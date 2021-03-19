U.S. markets open in 1 hour 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,926.00
    +9.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,909.00
    +29.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,872.75
    +77.25 (+0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,269.10
    +7.20 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.20
    +0.20 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.80
    +8.30 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    26.26
    -0.09 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1906
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7300
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.34
    +2.11 (+10.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3924
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8060
    -0.1310 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,851.81
    +252.97 (+0.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,171.29
    -2.92 (-0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,722.27
    -57.41 (-0.85%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,792.05
    -424.70 (-1.41%)
     

Asia Pacific PE Woven Films Market to expand at nearly 7% CAGR during 2021-2031

·4 min read

NEW YORK, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales of PE woven films are set to be valued at around US$ 64 Mn in 2021 for the Asia Pacific region, according to a latest study by Persistence Market Research, a research and consulting firm. The study estimates the market to expand at nearly 7% CAGR during 2021-2031.

Persistence_Market_Research.
Persistence_Market_Research.

Demand for PE woven films is rising, especially in applications such as greenhouse covers, mulching, low tunnels, artificial turf, and soil remediation & reinforcement control. Countries such as China and India are focusing on maximizing their agricultural output. PE films are used to provide a desirable climate, enhance soil nutrients, and maintain the value of nutrients. Usage of mulching, greenhouses, and silage bags increases the agriculture production rate by 20%-35%.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Demand for UV stabilized PE woven films has seen significant growth over the years, and this is expected to increase further over the forecast period.

  • There is increasing demand for PE woven films with thickness more than 10 mil from the agricultural sector.

  • Reinforced PE woven films are experiencing higher demand in recent years due to their low cost as well as high strength.

  • Demand for films is rising for use in greenhouse covers, growing awareness toward sustainable farming, need for high agricultural output, and development of roadways and infrastructure due to rapid urbanization in Asia Pacific.

  • Currently China is the most demanding market for PE woven films due to increased domestic demand for agricultural films such as mulches, greenhouse covers, and roofing membrane.

Request for sample PDF: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32303

"Increasing focus on agricultural output, growing construction industry, and rapid urbanization are expected to create huge demand for PE woven films across Asia Pacific," says an analyst at Persistence Market Research.

Competitive Landscape

The Asia Pacific PE woven films market is highly competitive in nature with the presence of many small and larger firms in region. The market is highly fragmented, and some of the key players included in the report are Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd., Gale pacific Commercial, INABATA & Co., Ltd, Puyoung Industrial Co. Ltd, Polyplex Corp. Ltd., and others. These players are likely to invest in the research & development of new products to enhance their market scope and share.

Ask an Expert for any other query: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/ask-an-expert/32303

Conclusion

The market for PE woven films in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow significantly owing to increment in the number of greenhouses, mulches, and roadways & buildings across the region. Volatile availability and pricing of raw material will have a remarkable impact on the pricing and sales of these films. Increasing preference for biodegradable films will also shape market growth in the near future. Demand is rising owing to modernization of agriculture practices, increasing construction activities, and growing need for soil remediation and erosion control in the region.

Get Full Access of Report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/ask-an-expert/32303

Want to Know More?

Persistence Market Research has published a market research report on the Asia Pacific PE woven films market that contains industry analysis of 2016–2020 and opportunity assessment for 2021–2031. The report provides in-depth analysis of the market through different segments, namely, product type, material, thickness, application, and country. The report also provides supply and demand trends, along with an overview of the parent market.

Browse Research Release at: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-reports.asp

Browse End-to-end Market: Chemicals and Materials

Related Reports:

About Persistence Market Research

Overview:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Contact

Rajendra Singh
Persistence Market Research (PMR)
U.S. Sales Office:
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York City, NY 10007
+1-646-568-7751
United States
USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353
Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asia-pacific-pe-woven-films-market-to-expand-at-nearly-7-cagr-during-2021-2031-301250946.html

SOURCE Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • Fed easy monetary policy means it's time for active management: Mohamed El-Erian

    Despite the Federal Reserve's pledge to keep policy on hold, Treasury yields are rising, throwing risk assets into turmoil. Mohamed El-Erian says that means it's time for active management.

