Asia-Pacific Smartphone Tariff Tracker and Analysis Service 2023: How Operator Marketing Strategies Create Plans to Retain Loyalty, Entice New Customers and Increase Usage and Value
Pricing is used as one of the key differentiators by mobile operators across the industry. To keep up-to-date with the increased complexity of packages offered is a challenge.
The analyst has researched and collated prices for post- and prepaid smartphone price plans across Asia-Pacific since 2006 and has been updating it every quarter since.
Prices presented in local currency, Euros and USD allow for a speedy and like-for-like comparison of the 400+ price plans covered.
Key information collected and provided in the excel spreadsheet include:
Name of operator
Effective/Verified Date
Type of customer (Consumer, Youth, Senior etc)
Type of subscription (Postpaid/Prepaid,Hybrid)
Contract term for Postpaid plans(m-t-m, 6, 12, 18, 24 plans)
Validity for prepaid plans
Name of Plan
Cost in local currencies and Euro (inclusive and exclusive of tax)
Inclusive allowances such as Voice, IDD, SMS, MMS, Data, roaming VAS, others, a separate column for each of these)
Charges (per min, per SMS, per MMS, per 1 Mbyte of Data
Tax rate
Comments (these relate to the price plan and provide additional information such as add-on details)
In this continuously updated service - every quarter - based on a survey of providers, the database will illustrate how operator marketing strategies create plans to retain loyalty, entice new customers and increase usage and value.
The database also highlights key changes announced by operators since the previous update which are easily identifiable as marked in red.
Geographical coverage (mobile network operators) end of December 2022:
Australia Telstra/Sub-brand Belong
Australia Telstra
Australia Vodafone
Australia Optus
Bangladesh Grameenphone
Hong Kong 3
Hong Kong CSL
Hong Kong SmarTone
Hong Kong China Mobile
India VI (Mumbai)
Japan Softbank
Japan DoCoMo
Japan Rakuten
Laos Unite
Macau CTM
Malaysia Celcom
Malaysia DiGi
Malaysia Maxis
Myanmar Telenor
New Zealand Spark (Telekom NZ)
New Zealand Spark's sub-brand Skinny
New Zealand Vodafone
New Zealand 2 degrees
Pakistan Jazz
Singapore M1
Singapore SingTel
Singapore Starhub
Singapore TPG
Sri Lanka Dialog
Sri Lanka SLT-Mobitel
Taiwan Taiwan Mobile
Taiwan Star Telecom (Vibo)
Thailand AIS
Thailand DTAC
Vietnam Viettel
Key highlights of the database include:
Tariff price plans for consumer and business post and prepaid, presented in tabular format, in local currency, Euros and US Dollars allowing for easy comparison
Each plan provides details such cost and allowances that come with it.
All the data is updated quarterly, and changes made are marked in red.
Summary report provided with each update commenting on key changes
Researched by a multi-lingual team
Enquiry service provided by a tariff expert with 24-years of experience in telecoms pricing
Subscription includes
4 Updates per annum
Summary report with each update
FREE Enquiry Service
Who should subscribe to this service
Government agencies with a need to compare mobile prices across countries
Telecommunication operators
Software and equipment vendors
Consultancies
Investors, Venture Capital companies and Financial Institutions
