Asia-Pacific Palm Oil Market Report 2022: Surging Biofuel Production Boosting Growth

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Asia-Pacific Palm Oil Market

Asia-Pacific Palm Oil Market
Asia-Pacific Palm Oil Market

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Palm Oil Market (Production, Consumption, Exports & Imports): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific palm oil market is forecasted to reach US$41.38 billion in 2026, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 6.00%, over the period 2022-2026. Growth in the Asia-Pacific palm oil market is supported by factors such as growing population, surging biofuel production, expanding cosmetics sector and escalating application in various markets.

However, the market growth would be challenged by growing labour challenges, rising economic and social issues and increasing environmental concerns. The market is anticipated to experience certain trends like accelerating baked goods & confectionery retail sales, rapid adoption in laundry detergent market, rising initiatives to ban Trans Fat and growing shift towards palm oil crop transplanting.

The Asia-Pacific palm oil market by region can be segmented into the following regions: Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, India, China, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Philippines. In 2021, the dominant share of palm oil production was held by Indonesia, followed by Malaysia and Thailand. The fastest growing country, both in terms of production and consumption, is Indonesia due to increasing palm oil plantation area, favourable government regulations and rising number of edible oil manufacturers engaged in palm oil production activities.

Scope of the report

  • The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Asia-Pacific palm oil market segmented on the basis of segmented on the basis of production, consumption, exports and imports with potential impact of COVID-19.

  • The major countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, India, China, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Philippines have been analyzed.

  • The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

  • The company profiles of leading players (Wilmar International Limited, PT Astra International, Tbk, Sime Darby Berhad, Golden Agri-Resources Ltd., Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad and IOI Corporation Berhad) are also presented in detail..

Key Target Audience

  • Palm Oil Manufacturer

  • Palm Oil Distributors and Suppliers

  • End Users

  • Consulting Firms & Investment Banks

  • Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

  • Growing Population

  • Surging Biofuel Production

  • Expanding Cosmetics Market

  • Escalating Application in Various Markets

Key Trends and Developments

  • Accelerating Baked Goods & Confectionery Retail Sales

  • Rapid Adoption in Laundry Detergent Market

  • Rising Initiatives to Ban Trans Fat

  • Growing Shift towards Palm Oil Crop Transplanting

Challenges

  • Growing Labour Challenges

  • Rising Economic & Social Issues

  • Increasing Environmental Concerns

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview

2. Impact of COVID-19

3. Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

4. Country Market Analysis

5. Market Dynamics

6. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Wilmar International Limited

  • PT Astra International, Tbk (Astra Agro Lestari)

  • Golden Agri-Resources Ltd

  • IOI Corporation Berhad

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uhu2nw

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


