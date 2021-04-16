U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,185.47
    +15.05 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,200.67
    +164.68 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,052.34
    +13.58 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,262.67
    +5.60 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.07
    -0.39 (-0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.30
    +10.50 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    26.04
    +0.08 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1980
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5730
    +0.0430 (+2.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3842
    +0.0058 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7500
    +0.0340 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,109.95
    -1,533.50 (-2.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,399.81
    +8.10 (+0.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,019.53
    +36.03 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,683.37
    +40.68 (+0.14%)
     

Asia-Pacific Specialty Films Industry to 2030 - Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunities

·5 min read

DUBLIN, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Specialty Films Market 2020-2030 by Resin (Polyester, Nylon, Polyolefin, Fluoropolymer), Function (Barrier, Safety, Conduction), Industry Vertical, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Asia-Pacific specialty films market will grow by 6.3% annually with a total addressable market cap of $192.6 billion over 2021-2030, owing to robust and high tensile packaging application, increasing demand for the product in various industry verticals, and the development of technologically advanced materials.

This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia-Pacific specialty films market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate and forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

  • Market Structure

  • Growth Drivers

  • Restraints and Challenges

  • Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

  • Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia-Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia-Pacific specialty films market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Resin, Function, Industry Vertical, and Country.

Based on Resin, the Asia-Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

  • Polyester

  • Nylon

  • Polyolefin

  • Fluoropolymer

  • Polyacrylamide

  • Polyimide

  • Other Resins

Based on Function, the Asia-Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

  • Barrier

  • Safety and Security

  • Conduction and Insulation

  • Microporous Function

  • Decorative Function

  • Other Functions

Based on Industry Vertical, the Asia-Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

  • Packaging

  • Transportation

  • Construction

  • Personal Care

  • Electrical and Electronics

  • Medical Industry

  • Other Industry Verticals

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

  • Japan

  • China

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • India

  • Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Resin, Function, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years is also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Asia-Pacific specialty films market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a proprietary Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction
1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope
1.1.1 Industry Definition
1.1.2 Research Scope
1.2 Research Methodology
1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology
1.2.2 Market Assumption
1.2.3 Secondary Data
1.2.4 Primary Data
1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design
1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation
1.2.7 Research Limitations
1.3 Executive Summary

2 Market Overview and Dynamics
2.1 Market Size and Forecast
2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
2.2 Major Growth Drivers
2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges
2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends
2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis

3 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Resin
3.1 Market Overview by Resin
3.2 Polyester
3.3 Nylon
3.4 Polyolefin
3.5 Fluoropolymer
3.6 Polyacrylamide
3.7 Polyimide
3.8 Other Resins

4 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Function
4.1 Market Overview by Function
4.2 Barrier
4.3 Safety and Security
4.4 Conduction and Insulation
4.5 Microporous Function
4.6 Decorative Function
4.7 Other Functions

5 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Industry Vertical
5.1 Market Overview by Industry Vertical
5.2 Packaging
5.3 Transportation
5.4 Construction
5.5 Personal Care
5.6 Electrical and Electronics
5.7 Medical Industry
5.8 Other Industry Verticals

6 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country
6.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market
6.2 Japan
6.3 China
6.4 Australia
6.5 India
6.6 South Korea
6.7 Rest of APAC Region

7 Competitive Landscape
7.1 Overview of Key Vendors
7.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A
7.3 Company Profiles
3M

  • Akzo Nobel NV

  • Avery Dennison

  • Bemis Co., Inc.

  • Covestro AG

  • DuPont Teijin Films

  • Evonik Industries AG

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Inteplast Group

  • KANEKA Corporation

  • Kuraray America Inc.

  • SABIC

  • SKC

  • The Chemours Company

  • Toray Industries Inc.

  • UBE Industries Ltd.

