Asia Pacific Pharmacy Automation Market worth $725 million by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·4 min read

CHICAGO, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Asia Pacific Pharmacy Automation Market by Product (Automated Medication Dispensing & Storage Systems, Automated Table-Top Counters, Medication Compounding), End User (Inpatient Pharmacies, Outpatient Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) - Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the APAC pharmacy automation market is projected to reach USD 725 million by 2027 from USD 453 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo
MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on "Asia Pacific Pharmacy Automation Market"
130 – Tables
 36 – Figures
184 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=78115984

The Growth in the market is mainly driven by the growing need to minimize medication errors, the rapid decentralization of pharmacies, and the rising geriatric population leading to increased adoption of automated dispensing systems.

The automated medication dispensing and storage system segment accounted for the largest share in 2021

Based on products, the pharmacy automation market is segmented into automated medication dispensing and storage systems, automated packaging and labeling systems, automated tabletop counters, automated medication compounding systems, and other pharmacy automation systems. In 2021, the automated medication dispensing and storage systems segment accounted for the largest share of this market, primarily due to the growing need to manage increasing workloads and reduce medication errors.

The inpatient pharmacies segment accounted for the largest share of the pharmacy automation market

Based on end users, the pharmacy automation market is segmented into inpatient pharmacies, outpatient pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and pharmacy benefit management organizations and mail-order pharmacies. In 2021, inpatient pharmacies accounted for the largest share of this market. This is due to the increasing use of pharmacy automation dispensing and storage systems, such as automated dispensing cabinets, across inpatient healthcare facilities.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=78115984

Australia holds the largest share of the pharmacy automation market

Australia accounted for the largest share of the Asia Pacific pharmacy automation market in 2021. Factors such as growth in the healthcare expenditure and advanced medical infrastructure to contribute to the growth of the Australian pharmacy automation market.

The prominent players in the Asia Pacific pharmacy automation market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) (US), Yuyama Co., Ltd/Yuyama Mfg Co., Ltd (Japan), Omnicell, Inc. (US), KUKA AG (Swisslog Healthcare) (Germany), TOSHO Co, Inc. (Japan), Cerner Corporation (US), TouchPoint Medical Solutions (US), Takazono Corporation (Japan), Capsa Healthcare (US), and ARxIUM, Inc. (US).

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=78115984

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Pharmacy Automation Market by Product (Automated Medication Dispensing & Storage Systems, Table-Top Counters, Retrieval Systems, Medication Compounding), End User (Inpatient, Outpatient (Fast-Track Clinics), Retail Pharmacies) - Global Forecast to 2027
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/pharmacy-automation-systems-market-71522890.html

Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Market by Product (Equipment (Medication Dispensing System, Automated Medication Compounding Systems, Workflow Management), Service (Process Optimization, Facility Design), Software), Vendor - Global Forecast to 2024
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/central-fill-pharmacy-automation-market-87188549.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/asia-pacific-pharmacy-automation-market.asp
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/asia-pacific-pharmacy-automation.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asia-pacific-pharmacy-automation-market-worth-725-million-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301573838.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