  • China chipmaker SMIC to invest in $2.35 billion facilities in Shenzhen

    SMIC, China's largest chipmaker, said in a exchange filing that Shenzhen government company Shenzhen Major was expected to take a stake of no more than 23% in its subsidiary SMIC Shenzhen, the intended operator of the project, under a framework cooperation agreement, with SMIC retaining around 55%. "The company and Shenzhen government will jointly drive other third-party investors to complete the remaining capital contribution," it said. The venture will give Shanghai-based SMIC, which was blacklisted by the United States in December, much-needed extra production capacity amid a global chip shortage as the COVID-19 pandemic drives up demand for electronics, such as laptops and phones.

  • Exclusive: Targeting Tesla, China's Geely to launch new premium EV brand - sources

    China's Geely plans to roll out electric vehicles under a new marque with different branding and sales strategies, people familiar with the matter said, as the Volvo owner looks to take on its main EV rival Tesla with higher-end vehicles. The brand, positioned in the premium segment and named "Zeekr", will be housed under Geely's to-be-launched EV entity Lingling Technologies, according to three people, who declined to be named as the plan is not yet public. Reuters reported the plans for Lingling last month.

  • Goldman Sachs analysts complain of long hours, unrealistic deadlines

    As Goldman Sachs Group Inc cashes in on a boom in market activity, a group of first-year analysts have warned senior management that they are overworked and will quit within six months unless conditions improve, according to an internal survey circulated online. While Wall Street is notorious for its tough culture, the survey provides a rare insight into just how grueling working conditions can be. The survey, which began circulating on social media on Wednesday, was conducted by a group of 13 first-year investment banking analysts among themselves.

  • China Facing Shortages Seeks to Cut Corn and Soymeal Use in Feed

    (Bloomberg) -- China, the world’s biggest importer of corn and soybeans, is seeking to reduce their use in livestock feed in an attempt to curb the country’s dependence on foreign supplies, according to an official publication.The top global pork producer has been buying record amounts of both commodities as demand for animal feed, cooking oil and industrial products outstrips the nation’s ability to produce them. China is tackling the issue by boosting support for farmers, raising productivity and reducing wastage, but demand continues to expand driven by economic growth and affluence.The agriculture ministry has drafted a plan to partly replace usage of corn and soybean meal with alternatives such as rice, wheat, potatoes and other oilseed meals, the China Swine Industry Journal said, posting an official ministry document, but gave no details on the target for substitution.The country’s corn demand may exceed 300 million tons by the year 2030, while soybean consumption could hit 120 million tons, which will have a huge impact on food security, the Journal said, citing unidentified experts. The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates corn consumption at 289 million tons in 2020-21 and soybean demand at 116.7 million tons.The domestic corn market climbed to a record in January on increasing use of the grain for hog feed and for refining into starches and syrups, and on depleted state stockpiles. The government has encouraged feed mills to purchase wheat and rice from state stockpiles to replace corn.The country’s soybean imports exceeded 100 million tons in 2020 and corn shipments were more than 11 million tons. The USDA expects corn imports to reach 24 million tons in 2020-21, more than triple a year earlier.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Accountants: Government to break up dominance of Big Four firms

    Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng wants to restore confidence in business after high profile failures like Carillion.