8 Investing in Asia Pacific Market: Risk Assessment and Management
8.1 Risk Evaluation of Asia Pacific Market
8.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ggql7l


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asia-pacific-specialty-films-industry-to-2030---trend-forecast-and-growth-opportunities-301270598.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Wall Street Week Ahead: Tech retakes market lead as investors eye yields, earnings

    U.S. technology and growth stocks have taken the market's reins in recent weeks, pausing a rotation into value shares as investors assess the trajectory of bond yields and upcoming earnings reports. Technology has been the top-performing S&P 500 sector in April, rising 8% versus a 5% rise for the benchmark index. Big tech-related growth stocks in other S&P 500 sectors such as Amazon Inc, Tesla Inc and Google-parent Alphabet Inc have also charged higher.

  • Bank Fines, Suspensions Weighed by Zimbabwe for Currency Gouging

    (Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwe is considering penalizing domestic banks, telecommunications operators and other businesses over what the government describes as profiteering off the hard currency it makes available at auctions.Lenders could face fines and suspensions, while companies that charge a premium for foreign exchange may be banned from participating in the auctions, central bank Governor John Mangudya said in a phone interview from the capital, Harare.“All the malpractices will be targeted,” he said. “There’s no need to chase foreign currency as if it will run out.”President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday threatened unspecified actions against “sharks in the financial sector,” according to the state-owned Herald newspaper, which said unidentified entities are profiteering at the public’s expense. The president’s comments were made during a wide-ranging interview he gave to state-owned television that will be aired on April 17 on the eve of Independence Day celebrations, the paper said.Exchange ClosedMnangagwa has previously issued warnings to private companies he blames for undermining his efforts to turn around an economy plagued by annual inflation of 241% and foreign-currency shortages.Last year, his government closed the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange for five weeks and singled out the largest mobile operator, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Ltd., for undermining the nation’s currency through its mobile-money service. Econet denied the allegations.The impending action is an attempt to prevent manipulation of the foreign-currency auction system, according to the Herald. The system has provided over $800 million to companies since its introduction in June, though high demand for U.S. dollars by importers means that there is only a limited supply.Monetary authorities met with the Bankers Association of Zimbabwe on April 12 to discuss “due diligence and know-your-customer requirements” in order to ensure economic stability, Mangudya said.Ralph Watungwa, president of the Banker’s Association of Zimbabwe, didn’t immediately answer two calls to his mobile phone seeking comment.Zimbabwe reintroduced its own currency in 2019 after a 10-year hiatus and has been battling bouts of high inflation and shortages of everything from foreign currency to food. The local unit, which was pegged at parity to the U.S. dollar as recently as February 2019, has plunged to 84 per U.S. dollar.The gap between the official exchange rate and parallel market has widened by 36%, with a U.S. dollar selling for 115 Zimbabwean dollars on the streets of Harare.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Europe Car Sales Surge 63% in March, Erasing Earlier Decline

