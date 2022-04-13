U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,408.50
    +15.50 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,254.00
    +115.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,007.75
    +62.75 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,994.40
    +9.60 (+0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.18
    +0.58 (+0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,967.20
    -8.90 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    25.55
    -0.19 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0820
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7250
    -0.0550 (-1.98%)
     

  • Vix

    24.26
    -0.11 (-0.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2995
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.5820
    +0.1940 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,965.76
    +342.43 (+0.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    937.30
    +9.80 (+1.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,576.66
    -41.65 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,575.64
    +240.66 (+0.91%)
     

Asia Pacific Soybean Oil Industry is Projected to Achieve a CAGR of ~5% by 2031, Currently APAC Holds 35% Share of Global Market

FACT.MR
·5 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Soybean Oil Market By Product Type (Processed Soybean Oil, Virgin Soybean Oil), By Distribution Channel (Soybean Oil Sales via Modern Trade Channels, Soybean Oil Sales via Franchise Outlets) & Region - Forecast to 2021-2031

United States, Rockville MD, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently published Fact.MR report, the global Soybean Oil market is projected to grow at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 5% between 2021 and 2031. The market is expected to reach US$ 33 Bn by the end of 2031.

The demand for Soybean Oil is expected to rise over the forecast period and the market was valued US$ 20 Bn in 2020.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Demand of Soybean Oil Market"

216 Tables and

66 Figures

170 Pages

In recent years, global soybean production has increased incessantly, attributed to its increasing application in the food & beverage industry. Demand is acquiring traction, owing to the presence of omega-3 fatty acids and polyunsaturated fats. According to the U.S Department of Agriculture, global production volume is anticipated to reach 385.524 million metric tons in FY 2021-2022.

For Critical Insights on Soybean Oil Market, Request a Sample Report
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=111

From 2016 to 2020, the market experienced moderate yet positive growth, expanding at under 5% CAGR to reach US$ 20 Bn. Production crunches attributed to the imposition of mandatory lockdowns in the initial half of 2020 amid COVID-19 temporarily stalled growth prospects.

What are the Factors Driving the Demand for the Soybean Oil market?
Demand for soybean oil is gaining traction owing to its significant health benefits. The presence of omega-3 fatty acids and polyunsaturated fats content provides immunity against heart disease and reduces.

However, the manufacturing of alkyd resins used in inks and oil paints have boosted the market sales. Soybean oil remains to be cost-efficient cooking oil, which is readily available in the market.

Additionally, environment-friendly properties and numerous nutritional benefits of soy oil are the factors that are stimulating its consumption.

To learn more about Virgin Soybean Oil Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=111

Key Segments Covered in the Processed Soybean Oil Industry Survey
Product Type

  • Processed Soybean Oil

  • Virgin Soybean Oil

End User

  • Soybean Oil for Foodservice

  • Soybean Oil for Food Processor

  • Soybean Oil for Retail

Distribution Channel

  • Soybean Oil Sales via Modern Trade Channels

  • Soybean Oil Sales via Franchise Outlets

  • Soybean Oil Sales via Speciality Stores

  • Soybean Oil Sales via Online Distribution Channels

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players are embracing innovative approaches such as ground-breaking marketing tactics, technological advances for cancer screening, mergers, and acquisitions.

  • In December 2019, Patanjali Ayurveda completed its acquisition of bankrupt Ruchi Soya at INR 4350 Crores through an insolvency process. The acquisition will help Patanjali acquire edible oil plants as also soyabean oil brands such as Mahakosh and Ruchi Gold.

  • In May 2021, Archer Daniels Midland Company announced the manufacture of North Dakota’s first dedicated soybean crushing and refinery plant to meet fast-growing demand from food, feed, industrial and biofuel customers, including producers of renewable diesel.

Get Customization on Processed Soybean Oil Market Report for Specific Research Solutions
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=111

Key players in the Virgin Soybean Oil Market

  • Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd.

  • The Adani Wilmar Ltd.