  • Tech Recovery Proved Fragile With Index Down Again For Year

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been a rough ride for tech stocks this year.In as little as two weeks, the Nasdaq 100 Index has erased its 2021 gains twice. The benchmark plummeted 3.1% Thursday, wiping out its rally for a second time as inflation concerns rattled investors, fueling a selloff in bonds and pummeling U.S. growth stocks. The index posted its worth month since March 8 relative to the S&P 500 Index, which fell 1.5%.Earlier this month, the Nasdaq 100 fell as much as 11% from its February record high, shedding more than $1.7 trillion in value as a rally in Treasury yields spooked the stock market. Investors have warned that growth stocks would be among the hardest hit amid a rotation into value as the economy reopens and vaccinations ramp up.The drop in the index was widespread. Just three companies finished up during the day’s trading, while 99 fell for a negative 96 spread between advancers and decliners. That’s the second largest gap in the negative direction on the year and only the second time it has exceeded negative 95.“This selloff in tech is unpleasant, but it’s not near the levels where it’s worrisome,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. “Valuations are pretty rich and the sector has had a good run since last March, so the selloff can take some of the froth off the sector. Longer-term, there is some room for a further advance.”The selloff accelerated after the Nasdaq 100 failed for a second time during the session to surpass a level that some chartists watch to determine whether the benchmark will be able to fully recover from its latest rout. It’s the mid-level of the February-March decline, or 13,044. The gauge came within four points of that threshold right after the open and attempted again around noon, to no avail. According to Fibonacci analysis, a system pioneered by 13th-century mathematician Leonardo of Pisa, stocks have a better chance of making a full recovery after recouping 50% of a retreat.The Nasdaq 100 Index climbed 48% last year as high-flying tech stocks emerged as pandemic winners amid low interest rates and lockdowns that forced consumers to embrace online shopping and a broader shift to the digital world. Come 2021, the sentiment on tech is dwindling as rising yields make high-growth stocks less desirable. A turnaround in economic data adds to optimism a new business cycle is in the early innings. That environment has favored cheaper value companies in the past.(Updates with details throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq drops 3%, tech stocks slide as Treasury yields jump

    The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were lower on Thursday as Treasury yields resumed their march higher, igniting another drop in technology stocks.

  • TA Is in Advanced Talks to Buy Advent’s Unit4 Software Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Private equity firm TA Associates is in advanced discussions to buy Unit4 NV, the enterprise software company owned by Advent International, for more than $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.A final agreement hasn’t been reached and talks could still fall apart, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information was private.Last year, Advent revived plans to sell Netherlands-based Unit4 after receiving takeover interest from a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, Bloomberg News has reported. A spokesperson for TA Associates couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. Representatives for Advent and Unit4 declined to comment.Unit4, which Advent agreed to acquire for around 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in 2013, saw revenue rise 5% in 2019 to $413 million. Advent had abandoned its previous attempt to sell Unit4 in 2018.Any deal for Unit4 would add to $116 billion of transactions already announced in the global software industry this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s up 60% on the same point in 2020, the data show.Unit4 offers cloud-based enterprise resource planning software as well as financial forecasting, payroll and student management systems. It has more than 6,000 customers in industries including professional services, the public sector, nonprofits and education, according to its website.(Adds software deal figures in penultimate paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Slump Amid Inflation Concern; Oil Tumbles: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks fell from record highs, oil slumped and Treasury yields touched some of the highest levels in more than a year amid concern the Federal Reserve risks letting inflation accelerate.The rout in risk assets picked up in the afternoon, starting with a selloff in crude. Oil plunged 8% on concern new restrictions in Europe will hamper demand. Two weeks ago it soared past $65 a barrel to the highest in almost two years.The spike in Treasury yields dented demand for tech shares with high valuations, sending the Nasdaq 100 Index tumbling 3.1%. Swings in asset prices also picked up as they often do around major expirations of options and futures contracts, such as tomorrow’s ‘quadruple witching’ event.“We’re seeing a pattern where an uncomfortable spike in the 10-year Treasury reminds equity investors that their tech stocks are trading well above average,” said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners.Ten-year Treasury yields climbed to 1.75% for the first time since January 2020, while the 30-year breached 2.5% for the first time since August 2019 in the wake of Wednesday’s Federal Reserve meeting. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s apparent willingness to keep pumping support into the economy and let it run hotter has spurred bets on faster growth and inflation, sending market expectations of price pressures to multi-year highs.Oil plunged as vaccination efforts in some parts of the world stalled, casting uncertainty over the speed of an economic recovery and a full rebound in global oil demand. West Texas Intermediate crude futures declined for a fifth session, the longest stretch of daily losses in more than a year.Read: Treasury Yields Top 1.75% After Powell Spurs Bets on InflationIn Asia and Europe, stocks were boosted by lingering enthusiasm from the Fed’s outlook for stronger growth. Automakers and banks, which tend to outperform during cyclical upswings, were higher in Europe. Japan’s Topix jumped past the 2,000 mark for the first time since 1991, becoming the region’s top-performing major equity index this year.Japan’s government bond yields rose on a Nikkei report that the Bank of Japan is considering widening the trading range around the 10-year target, which could spur concerns about policy tightening.These are some key events this week:Bank of Japan monetary policy decision and Governor Haruhiko Kuroda briefing Friday.These are some of the moves in markets:For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China's SAIC partners with U.S. lidar maker Luminar on self-driving cars