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s auto sales soared last month from a depressed level a year ago, making up for a dismal start to the year even as virus-related restrictions persisted in key markets.New car-registrations rose 63% in March, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association said Friday. The gains erased an early-year decline to leave sales up 0.9% for the quarter.While automakers are benefiting from easy comparisons to a year ago, when countries were locking down to contain the spread of Covid-19, last month’s sales stack up well even relative to pre-pandemic. The 1.39 million vehicles registered was the highest since June 2019.Carmaker shares advanced on sales regaining momentum and Daimler AG reporting better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter. The Mercedes-Benz maker cited strong sales in all major regions.The Stoxx Europe 600 Automobiles & Parts Index climbed 1.5% in early trading, led by gains for Volkswagen AG, parts maker Continental AG and Daimler.Consumers returning to dealerships are a welcome development for the industry after months of Europe’s car market lagging behind rising sales seen in China and the U.S. Carmakers’ concerns have shifted dramatically from demand to supply issues, with the global chip shortage hampering production for the likes of VW, Stellantis NV and Renault SA.“Only the critical global supply situation for various semiconductor categories currently has a limiting effect on this upswing,” VW Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess said at the Hannover Messe trade fair Thursday.March tends to be a seasonally strong time of year for Europe’s auto industry, so registrations were still about 13% below what the industry averaged for the month in the decade before the pandemic, according to the ACEA.While Italy -- the epicenter of Europe’s initial virus outbreak -- saw sales rise almost 500% last month, they remained 12% below 2019 levels as virus-related measures curb economic activity.Carmakers have been coping with restrictions by moving sales processes online and taking advantage of government subsidies for electric vehicles. Economic forecasters have said the continent’s growth prospects rest on a vaccination program that started slowly but has begun to accelerate.Even as many areas slowly return to normal, carmakers are benefiting from health concerns about using public transport or ride-hailing services during the pandemic.Among Europe’s five largest markets, sales rose 29% and 21% in Italy and France in the first quarter. Registrations fell 15% in Spain, 12% in the U.K. and 6.4% in Germany.The industry witnessed historic consolidation during the quarter, with France’s PSA Group merging with Italian-American carmaker Fiat Chrysler to form Stellantis. About 47% of vehicles registered in the first three months of the year were VW or Stellantis models.(Updates with shares, Daimler earnings in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • As Sanjeev Gupta Rose From Trader to Tycoon, Several Banks Backed Away

