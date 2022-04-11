U.S. markets closed

Asia Pacific Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market is Expected to Reach US$ 2.7 Bn by 2031- Finds Fact.MR Study

FACT.MR
·6 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market By Classification (HDPE, PA, PVDF), By Reinforced Material (Aramid, Glass Fiber, Steel), By Pipe Size (Up to 4 Inches, 6 Inches), By End Use (Oil and Gas, Chemical) - Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031

United States, Rockville, MD, April 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes market revenues were estimated at US$ 2.8 Bn in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2021-2031, according to a recently published Fact.MR report. By the end of 2031, the market is expected to reach US$ 3.6 Bn.

Emerging well activities and rising investments in water and wastewater systems are likely to bolster the global sales of the reinforced thermoplastics pipes market in the forthcoming decade. Furthermore, end use industries are looking to leverage lightweight, durable and corrosion resistant piping material, which will significantly broaden expansion prospects in the forthcoming decade.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Demand of Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market"

255 Tables and

121 Figures

170 Pages

For Critical Insights on This Market, Request a Sample Report:
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2237

How is the Oil and Gas Industry Influencing Demand for Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes?

Major end-use industries such as oil and gas were among the first ones to venture into reinforced thermoplastic pipe applications in large-scale manufacturing processes.

Over the past half-a-decade, extensive investments in oil & gas projects have been undertaken across regions. Irreplaceable and extensively used refined products have spiked demand for oil & gas across regions, cascading the effect to the global demand for reinforced thermoplastic pipes.

According to IEA, planned investments in upstream oil and gas have been slashed under pressure from the collapse in oil prices and demand. However, it long term market conditions appear largely optimistic.

The potential to withstand extreme conditions increases the lifetime of oil pipelines, and the ability to control the operating costs, lead time, compliance, ease of installation, maintenance costs, total costs of ownership, has made it a popular choice in the oil and gas industry over the years.

To learn more about Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2237

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • HDPE captures dominant share creating around US$ 321 Mn opportunity over the long-term forecast period.

  • Glass fiber reinforced thermoplastic pipes demand to expand at approximately 5% CAGR by 2031

  • Oil & gas is the fastest-growing segment in the market, owing to the rapid growth of production across Canada and the United States.

  • The Middle East and Africa is set to dominate market revenue in 2021, expected to gain 55 BPS by 2031.

  • Water distribution end-use is anticipated to lose around 25 BPS over the forecast period of 2021-2031

  • The U.K., Canada, and the United States are key countries dominating demand for reinforced thermoplastic pipes.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent manufacturers of RTP are taking bold steps to expand their businesses globally. For instance, technological advancements, mergers and acquisitions, rising investments in R&D activities.

  • Prominent manufacturer Parker Hannifin Corporation has developed elastomers, polyurethane and metals solutions for oil and gas sealing. These materials are capable to withhold Extreme high and low temperatures of 525°F to -65°F,

  • On Sept 28, 2020, EnPro announced an agreement to acquire Alluxa. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO), a leading technology company using materials science to push the boundaries of the semiconductor, life sciences, and other technology-enabled sectors, announced that it has closed the acquisition of Alluxa, Inc., a privately held, California-based company.

Get Customization on this Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market Report for Specific Research Solutions at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=2237

Market Segments Covered in Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Industry Analysis

  • Classification

    • HDPE (High-density polyethylene) Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes

    • PA (Polyamide) Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes

    • PVDF (Polyvinylidene fluoride) Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes

    • Other Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes

  • Reinforced Material

    • Aramid Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes

    • Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes

    • Steel Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes

  • Pipe Size

    • Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Measuring Up to 4 Inches

    • Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Measuring 6 Inches

    • Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Measuring Above 6 Inches

  • End Use

    • Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes for Oil & Gas

    • Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes for On Shore Operations

    • Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes for Off Shore Operations

    • Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes for Chemical Industry

    • Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes for Water Industry

    • Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes for Other End Uses

Key Points Covered in Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Industry Survey:

  • Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2032)

  • Key Drivers and Restraints Shaping Market Growth

  • Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis

  • Competition Mapping and Benchmarking

  • Market Share Analysis

  • COVID-19 Impact on Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes and How to Navigate

  • Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies

To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Purchase a copy of this report at https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2237

Key players in the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market

  • Baker and Hughes

  • Cosmoplast

  • H.A.T-Flex

  • National Oilwell Varco

  • OPR Offshore Pipelines & Risers Inc.

  • PES.TEC

  • Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co.

  • Saudi Aramco

  • Shawcor

  • Wienerberger AG

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Chemical & Materials Domain –

Cosmetic Chemicals Market Analysis- The worldwide cosmetics sector is booming, as customers increase their expenditure on personal care items as their disposable incomes rise. The large consumption of organic cosmetics is projected to have a significant impact on future cosmetic chemicals sales prospects. Consumers are intentionally weaning away from inorganic cosmetic products in favor of natural alternatives as worries about sustainability grow. Major cosmetics companies are attempting to offer 100 percent organic goods, which is driving growth in the skincare and haircare products market.

Avobenzone Market Forecast- Avobenzone, like other FDA-approved compounds, can absorb UV rays over a wider range of wavelengths than many other sunscreen agents. Avobenzone is used in the production of the most common sunscreen agent, avobenzone. It is only used in the beauty and personal care business because to the limited range of applications. The Covid-19 epidemic has had a detrimental impact on every sector of life and industry around the world. Several restrictive factors, such as a lack of manpower, non-operational manufacturing facilities under lockdown, scarcity of materials, financial restrictions, and others, are affecting the worldwide avobenzone market.

Physical Vapor Deposition Market Growth- Physical vapor deposition processes are becoming more popular as cost-effective electromagnetic shielding for lightweight components become more common. Physical vapour deposition of photovoltaic devices is allowing continued adoption of solar energy by production units and customers alike. The growing number of Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled smart gadgets necessitates the device's ability to efficiently record, store, and transport data. As a result, as more people use smart devices and IoT products, the demand for physical vapor deposition on memory components in these smart products will grow.

About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583


