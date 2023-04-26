Asia Pacific OTT TV and Video Market Forecasts Report, 2022, 2023 & 2028

DUBLIN, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific OTT TV and Video Forecasts 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia Pacific OTT TV episodes and movie revenues will reach $52 billion in 2028; up by 56% from the $33 billion recorded in 2022.

From the $19 billion additional OTT revenues, China will add $4 billion, India $2 billion, South Korea $3 billion and Japan $4 billion. China will account for 38% of the region's total revenues by 2028, down from 48% in 2022 as the other countries grow faster.

Asia Pacific SVOD revenues overtook AVOD revenues in 2019, mostly due to the advertising downturn in China. AVOD will recover, but will remain lower than SVOD. SVOD and AVOD revenues will climb to $7 billion and $11 billion respectively between 2022 and 2028.

Key Topics Covered:

This PDF and excel report provides extensive research for 22 territories. Covering movies and TV episodes, the report comes in two parts:

Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 106-page PDF document.

Excel workbook covering each year from 2015 to 2028 for 22 countries by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and by OTT revenues for movies and TV episodes. As well as summary tables by country and by platform. NEW FOR 2023: Filter worksheet - every row on one spreadsheet, allowing for easy comparisons.