    (Bloomberg) -- British industrialist Sanjeev Gupta’s companies seemed to be prospering until his main lender, Greensill Capital, imploded last month. But long before Greensill collapsed, several banks had cut off the commodity trading business of Gupta’s Liberty House Group.Four banks stopped working with Gupta’s commodity trading business, starting in 2016, after they became concerned about what they perceived to be problems in bills of lading – shipping receipts that give the holder the right to take possession of a cargo – or other paperwork provided by Liberty, according to interviews with 18 people directly involved in the trades, as well as internal communications seen by Bloomberg News. The banks include Sberbank PJSC, Macquarie Group Ltd., Commonwealth Bank of Australia and ICBC Standard Bank. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. also stopped working with Gupta’s companies around that time.In 2018, Sberbank sent a team to scour the brightly colored containers stacked in the port of Rotterdam, looking for the ones full of nickel that the bank had financed on behalf of Liberty. Yet each time investigators located one of the containers, they found it had already been emptied, according to two people involved in the matter. After checking about 10 of them, they gave up, the people said. Sberbank confronted Gupta at a meeting weeks later. He promised that his company would pay back the roughly $100 million it owed, the people said.“At some point certain discrepancies were spotted within documentation and logistical data, which made Sberbank discontinue all operations with the company,” the bank said in an emailed statement. “The issue was settled in pre-trial format. Thanks to the existing control systems, we incurred no financial losses through these operations and managed to unwind all transactions in the spring of 2019.”GFG Alliance, which is made up of the companies controlled by Gupta and his family, including Liberty, said in an emailed statement sent by a spokesman that it refutes any suggestion of wrongdoing.“An internal investigation was conducted in 2019 by Liberty Commodities Limited (LCL)’s external legal advisors following enquiries regarding alleged rumours of double pledging,” GFG Alliance said in the statement. “The investigation found no evidence to substantiate the rumours, nor was LCL ever subject to further complaints or proceedings.”Double pledging is the practice of improperly raising funds more than once using the same collateral. As several banks dropped Gupta’s commodity trading unit, GFG Alliance came to rely more on Greensill Capital for loans – ultimately racking up debts of nearly $5 billion to Lex Greensill’s trade finance company by March 2021, according to a presentation seen by Bloomberg News. Gupta’s commodity trading business alone has $1.04 billion of debt, of which $846 million is owed to Greensill, according to the presentation. “LCL has ongoing banking relationships with separate financial institutions,” GFG Alliance said in the statement. “Its reliance on Greensill was a natural consequence of the competitive nature of the trade finance market, which has been hugely challenging for all but the very largest commodities traders in recent years.”Now, with Greensill in insolvency and its German subsidiary under a criminal complaint after the regulator said it found irregularities in how the banking unit booked assets tied to GFG Alliance, Gupta is trying to find new financing. But it’s been tough. After Gupta searched for would-be financial backers for weeks, Credit Suisse Group AG – which became a major lender to Gupta’s companies by buying debt packaged by Greensill – moved last month to push Liberty Commodities Ltd. into insolvency. Gupta said in interviews on BBC Radio 4 and Sky News on April 1 that the action made no sense and that he’d litigate it if needed.Lending RisksTraders in the world of commodities have long relied on banks to help finance the flow of goods on their journey from origin to destination. From the banks’ point of view, this type of financing is generally considered low risk. Should the trader run into financial difficulties, the bank can seize its collateral – the cargo – and easily recoup its money. That holds true so long as the shipping paperwork used, such as a bill of lading, is accurate.ICBC Standard Bank stopped financing Liberty’s commodity trading unit by early 2016, after discovering it had presented the bank with what seemed to be duplicate bills of lading, according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia pulled the plug on lending to Gupta’s trading business the same year after the bank financed a cargo of metal for Liberty, only to be presented with what appeared to be the same bill of lading a short time later by another trader seeking a loan, according to three people directly involved.Then, in late 2016, Goldman Sachs, which had extended a credit line of about $20 million to Liberty to finance its nickel trade, stopped dealing with Gupta’s trading company after being warned of alleged paperwork problems by a contact in the warehousing industry, according to three people familiar with the matter.Spokespeople for Goldman Sachs, Commonwealth Bank of Australia and ICBC Standard Bank all declined to comment.“No financial institution has been left out of pocket as a result of lending money to LCL,” GFG Alliance said in the statement, referring to Liberty Commodities Ltd. “On the contrary, they have received substantial commercial returns.”By 2016, Liberty had already become one of the world’s largest traders of nickel, according to an interview with Gupta in Metal Bulletin. Still, Liberty’s containers of nickel would sometimes take an unusually long time to travel between Europe and Asia – instead of the normal sailing time of about one month, the voyage would take several months, stopping off at ports along the way for weeks at a time, six people said.Metals trader Red Kite Capital Management, which also cut ties with Liberty, did so because it had become “uncomfortable” with some of the trades, said Michael Farmer, the company’s founder who is also a member of the U.K’s House of Lords. “It was difficult to work out the commercial sense of some of the shipments, which resulted in our decision to err on the side of caution and discontinue such trades,” said Farmer, who is one of the world’s best-known metal traders. “We had no proof of any misdoings.”Savior of SteelGupta was born in Punjab, India, the son of a bicycle manufacturer. He moved to the U.K. as a teenager to attend boarding school and set up Liberty House, his commodities trading business, in 1992 while he was still an undergraduate student at Trinity College, Cambridge. He first hit the headlines in Britain in 2013 when he bought a troubled steel mill in Newport, South Wales, and restarted production at a time when many other steel plants were being closed down. He went on to buy a string of other struggling steelworks, earning him the nickname “the savior of steel.”Gupta’s GFG Alliance isn’t a consolidated group, but a loose conglomerate of more than 200 different entities. The common thread running through both sides of his business, according to six former employees, was a chronic shortage of cash and intense pressure to find new ways to generate financing.On the industrial side of the business, that meant buying one asset after another in rapid succession, including unloved aluminum and steel plants in Yorkshire, England, northern France and South Australia, then borrowing against the business’s own inventory, equipment and customer invoices, often from Greensill.On the trading side of the business, that often meant nickel. Used as an alloying element in the production of stainless steel, nickel is among metals deliverable on the London Metal Exchange, which means that its price can easily be hedged and that banks are usually willing to lend against it; and nickel is expensive, meaning a relatively small amount of space in a ship can hold a valuable cache of metal.The commodity trading business grew rapidly. Revenue rose to $8.41 billion in the 15 months to March 2019, from $1.67 billion in 2012, according to the accounts of Liberty Commodities Group Pte, a Singapore holding company for the trading operations.Delayed DeliveryMacquarie became concerned about the paperwork underpinning some of Liberty’s trades some four years ago, according to four people with direct knowledge of the events as well as written communications seen by Bloomberg News.In one instance, the bank realized that nickel that it was supposed to have received in Antwerp, according to the shipping documentation, wasn’t at the port, according to two people. Liberty eventually delivered the nickel to Macquarie, but at a different port and about two weeks later than was listed in the paperwork.It wasn’t the only time Macquarie’s team had discovered discrepancies in Liberty’s paperwork, the people said.At a meeting in Macquarie’s London offices, executives from the bank grilled Gupta and his top lieutenants about the inner workings of the commodity trading business, three of the people said. Macquarie remained unsatisfied with the explanations, and by mid-2017, the bank had made the decision to stop all financing for Liberty, the people said.A spokesman for Macquarie declined to comment on the matter.After that banking relationship ended in acrimony, Gupta’s companies turned to Sberbank. When that link, too, soured, they became even more reliant on Greensill.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Multiple U.S. trade partners risk 'manipulator' label in Yellen's first currency report