  • Archer Daniels Midland Company

  • Associated British Foods (Ach)

  • Bunge Limited

  • Beidahuang Group

  • Cargill Inc.

  • Borges Mediterranean Group

  • Adams Group

  • Fuji Vegetable Oil Inc.

More Insights Available
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the soybean oil market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics from 2021 to 2031.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on product type (processed and virgin), end user (food service, food processor and retail) and distribution channel (modern trade, franchise outlet, speciality stores and online) across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, Oceania and MEA)

To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Purchase a copy of this report at https://www.factmr.com/checkout/111

Key Takeaways from the Processed Soybean Oil Market Study

  • The global soybean oil market is anticipated to add 1.5x value by 2031 as compared to 2021

  • By product type, processed soybean oil likely to gain 70 BPS by 2022

  • Retail soybean oil sales likely to surpass a valuation of US$ 8 Bn by 2031

  • By distribution channel, modern trade segment is likely to account for nearly 33% of overall sales

  • U.S soybean oil consumption to account for 10 Mn metric tons as of 2021

  • India and China are collectively anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6% through 2031

Explore Fact.MR's Comprehensive Coverage on Food & Beverages

Clover Leaf Oil Market Forecast- Learn what strategies are implemented by manufacturers, in brief, to stay ahead of the edge in this clover leaf oil market report.

Cottonseed Oil Market Analysis- This research work on cottonseed oil market historical (2016), estimated (2020), and projection data through 2031 in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (Kilo Tons).

Grapefruit Oil Market Sales- The report on grapefruit oil market incorporates an analysis of recent industry trends and opportunities for manufacturers. In addition, it provides a detailed background every market player.

About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
Mahendra Singh
Japan Sales Office
4-1-1 Nakano,
9F Nakano Sunplaza
Tokyo, 164-8512
Japan
E: sales@factmr.com


Recommended Stories

  • Cisco Is Breaking Key Support: Here's Our Strategy and Price Targets

    In a scan of "stocks on the move" Tuesday I noticed that Cisco Systems was in the midst of breaking a key support area. CSCO had bounced off of the $52 area a number of times in the past several months so I searched around for a catalyst for a break of this support level.

  • Buffett needed two weeks for $11.6 billion Alleghany purchase, balked at Goldman fee

    Warren Buffett needed just two weeks to put together Berkshire Hathaway Inc's $11.6 billion takeover of Alleghany Corp, its largest acquisition in six years, even as he balked at paying the insurer's banking fee, a regulatory filing on Monday shows. Alleghany said its Chief Executive Officer Joseph Brandon met with Buffett for dinner in New York City on March 7, where after some "casual conversation" Buffett offered $850 per share in cash for the company, less the fee for bankers at Goldman Sachs.

  • Saudi Arabia leads OPEC decision to drop IEA data as US ties fray

    A decision driven by Saudi Arabia that OPEC+ should stop using oil data from the West's energy watchdog reflected concern about U.S. influence on the figures, sources close to the matter said, adding to strain on ties between Riyadh and Washington. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a group referred to as OPEC+, has so far ignored Western calls to increase output to try to lower oil prices of around $100 a barrel. The issue is delicate as expensive energy, in part because of Russia's war with Ukraine, has stoked inflation and as U.S. President Joe Biden faces pressure to lower record U.S. gasoline prices ahead of mid-term elections in November.

  • Exxon Bets Another $10 Billion On Guyana’s Oil Boom

    Guyana is quickly becoming one of ExxonMobil’s most profitable investments, so much so that it is betting another $10 billion on the up-and-coming oil producer

  • Why Peabody Energy Stock Jumped 13% on Tuesday

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) skyrocketed on Tuesday and closed the trading day up a solid 13.4%. After today's surge, in fact, Peabody's stock price hit highs not seen since 2019. On April 12, European coal prices surged to highs not seen in more than a month as the market tried to assess the impact of the latest sanctions on Russia on the global coal market.

