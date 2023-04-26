Asia Pacific OTT TV and Video Market Forecasts Report, 2022, 2023 & 2028
DUBLIN, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific OTT TV and Video Forecasts 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Asia Pacific OTT TV episodes and movie revenues will reach $52 billion in 2028; up by 56% from the $33 billion recorded in 2022.
From the $19 billion additional OTT revenues, China will add $4 billion, India $2 billion, South Korea $3 billion and Japan $4 billion. China will account for 38% of the region's total revenues by 2028, down from 48% in 2022 as the other countries grow faster.
Asia Pacific SVOD revenues overtook AVOD revenues in 2019, mostly due to the advertising downturn in China. AVOD will recover, but will remain lower than SVOD. SVOD and AVOD revenues will climb to $7 billion and $11 billion respectively between 2022 and 2028.
Key Topics Covered:
This PDF and excel report provides extensive research for 22 territories. Covering movies and TV episodes, the report comes in two parts:
Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 106-page PDF document.
Excel workbook covering each year from 2015 to 2028 for 22 countries by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and by OTT revenues for movies and TV episodes. As well as summary tables by country and by platform. NEW FOR 2023: Filter worksheet - every row on one spreadsheet, allowing for easy comparisons.
Companies Mentioned
ALT Balaji
Amazon Prime Video
Apple TV+
Avex
Bilbili
Binge
Britbox
Catchplay
CHT
Disney+
Disney+ Hotstar
dtv
Eros Now
Foxtel Now
HBO
Hulu
Iflix
IQiyi
LG U+
Mango
MyTV Super
Neon
Netflix
Niconico
Olleh TV
Paramount+
Seezn
Sony Liv
Sooka
Stan
StarzPlay
Telasa
Tencent Video
True ID
Tving
UNext
Vidio
Viu
Watcha Play
Wavve
WeTV
Youku Tudou
Zee5
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sxrvsn
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asia-pacific-ott-tv-and-video-market-forecasts-report-2022-2023--2028-301807219.html
SOURCE Research and Markets