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Taiwan and Thailand risk joining Vietnam and Switzerland in running afoul of U.S. currency manipulation triggers in Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's first foreign exchange report, expected this week, but whether she applies that label is unclear. The Biden administration has sought to engage more constructively with trading partners and allies, and currency experts say that Yellen could veer from the aggressive approach applied by the Trump administration in the currency report, taking into account the trade and capital flow distortions of the coronavirus pandemic and reviewing the structure of the report.

  • Plans Afoot in South Africa for Country’s First Bitcoin ETF

    Crypto startup DCX Capital will apply to convert its crypto index fund EC10 into an ETF.

  • Wall Street Can’t Stop Smashing Records While Pandemic Lingers

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. struggled to emerge from the pandemic, and its biggest bank broke an earnings record. JPMorgan wasn’t alone -- Citigroup and Morgan Stanley did the same. And Goldman Sachs? Yes, Goldman too.Wall Street thrived during 2020’s year of global catastrophe, and it’s doing even better in 2021. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s soaring investment-banking fees boosted profit to $14.3 billion, the most the centuries-old firm has ever earned in a single quarter. Citigroup Inc., where fees from underwriting shares quadrupled, saw record quarterly profit of $7.94 billion. And Morgan Stanley posted its highest net revenue yet.And Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s $17.7 billion of revenue and $6.84 billion of earnings both set records in a quarter of Reddit-fueled stock-market mania. Fees from putting together deals for companies helped lift investment-banking revenue to a record $3.77 billion, while revenue for Goldman’s asset-management arm reached a high of $4.61 billion.Other lenders had records too. Bank of America Corp.’s investment-banking fees climbed more than 60% to a record $2.25 billion. It also helped that banks released money from the stockpiles they had set aside for loan losses. Even at Wells Fargo & Co., plagued for years by scandal, profit soared sevenfold -- but not to a record.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Is ‘Store of Value’ Though Not Yet ‘Medium of Exchange,’ Dallas Fed’s Kaplan Says

    The U.S. economy is "not out of the woods yet," said Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan.

  • What will happen to Citibank customers’ accounts and credit cards as it exits India?

    Citibank has hinted there won't be any possible layoff and closure of physical branches in the countries it is exiting.

  • Dogecoin’s Wild 550% Ride Makes Millionaires and Gives Crypto Pros Migraines

    Dogecoin was worth as much as $55 billion on Friday, nearly tripling on the day. At current levels, it’s worth about as much as Ford and Marriott.

  • New monthly stimulus checks for families will start in July, IRS now says

    The IRS chief tells Congress the child tax credit payments will arrive on time after all.

  • When will ‘plus-up’ stimulus check payments arrive? Catch-up COVID payments sent to 700,000 Americans in latest batch

    The IRS sent out COVID-19 relief checks to nearly 2M more Americans, including over 700,000 'plus-up' payments for people eligible for more money.