  • Dark Clouds Hang Over Skyworks Solutions

    In this daily bar chart of SWKS, below, we can see that prices are still in a downtrend from July. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has made a new low for the move down and foreshadows a new price low. A weak OBV line happens when traders are more aggressive sellers than buyers.

  • Singapore’s Zilingo Is Said to Suspend CEO Amid Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Zilingo Pte, one of Singapore’s highest-profile startups, has suspended Chief Executive Officer Ankiti Bose after an effort to raise new funding led to questions about the company’s accounting, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeUkraine Update: Macron Says Putin Is Paranoid, Bent on FightingU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai D

  • Kohl's sells a non-HQ office in Menomonee Falls, relocates 500 employees

    Kohl’s Corp. sold for $4.3 million a Menomonee Falls property that formerly housed 500 employees who worked at the site in credit and customer service and now are based at the Kohl’s corporate headquarters.

  • Food prices have spiked at a rate not seen since 1981 — more Americans have abandoned online grocery shopping and returned to supermarket aisles

    The index for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs increased 13.7% on the year as the index for beef rose 16%, the government said Tuesday.

  • JPMorgan earnings preview: Bank expected to report lackluster Q1 results

    JPMorgan Chase & Co., the largest U.S. bank by assets, is the first among a lineup of mega banks set to unveil first quarter results this week as earnings season kicks off.

  • Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Top REITs for April 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. Among other requirements, REITs are required to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends. A key REIT metric is funds from operations (FFO), a measure of earnings particular to the industry.

  • Oil Traders Selling Pricey Russian Crude Chafe Indian Refiners

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian refiners that are among the few remaining eager buyers of Russian oil are baffled as to why they’re paying nearly full cost for cargoes that are being offered at record discounts in Europe. Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeUkraine Update: Macron Says Putin Is Paranoid, Bent on FightingU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: U.S.

  • Shopify, Alphabet, Amazon, and Tesla Stocks Are Splitting -- Which Ones Are the Best Buys?

    Shopify is on a "100 year mission to make commerce better for everyone." Shopify's software suite helps aspiring entrepreneurs, small businesses, and fast-growing retail brands manage their sales online and via traditional in-person channels.

  • Honeywell CEO receives his largest compensation package of $26.1M

    Honeywell CEO Darius Adamczyk's 2021 compensation package is his largest ever, but far short of the record set by his predecessor.

  • Taiwan iPhone maker Pegatron suspends operations at two China plants

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's Pegatron Corp, which assembles iPhones for Apple Inc, said on Tuesday it had suspended operations at its Shanghai and Kunshan plants in China due to the government's strict COVID-19 protocols. China has put Shanghai under a tight lockdown since late March and neighbouring Kunshan has also tightened curbs to control the country's biggest COVID-19 outbreak since the coronavirus was discovered in late 2019 in the city of Wuhan.

  • 3 Infrastructure Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    A mix of growth from infrastructure spending in developed and developing economies promises a bright future for stocks in the sector.

  • EV Maker Fisker Chooses Hyderabad As India Headquarters

    Electric Vehicle producer Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR) has established its India headquarters in the southern city of Hyderabad. The company has started local hiring, and the new team is expected to be operational within weeks. Fisker Vigyan India Pvt Ltd, the company's operating entity, will focus on software development and embedded electronics, virtual vehicle development support functions, data analytics, and machine learning. The Hyderabad office will work alongside the Fisker engineering and pro

  • Novartis to cut thousands of jobs in global revamp - paper

    Swiss drugmaker Novartis will cut thousands of jobs worldwide as it combines its pharma and oncology businesses in a reorganisation announced last week, Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed company sources. More than 100 jobs could also disappear at Novartis's Swiss sites in Rotkreuz and Basel, the paper reported. Contacted by Reuters, a Novartis spokesperson said efficiencies would come through leaner structures and would "inevitably lead to roles being impacted", but it was too early to give specific numbers.

  • Top Healthcare Stocks for April 2022

    These are the healthcare stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for April 2022.