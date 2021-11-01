U.S. markets closed

Asia Pacific Prepaid Cards Markets Report 2021-2025 - Mergers and Acquisition in the Midst of Growing Industry & Rising Adoption of Corporate Prepaid Cards

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025), Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The prepaid card market is booming across the Asia-Pacific region. In emerging markets in Asia, where consumers have limited access to other forms of cashless payments, prepaid cards have served an essential role in the daily life of people across Asia over the last four to eight quarters.

As demand for non-cash payment types increases in this region, the publisher expects the payment method to experience profound growth from the short to medium-term perspective. Moreover, as e-commerce spreads globally along with the demand for cashless payment methods, the publisher expects the prepaid card segment to benefit significantly.

The rising adoption of corporate prepaid cards driving the market growth

Across the region, FinTech firms are seeing accelerated adoption of corporate prepaid cards from businesses ranging from VC-backed startups to SMEs across sectors. Looking at this growing popularity of corporate prepaid cards in Asia, FinTech firms are raising funds to capitalize on the rising demand and further strengthen their position in the market. For instance,

In May 2021, India-based FinTech firm Kodo, which specializes in corporate prepaid cards and business payment solutions for SMEs and startups, raised US$8.75 million in its seed round from a slew of investors. Moreover, the startup is planning to use the funding round to build on its existing customer base and expand its presence across India.

Mergers and acquisition in the midst of growing prepaid card industry in Asia

With the increasing demand for prepaid cards across the region, FinTech companies are focusing on expanding their reach in other markets. Consequently, the number of mergers and acquisitions increased considerably in recent years. For instance,

In July 2021, Singapore-based Nium announced the acquisition of Wirecard Forex India, a licensed prepaid card issuer under the Reserve Bank of India regulations and remittance service provider in India.

This acquisition of Wirecard Forex India will provide Nium with an authorized dealership (AD2) license, allowing the Singapore-based firm to issue prepaid cards in India, among other services. Notably, the Singapore-based FinTech startup is also expected to apply for prepaid payments instrument license with the Reserve Bank of India to offer its own payment instruments as well such as branded travel cards.

Scope:

Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

  • Load Value Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Value Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

  • Average Value per Transaction

  • Number of Cards

Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2016 - 2025

Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2016 - 2025

  • Transaction Value Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

  • Average Value per Transaction

  • Number of Cards

Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2016 - 2025

  • Transaction Value Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

  • Average Value per Transaction

  • Number of Cards

Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

  • By Age Group

  • By Income Group

  • By Gender

General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

  • By Open Loop Gift Card

  • By Closed Loop Gift Card

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

  • By Retail Consumer Segment

  • By Corporate Consumer Segment

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location

Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

  • By Open Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

  • By Closed Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

  • By Small Scale Business Segment

  • By Mid-Tier Business Segment

  • By Enterprise Business Segment

  • By Government Segment

Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

  • By Small Scale Business Segment

  • By Mid-Tier Business Segment

  • By Enterprise Business Segment

  • By Government Segment

Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

  • By Small Scale Business Segment

  • By Mid-Tier Business Segment

  • By Enterprise Business Segment

  • By Government Segment

Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

  • By Retail

  • By Small Scale Business Segment

  • By Mid-Tier Business Segment

  • By Enterprise Business Segment

  • By Government Segment

Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b0puny

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asia-pacific-prepaid-cards-markets-report-2021-2025---mergers-and-acquisition-in-the-midst-of-growing-industry--rising-adoption-of-corporate-prepaid-cards-301413126.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