  • Coinbase Misses Out on Dogecoin Listing as Meme Token Rallies 6,000%+ on Binance

    Coinbase is known for its expensive trading fees yet it's still not listing doge, one of the most traded tokens.

  • First Test for Turkey Central Bank Governor: Decision Day Guide

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s central bank is likely to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged in the first monetary policy meeting of its newly appointed governor.Installed after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan abruptly fired his predecessor following a bigger-than-expected rate increase, Sahap Kavcioglu is under pressure to reduce rates but has so far signaled he would not rush to loosen the stance he inherited.All but two respondents in a Bloomberg survey of 25 analysts expect the central bank to keep the one-week repo policy rate at 19% on Thursday. The dissenters, HSBC Bank PLC and Capital Economics Ltd, predict the meeting will deliver a reduction of 50 and 200 basis points, respectively.“Kavcioglu’s initial communication to markets has done enough to alleviate apprehensions about a major policy reversal at the April meeting,” said Ehsan Khoman, Head of Emerging Market Research for Europe, Middle East and Africa at MUFG Bank in Dubai. Turkey “does not have the policy room to lower rates this year given the elevated inflation outlook” but Kavcioglu’s dovish views suggest the central bank will eventually take a more accommodative stance.In a written interview with Bloomberg after his appointment last month, Kavcioglu said markets shouldn’t view a rate cut at the April 15 Monetary Policy Committee meeting as a given, easing some concerns among investors.Turkey raised its benchmark one-week repo rate by 200 basis points on March 18, at Naci Agbal’s final rate-setting meeting as governor, citing concerns about inflation. A professor of banking, Kavcioglu was among the critics of that move, saying it could damage economic growth.Last week, Erdogan said the government was determined to both reduce inflation and cut interest rates to single digits, prompting a slide in the lira. The currency has weakened more than 10% against the dollar since the unexpected appointment of Kavcioglu.What Our Economists Say:“Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would like the new-look central bank to lower interest rates, but market forces will likely delay the delivery of his orders. With inflation rising and the lira weakening, we expect the monetary policy committee to keep rates on hold when it meets on Thursday.” --Ziad Daoud, Bloomberg Economics (Read More: Market Forces to Keep Turkey Central Bank on Hold)Inflation accelerated to an annual 16.2% through March, up from 15.6% the previous month because of a global oil rally and weaker currency, leaving the new central bank chief little room to enact the interest-rate cuts that would mollify Erdogan, who holds the unorthodox view that high interest rates cause inflation.Among the dissenters, Jason Tuvey, senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, said they are basing their forecast of a big rate cut more “on the basis of pressure from Erdogan.”“If I was governor, I would hike interest rates,” he said, “but I’d probably get sacked the next day.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • This dogecoin chart offers the clearest explanation for the buzz surrounding the ‘joke’ crypto

    Dogecoin, dogecoin, dogecoin! That must be what bitcoin holders are saying lately. Owners of the world's No. 1 crypto, like Jan from the 1970s-era sitcom, The Brady Bunch, must feel as if they have been living in the shadow of a more intriguing sister crypto.

  • Exclusive: China opens its borders to billions of dollars of gold imports - sources

    China has given domestic and international banks permission to import large amounts of gold into the country, five sources familiar with the matter said, potentially helping to support global gold prices after months of declines. China is the world's biggest gold consumer, gobbling up hundreds of tonnes of the precious metal worth tens of billions of dollars each year, but its imports plunged as the coronavirus spread and local demand dried up. With China's economy rebounding strongly since the second half of last year, demand for gold jewellery, bars and coins has recovered, driving domestic prices above global benchmark rates and making it profitable to import bullion.

  • Suze Orman thinks a market crash could be imminent — here's what to do

    Warren Buffett's famous economic measurement shows Orman might be onto something.