    SAIC Motor Corp, China's largest automaker, said Thursday it plans to begin offering self-driving vehicles in that market in 2022, in partnership with U.S. lidar maker Luminar Technologies. Laser-based lidar sensors help detect objects ahead of and around the vehicle, and are a key component of many self-driving systems being developed by automakers and suppliers. California-based Luminar in early March announced a deal with the self-driving software subsidiary of Volvo Cars, owned by China's Geely Automobile Holdings, to offer a combination hardware-software system to other automakers.

  • Investors really hate tech stocks right now— but should they?

    No love is being shown to tech stocks at the moment. But soon they could come back into favor. Here's why.

  • Three Commodities Set To Boom As The Global Economy Recovers

    As the global economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, commodities are rallying, but three of them are booming in particular

  • Renault sees its electric, hybrid car sales doubling in 2021: sources

    France's Renault expects its sales of electric and hybrid cars to more than double to 350,000 in 2021, two sources close to the company said, as automakers battle to get ahead in cleaner driving. Amid tougher emissions regulations, car companies are switching to battery-powered vehicles, a market dominated by U.S. specialist Tesla and Germany's Volkswagen, which is ramping up production and investments. Renault's working hypothesis for 2021, bar hiccups due to a shortage of components such as semi-conductor chips, is for sales of electrified vehicles to reach 350,000, the two sources with knowledge of its internal estimates said.

  • Gold Flaunts Haven Role With Second Weekly Advance Amid Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold headed for a second weekly advance as the first high-level talks between the U.S. and China since President Joe Biden took office immediately descended into bickering and recriminations.Illustrating the deep divide that remains despite the leadership change in the White House, each side sharply criticized the other over human rights, trade and international alliances at the meeting in Alaska. The acrimonious start to talks rippled across markets, with Asian stocks and European equity futures dropping alongside a gauge of the U.S. dollar.“Prices are quite volatile now with the U.S.-China talks and stimulus package progress providing support for gold, but expectation of yields rising further could pressure the market eventually,” said Gnanasekar Thiagarajan, director at Commtrendz Risk Management Services.Bullion has dropped about 8% this year as the rise in bond yields weighed on demand for the metal, which doesn’t offer interest, although its role as a hedge against inflation has helped provide some support to prices. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has indicated he wasn’t concerned over the recent jump in long-term yields, with his focus still on whether financial conditions remained accommodative.Spot gold advanced 0.5% to $1,744.35 an ounce by 7:43 a.m. in London, and is up 1% this week. Silver rose 0.2% and platinum steadied. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% after climbing 0.5% on Thursday and is heading for a weekly decline.Meanwhile, palladium dropped 2.1% to trim it’s weekly surge to 11%. MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC’s cut to its 2021 output targets following flooding at its Arctic mines is spurring expectations of a larger-than-expected deficit.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dealers Shed Over $80 Billion in Treasuries in 2 Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- Dealers aren’t hanging around to find out whether regulatory exemptions that benefit the Treasuries market will expire or not at the end of this month -- they are exiting it en masse.Treasury holdings at primary dealers fell another $16.1 billion in the week to March 10, extending a record $64.7 billion decline the previous week, according to Federal Reserve data released Thursday. Holdings have dropped to their lowest since October 2018, with declines across much of the curve and only seven to eleven year maturities seeing an increase.A Fed tweak to a rule in April exempted Treasuries and reserve balances at the central bank from lenders’ supplementary leverage ratios, one of a number of coronavirus relief measures. That allowed banks to expand their balance sheets with purchases of U.S. government bonds and increased the attractiveness of Treasuries, in particular over swaps.With the exemption due to expire March 31, some strategists argued that would result in large rotations out of Treasuries, while others said it would have only a minor impact on the bond market. Zoltan Pozsar of Credit Suisse Group AG has said that the market shouldn’t fear mayhem if the exemption expires simply because the benefits from it were never really that dramatic in the first place.Treasury Dealers Offload Bonds as Regulatory Deadline Nears At the press conference after the Federal Open Market Committee meeting Wednesday, Powell said “we’ll have something to announce on that in coming days,” when asked about the expiry.(Corrects timing of exemption expiry in first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • India, Vietnam rice rates gain on robust demand; Bangladesh eyes stocks

