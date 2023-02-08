Asia-Pacific Smartphone Tariff Tracker and Analysis Service 2023: How Operator Marketing Strategies Create Plans to Retain Loyalty, Entice New Customers and Increase Usage and Value

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Smartphone Tariff Tracker and Analysis - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo



Pricing is used as one of the key differentiators by mobile operators across the industry. To keep up-to-date with the increased complexity of packages offered is a challenge.

The analyst has researched and collated prices for post- and prepaid smartphone price plans across Asia-Pacific since 2006 and has been updating it every quarter since.

Prices presented in local currency, Euros and USD allow for a speedy and like-for-like comparison of the 400+ price plans covered.

Key information collected and provided in the excel spreadsheet include:

Name of operator

Effective/Verified Date

Type of customer (Consumer, Youth, Senior etc)

Type of subscription (Postpaid/Prepaid,Hybrid)

Contract term for Postpaid plans(m-t-m, 6, 12, 18, 24 plans)

Validity for prepaid plans

Name of Plan

Cost in local currencies and Euro (inclusive and exclusive of tax)

Inclusive allowances such as Voice, IDD, SMS, MMS, Data, roaming VAS, others, a separate column for each of these)

Charges (per min, per SMS, per MMS, per 1 Mbyte of Data

Tax rate

Comments (these relate to the price plan and provide additional information such as add-on details)

In this continuously updated service - every quarter - based on a survey of providers, the database will illustrate how operator marketing strategies create plans to retain loyalty, entice new customers and increase usage and value.

The database also highlights key changes announced by operators since the previous update which are easily identifiable as marked in red.

Geographical coverage (mobile network operators) end of December 2022:

Australia Telstra/Sub-brand Belong

Australia Telstra

Australia Vodafone

Australia Optus

Bangladesh Grameenphone

Hong Kong 3

Hong Kong CSL

Hong Kong SmarTone

Hong Kong China Mobile

India VI (Mumbai)

Japan Softbank

Japan DoCoMo

Japan Rakuten

Laos Unite

Macau CTM

Malaysia Celcom

Malaysia DiGi

Malaysia Maxis

Myanmar Telenor

New Zealand Spark (Telekom NZ)

New Zealand Spark's sub-brand Skinny

New Zealand Vodafone

New Zealand 2 degrees

Pakistan Jazz

Singapore M1

Singapore SingTel

Singapore Starhub

Singapore TPG

Sri Lanka Dialog

Sri Lanka SLT-Mobitel

Taiwan Taiwan Mobile

Taiwan Star Telecom (Vibo)

Thailand AIS

Thailand DTAC

Vietnam Viettel

Story continues

Key highlights of the database include:

Tariff price plans for consumer and business post and prepaid, presented in tabular format, in local currency, Euros and US Dollars allowing for easy comparison

Each plan provides details such cost and allowances that come with it.

All the data is updated quarterly, and changes made are marked in red.

Summary report provided with each update commenting on key changes

Researched by a multi-lingual team

Enquiry service provided by a tariff expert with 24-years of experience in telecoms pricing

Subscription includes

4 Updates per annum

Summary report with each update

FREE Enquiry Service

Who should subscribe to this service

Government agencies with a need to compare mobile prices across countries

Telecommunication operators

Software and equipment vendors

Consultancies

Investors, Venture Capital companies and Financial Institutions

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

2 degrees

3

AIS

Celcom

China Mobile

CSL

CTM

Dialog

DiGi

DoCoMo

DTAC

Grameenphone

India VI (Mumbai)

Jazz

M1

Maxis

Optus

Rakuten

SingTel

Skinny

SLT-Mobitel

SmarTone

Softbank

Spark (Telekom NZ)

Star Telecom (Vibo)

Starhub

Taiwan Mobile

Telenor

Telstra

TPG

Unite

Vietnam Viettel

Vodafone

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/41xrkj-pacific?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asia-pacific-smartphone-tariff-tracker-and-analysis-service-2023-how-operator-marketing-strategies-create-plans-to-retain-loyalty-entice-new-customers-and-increase-usage-and-value-301742179.html

SOURCE Research and Markets