  • Chamath-Backed Clover Health in Apparent Squeeze with Massive Short Interest Reminiscent of GameStop

    Chamath Palihapitiya By Jarrett Banks and John Jannarone Short interest in Chamath Palihapitiya-backed Clover Health Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: CLOV) is at 150%, data compiled by financial analytics firm S3 Partners shows. The level is reminiscent of the huge short interest in GameStop Corp. that was followed by a retail trading frenzy in January when the […]

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Around $10 With Triple-Digit Upside Potential

    The S&P 500 rose to another record high on Friday, and at least one strategist believes we’re at the start of a new bull market. Writing from LPL Financial, chief market strategist Ryan Detrick noted several market-historical points that indicate sustained gains are in the offing. Key among his points are the first quarter returns and the breadth of the current stock rally. On returns, Detrick highlights that the S&P 500 gained nearly 6% in Q1 – and that the 6% level has been an accurate indicator for near-term trends. “Since 1950, when the S&P 500 was up between 5% and 10% in the first quarter, the rest of the year gained another 12.4% on average and was higher 86.7% of the time," the strategist noted. The breadth of the gains may be a more important point, however. Detrick tells us that the current rally is attracting participation from a range of different market sectors – stocks are up nearly across the board, with 95% of the S&P 500 components pushing above their 200 day moving average in recent weeks. Detrick shows that this pattern was prevalent in December 2003 and September 2009 – and that those two months marked the start of years-long bull runs. So the key now, to thriving in the coming environment, is to find stocks that are primed for gains. Using the TipRanks database, we’ve found two stocks that fit a profile: they boast a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating, trading prices around $10 per share, and best of all, they could bring massive growth prospects to the table. We’re talking about triple-digit upside potential here. F-star Therapeutics (FSTX) First up is F-star Therapeutics, a clinical stage biopharma company with a focus on immune-oncology. The company’s pipeline features tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies, a proprietary technology which F-star believes will meet the challenges of immune-oncology therapies. According to the company, the antibodies are ‘designed to address multiple immune evasion pathways,’ thereby enhancing their effect over currently available therapies. F-star has a development pipeline featuring both proprietary and partnership programs. FS118, the most advanced drug candidate, has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial, which showed positive results, with signs of clinical activity related to its novel mechanism of action. A proof-of-concept trial is now underway, with patients suffering from PD-1 resistant head and neck cancers. In addition, the European Patent Office in January of this year granted a patent on the FS118 molecule, with an expiry date in 2037. The next most advanced program, FS222, is described as a ‘potentially best-in-class bispecific antibody targeting CD137 and PD-L1.’ The drug candidate is starting a Phase 1 trial, with the first patient dosed this past January. The trial will evaluate safety, tolerability, and early signs of efficacy. The patient base will be adults, with a diagnosis of advanced malignancies. This past November, F-star went public on the NASDAQ through a SPAC merger. The merger was completed, and the FSTX ticker started trading, on November 23; since then, the stock has gained an impressive 151%. Describing the company as "a potential north star of bispecific antibody engineering," Oppenheimer’s 5-star analyst Hartaj Singh believes that there is plenty of upside left for FSTX. “We believe FSTX screens well among various bispecific antibody (BsAbs) platforms evolving rapidly in the past two years (our white paper), given the company platform's ability to leverage the three key features of BsAbs: conditionality/ crosslinking/clustering through its molecules' Fc-gamma receptor (FcγR) independent tetravalent binding and generate uncorrelated high-value oncology assets," Singh opined. The analyst, added, "In our opinion, FSTX's story has checked the boxes for: (1) a biomarker-driven targeted oncology approach identifying a patient population subset that allows accelerated approval; (2) enhanced risk/benefit profile with low immunogenicity/high-affinity target engagement/no hook effect/etc.; (3) unveiling novel target synergy unattainable by mAbs combination; and (4) experienced/execution-focused management." In line with his bullish view, Sing rates FSTX an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and