Top Winning Strategies

Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2018-2022)

Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions : 2020, Feb - 2022, Nov) Leading Players

Scope of the Study

By Offering

Hardware Cameras Monitors Storage Devices Accessories

Software

Services

By Application

Buses

Police Vehicles

Railways

Transport Vehicles & Drones

By Vertical

Transportation

Law Enforcement

Industrial

Military & Defense

First Responders

By Country

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