    Rice export prices rose for the Indian and Vietnamese varieties this week boosted by a pick-up in demand, while Bangladesh issued a fresh tender to stock up supplies. Top exporter India's 5% broken parboiled variety rates rose to $398-$403 per tonne, from last week's $395-$401, on firm demand and an appreciation in the rupee. Vietnam's 5% broken rice also rose to $510-$515 per tonne on Thursday, from $500-$510 a week earlier.

  • Bond managers say pace of rise in U.S. bond yields 'unsettling'

    The recent pace of the rise in yields in the U.S. Treasury market has been unsettling, according to several major bond fund managers who worry the market could be viewed as disorderly if the pace of rises continues. Managers also cited some issues with liquidity as yields have moved upwards, with the 10-year Treasury yield up 80 basis points since January. It reached a 14-month high of 1.754% this week, fueled by the Federal Reserve's pledge to keep monetary policy loose, boosting economic growth and inflation.

  • Porsche CEO Says Exploring IPO Could Be ‘Interesting’ Option

    (Bloomberg) -- Porsche AG Chief Executive Officer Oliver Blume signaled he’d be open to considering an initial public offering of the German sports-car maker if parent Volkswagen AG decides to pursue one.“I think Porsche could be an interesting part for thinking about an IPO,” Blume said during a briefing with U.S. reporters, cautioning that a final decision won’t be his to make. “We have to hand it to Volkswagen and they have nothing decided.”Listing the coveted car division has long been touted as a way to bolster VW’s stock-market valuation and help it catch up to the likes of Toyota Motor Corp. or Tesla Inc. VW is speaking with advisers to study the merits of a potential Porsche IPO, Bloomberg News reported last month.Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess seemed to pour cold water on the idea this week when he said that Europe’s biggest automaker has no “immediate need” to raise funds for its costly push into electric cars, batteries and software. The German manufacturer, which owns 12 automotive brands, generates ample cash to pay for the transition, he said.Porsche has been VW’s shining light during the pandemic. The brand’s deliveries dipped just 3% last year, thanks to robust demand in China, its largest market. That helped the Stuttgart-based manufacturer maintain a double-digit profit margin when many mass-market automakers suffered a dramatic downturn.Porsche Chief Financial Offier Lutz Meschke first raised the benefits of a potential IPO in 2018, saying such a move could unlock value and replicate Ferrari NV’s successful share sale years earlier. The deliberations didn’t gain support from VW at the time.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EV frenzy over Volkswagen shares draws regulator's attention

    An outsized rally in Volkswagen shares has drawn the attention of Germany's top market watchdog as heavy-volume trading spurred by the carmaker' electric vehicle ambitions sent the stock rising as much as 32% this week. Shares in Volkswagen AG reversed course on Thursday, however, after hitting their highest level since April 2015 as regulator BaFin said it was monitoring the share price move and a buying frenzy from the United States appeared to cool down. A spokeswoman said BaFin was watching the move in a "routine way," without elaborating.