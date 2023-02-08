Asia Pacific Sachet Packaging Market to Worth $8.1 Billion by 2033 | CAGR 8% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2023 / Future Market Insights, in its new report, mentions that the Asia Pacific sachet packaging market is projected to reach US$ 8.1 billion in 2033. A valuation of around US$ 3.7 billion is anticipated to be captured by the market in 2023. Future Market Insights further states that it is expected to showcase steady growth at a CAGR of 8.0% between 2023 and 2033.

The market for sachet packaging is expanding quickly due to rising demand for affordable and small packaging options in the food & beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and personal care industries. Demand for sachet packets is benefiting from changing lifestyle and rising middle class population. Due to their low salaries, a sizable section of the populace in Asia Pacific prefers to use sachet packets.

Given its low cost, adaptability, environmental friendliness, and mobility, sachet packaging is becoming immensely popular in emerging economies across Asia Pacific. This type of packaging can also extend the shelf life of food products.

As a practical answer, sachet packaging has surged to be used to sell goods such as lubricants, hair oil, coffee, sauces, creams, shampoos, medicines, detergents, and others that are sold in little quantities. Leading sachet packaging manufacturers are set to focus on organic growth tactics, including product launches and product approvals. They have put into practice a number of methods such as mergers & acquisitions, cutting-edge product creation, and collaborations, to compete against their rivals.

Key Takeaways from Asia Pacific Sachet Packaging Market

By application, the food segment is projected to expand 2.2x the current Asia Pacific sachet packaging market value during the forecast period.

The polyethylene material segment is anticipated to account for 57.0% of the Asia Pacific sachet packaging market share by 2023.

The Japan sachet packaging market is estimated to create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 236.76 million during the assessment period.

India sachet packaging market is set to capture about 24.9% of the Asia Pacific market share by 2023.

South Korea sachet packaging market is likely to generate a share of 2.2% in 2023.

"High demand for sauces, condiments, salt, and sugar among restaurants, cafeterias, and fast food outlets is likely to propel sales of sachet packaging in Asia Pacific. Key players are hence striving to tie up with renowned food brands to offer their in-house products at an affordable rate," says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights.

Sachet Packaging to Gain Momentum as Demand for Small-sized Packs Burgeons among Middle Class Population

India and China, two emerging economies, are anticipated to rule the Asia Pacific sachet packaging market throughout the forecast period. Young people make up more than half of the population in Asia and the Pacific. The region's total population is dominated by price-sensitive middle class.

For the middle class, sachets are set to be the most suitable option as they are less likely to be able to afford large family-sized packs. Personal care and pharmaceutical sectors would dominate the market for sachet packaging in Asia Pacific. Sachets are a common packaging method in the pharmaceutical business for unit-dose powders, powder/blends, granules, and micro-tablets for pharmaceuticals, medical items, and other dietary supplements.

Competitive Landscape: Asia Pacific Sachet Packaging Market

The Asia Pacific sachet packaging market is highly competitive due to the presence of numerous local and global players. Key players operating in the Asia Pacific sachet packaging are Amcor Plc, Huhtamäki Oyj, Sealed Air Corporation, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, UFlex Limited, Petals Packaging Company, Printpack Inc., Paharpur 3P, Swiss Pac Pvt. Ltd., Yaxon Biocare Pvt. Ltd, Packman Industries, Color Flex, Asian Flexi Pack India Pvt Ltd, Strava Healthcare, TOPPAN PRINTING CO., LTD., Nichrome Packaging Solutions, Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd., Handoo Package Co., LTD., and TCL Packaging.

Get More Insights into Asia Pacific Sachet Packaging Market Report

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the Asia Pacific sachet packaging market, analysing historical demand from 2014 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033. The study reveals market growth projections for the sachet packaging based on the Asia Pacific sachet packaging market by pack size (1 ml to 10 ml, 11 ml to 20 ml, 21 ml to 30 ml, 30 ml & above), material (plastic, paper, aluminum foil), application (food, personal care & cosmetics, pharmaceutical, industrial), packaging machinery (vertical form fill seal, horizontal form fill seal), & countries.

