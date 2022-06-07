U.S. markets open in 5 hours 43 minutes

Asia-Pacific Professional 3D Camera Market to Generate $21.06 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·5 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Increase in application of professional 3D cameras in media & entertainment to record 3D content and rise in adoption of professional 3D cameras in industrial sectors drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific professional 3D camera market. The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative effect on the Asia-Pacific professional 3D camera industry, as a huge percentage of the workforce of enterprises across the globe is working from home.

Portland, OR, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Asia-Pacific professional 3D camera market generated $1.00 billion in 2020, and is estimated to generate $21.06 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 35.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, value chain, top segments, key investment pockets, regional scenarios, and competitive landscape.

Download Free Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF – 185+ Pages) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1151

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021–2030

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

$1.00 Billion

Market Size in 2030

$21.06 Billion

CAGR

35.3%

No. of Pages in Report

180

Segments covered

Type, Technology, Application, and Region.

Drivers

Increase in application of professional 3D cameras in media & entertainment to record 3D content

Rise in adoption of professional 3D cameras in the industrial sector.

Opportunities

Rise in virtual reality products

Restrains

Lack of consumer awareness

Higher prices as compared to 2D alternatives

Covid-19 scenario:

  • The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative effect on the Asia-Pacific professional 3D camera industry, as a huge percentage of workforce of enterprises across the globe shifted to work from home culture. This has resulted in a drop in tourism, lowering demand for professional 3D cameras.

  • Even though the Covid-19 pandemic has temporarily suspended field activity on some major projects, the market is likely to remain stable, with the overall number of shipments being modestly unaffected in the next three-year period from 2020.

  • Furthermore, throughout the pandemic, an increase in funding forthe development of smart cities has gained prominence. Following the pandemic, it is expected that demand for professional 3D cameras would increase.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1151

The report offers detailed segmentation of the Asia-Pacific professional 3D camera market based on type, technology, application, and country.

Based on type, the target camera segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, holding more than three-fifths of the total share, and is projected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 36.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report includes analysis of the free camera segment.

Based on technology, the stereo version segment held the largest share, contributing to more than three-fifths of the Asia-Pacific professional 3D camera market in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the time of flight segment is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 37.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Asia-pacific Professional 3d Camera Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1151?reqfor=covid

Based on country, China contributed the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the total market, and is estimated to continue its lead position by 2030. However, Japan is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of 37.6% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the Asia-Pacific professional 3D camera market analyzed in the research include Matterport, Canon Inc., Lytro Inc., Sony Corporation, GoPro Inc., Fujifilms, Eastman Kodak Company, Panasonic Corporation, Nikon Corporation, and Faro Technologies

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com


