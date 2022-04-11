Asia Pacific Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market is Expected to Reach US$ 2.7 Bn by 2031- Finds Fact.MR Study

FACT.MR

Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market By Classification (HDPE, PA, PVDF), By Reinforced Material (Aramid, Glass Fiber, Steel), By Pipe Size (Up to 4 Inches, 6 Inches), By End Use (Oil and Gas, Chemical) - Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031

United States, Rockville, MD, April 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes market revenues were estimated at US$ 2.8 Bn in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2021-2031, according to a recently published Fact.MR report. By the end of 2031, the market is expected to reach US$ 3.6 Bn.



Emerging well activities and rising investments in water and wastewater systems are likely to bolster the global sales of the reinforced thermoplastics pipes market in the forthcoming decade. Furthermore, end use industries are looking to leverage lightweight, durable and corrosion resistant piping material, which will significantly broaden expansion prospects in the forthcoming decade.

How is the Oil and Gas Industry Influencing Demand for Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes?

Major end-use industries such as oil and gas were among the first ones to venture into reinforced thermoplastic pipe applications in large-scale manufacturing processes.

Over the past half-a-decade, extensive investments in oil & gas projects have been undertaken across regions. Irreplaceable and extensively used refined products have spiked demand for oil & gas across regions, cascading the effect to the global demand for reinforced thermoplastic pipes.

According to IEA, planned investments in upstream oil and gas have been slashed under pressure from the collapse in oil prices and demand. However, it long term market conditions appear largely optimistic.

The potential to withstand extreme conditions increases the lifetime of oil pipelines, and the ability to control the operating costs, lead time, compliance, ease of installation, maintenance costs, total costs of ownership, has made it a popular choice in the oil and gas industry over the years.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

HDPE captures dominant share creating around US$ 321 Mn opportunity over the long-term forecast period.

Glass fiber reinforced thermoplastic pipes demand to expand at approximately 5% CAGR by 2031

Oil & gas is the fastest-growing segment in the market, owing to the rapid growth of production across Canada and the United States.

The Middle East and Africa is set to dominate market revenue in 2021, expected to gain 55 BPS by 2031.

Water distribution end-use is anticipated to lose around 25 BPS over the forecast period of 2021-2031

The U.K., Canada, and the United States are key countries dominating demand for reinforced thermoplastic pipes.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent manufacturers of RTP are taking bold steps to expand their businesses globally. For instance, technological advancements, mergers and acquisitions, rising investments in R&D activities.

Prominent manufacturer Parker Hannifin Corporation has developed elastomers, polyurethane and metals solutions for oil and gas sealing. These materials are capable to withhold Extreme high and low temperatures of 525°F to -65°F,

On Sept 28, 2020, EnPro announced an agreement to acquire Alluxa. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO), a leading technology company using materials science to push the boundaries of the semiconductor, life sciences, and other technology-enabled sectors, announced that it has closed the acquisition of Alluxa, Inc., a privately held, California-based company.

Market Segments Covered in Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Industry Analysis

Classification HDPE (High-density polyethylene) Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes PA (Polyamide) Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes PVDF (Polyvinylidene fluoride) Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Other Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes

Reinforced Material Aramid Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Steel Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes

Pipe Size Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Measuring Up to 4 Inches Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Measuring 6 Inches Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Measuring Above 6 Inches

End Use Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes for Oil & Gas Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes for On Shore Operations Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes for Off Shore Operations Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes for Chemical Industry Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes for Water Industry Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes for Other End Uses



Key Points Covered in Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Industry Survey:

Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2032)

Key Drivers and Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis

Competition Mapping and Benchmarking

Market Share Analysis

COVID-19 Impact on Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes and How to Navigate

Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies





Key players in the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market

Baker and Hughes

Cosmoplast

H.A.T-Flex

National Oilwell Varco

OPR Offshore Pipelines & Risers Inc.

PES.TEC

Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co.

Saudi Aramco

Shawcor

Wienerberger AG