sets a $30 price target. His target implies a 200% one-year upside potential. (To watch Singh’s track record, click here) Singh is no outlier on this one. The four most recent reviews on F-star are to "buy," making the analyst consensus rating a Strong Buy. The shares are trading for $9.98, and their $33.5 average price target suggests a 235% upside for the year ahead. (See FSTX stock analysis on TipRanks) Veru (VERU) Veru, the next company we’re looking at, is another biopharma company with an oncology focus. The company is working on new medical treatments for prostate and breast cancer, two malignancies that have a high profile. Veru’s lead pipeline candidate, VERU-111, is under investigation as a treatment for both prostate cancer and breast cancer, and is even undergoing testing as a potential treatment for COVID-19. The drug candidate has started a Phase 2 clinical trial in the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer. The trial is fully enrolled and ongoing, and no severe adverse effects have been reported. Efficacy results include PSA declines along with objective, lasting tumor responses. The second application of VERU-111 is in the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), and aggressive form of the disease that makes up some 15% of all breast cancer cases. TNBC patients could be candidates for treatment with VERU-111, and preclinical studies have shown that the drug candidate can significantly inhibit the proliferation, migration, metastases, and invasion of TNBC tumor cells that have developed resistance to taxane treatment. Veru will be meeting with the FDA during 1H21 to discuss trial designs for a Phase 2b clinical study of this medical avenue, to be commenced in 2H21. VERU-111 has also completed an expedited Phase 2 clinical study of its efficacy for treating patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and at high risk for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). The FDA has agreed to advance the study to a Phase 3 trial, to confirm the risk/benefit analysis. Clinical results are expected to start coming in during 4Q21. Another drug the company had been developing for the treatment of breast cancer is enobosarm, a selective androgen receptor agonist, which could potentially treat AR+/HR+ breast cancers resistant to current endocrine therapy. The company plans to start a Phase 3 study for enobosarm in coming months, with data expected in 2H23. In addition, the company has submitted its NDA for tadalafil, a new drug for the treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia. The PDUFA date is expected in December 2021, and if approved, Veru will market the drug through third-party telemedicine partners. The company also has an FDA-approved product, FC2, a female, internal condom for the prevention of unintended pregnancies as well as disease prevention. During the fourth quarter, the company saw a 50% growth in prescription sales of FC2, with revenues climbing to $9.1 million from $6.1 million in 4Q20. The multi-applications have attracted attention from Jeffries analyst Chris Howerton, who rates VERU shares a Buy along with a $19 price target. This figure suggests 104% upside potential from the current share price of $9.32. (To watch Howerton’s track record, click here) “We like lead oncology programs, '111 for prostate cancer and enobasarm for breast cancer, which will enter Ph3 imminently, positive results from which could unlock cumulative, peak, unadjusted sales of >$3B. After recent strategy shift, non-core/legacy assets are expected to be divested, which could provide NT, non-dilutive capital," Howerton noted. The analyst continued, "We view other, non-core pipeline programs and business units, such as their female condom (FC2), as call options to our fundamental valuation. Historically, Veru was built as a prostate-focused company, w/ a supportive sexual health business to 'pay the bills.' As a result, there are idiosyncratic features of their pipeline that could provide incremental, near-to-medium term upside, but we do not see as material to long-term valuation." The rest of Wall Street echoes Howerton’s bullish play, as TipRanks analytics exhibit VERU as a Strong Buy. Out of 5 analysts tracked in the last 3 months, all 5 are bullish on the stock. With a return potential of ~154%, the stock’s consensus price target stands at $23.60. (See VERU stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Factbox: Has China's $16 trillion economy fully recovered?

    China's GDP expanded by a dizzying 18.3% in the first three months of 2021 from a year earlier, sealing its status as COVID-19's "first in, first out" economy. It was the only major economy that showed an increase in gross domestic product (GDP) last year after successfully controlling the spread of the coronavirus pandemic at home. HOW BIG IS CHINA'S FIRST-QUARTER GDP GROWTH EXACTLY?