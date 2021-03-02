U.S. markets close in 5 hours 6 minutes

Asia-Pacific Top 10 Carrier Profiles 2021: Focus on AIS, China Mobile, Globe Telecom, Optus, PLDT, Singtel, SK Telecom, SoftBank, Telkomsel, & True Corporation

·5 min read

DUBLIN, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Telecoms Industry Insights - Top 10 Carrier Profiles in Asia-Pacific" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This study covers the APAC market, focusing on developing countries such as China, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Australia, and the Philippines. Its target audience is professionals working in telecommunications and investors.

The region's top 10 telcos are Globe Telecom, PLDT, AIS, True Corporation, Telkomsel, Singtel, China Mobile, SK Telecom, SoftBank, and Optus. These carriers showcase the industry's best practices that other telcos should consider emulating to achieve growth. In the consumer segment, the top telcos are collaborating with different eSports and mobile gaming segment participants to develop the gaming ecosystem.

They are partnering and collaborating with in-industry and cross-industry players to offer advanced solutions and services that will improve end-user experience in the enterprise segment. Disruptive technologies' proliferation has led telcos to begin exploring services beyond connectivity to offer to enterprises. This includes cloud and managed services.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) market trends show significant changes impacting telecommunications service providers. The COVID-19 pandemic is adding pressure on telcos' revenues and profit margins, particularly in the consumer segment. In response, they are launching innovative service offerings, including digital solutions for consumers and ICT solutions for enterprises. The pay-TV spending in developed markets will decline slightly, driven by high competition, increased availability of alternative streaming services, and live sports loss due to COVID-19.

But there is still a significant increase in the consumer segment's mobile data demand due to the rise in video consumption, the proliferation of mobile gaming, and increased usage of high-bandwidth applications. Consumers' expectations are shifting as they are now looking for higher speeds to accommodate their increasing use of high-bandwidth applications. 5G adoption will be more prevalent in the enterprise segment, while the consumer segment adoption will be slower.

As a result, telcos are developing 5G use cases within vertical markets to create new business models and revenue streams to overcome disruptions.

The consumer segment is highly saturated, recording low growth because of growing competition. So telcos are venturing into other markets, such as gaming, which are offering opportunities. The APAC games market revenue in 2019 was $71.7 billion and forecast to reach $93.1 billion by 2025. Over 50% of the revenue in 2020 came from mobile devices. Telcos are in a strong position to act as partners to gaming enterprises to deliver applications in the cloud, high-speed networks, and end-user devices.

Enterprises are embracing digital transformation, meaning every enterprise will have adjusted their business models to be more flexible and focus on customer experience. With subscriber base growth occurring more in enterprise services, the number of these services will grow to 83% by 2025. Telcos in APAC have the infrastructure and capabilities to provide services beyond connectivity to vertical markets.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Asia-Pacific Telecommunications Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Market Trends-Telecommunications Industry

  • Service Revenue Forecast-Telecommunications Industry

  • Pay-TV Household Penetration Rate Forecast-Telecommunications Industry

  • Mobile Data Consumption Forecast-Telecommunications Industry

  • Fixed Broadband Average Speed Forecast-Telecommunications Industry

  • 5G Subscribers Growth Forecast-Telecommunications Industry

Growth Opportunity Analysis-Telecommunications Industry

  • Telecommunications Industry Scope of Analysis

  • Telecommunications Industry and End-User Segmentation

  • Key Growth Metrics of the Telecommunications Industry

  • Revenue Forecast-Telecommunications Industry

  • Revenue Forecast by End-User-Telecommunications Industry

  • Growth Drivers for the Telecommunications Industry

  • Growth Drivers Analysis for the Telecommunications Industry

  • Growth Restraints for the Telecommunications Industry

  • Growth Restraints Analysis for the Telecommunications Industry

  • Mobile Services Revenue and Subscriber Forecast-Telecommunications Industry

  • Mobile Services Revenue and Subscriber Forecast Analysis and Assumption-Telecommunications Industry

  • Mobile Subscriber Share Forecast by Technology-Telecommunications Industry

  • Mobile Subscriber Share Forecast Analysis and Assumption by Technology-Telecommunications Industry

  • Competitive Environment-Telecommunications Industry

  • Revenue Share of Top 10 Participants-Telecommunications Industry

  • Revenue Share Analysis of Top 10 Participants-Telecommunications Industry

Growth Opportunity Analysis (Consumer Segment)-Telecommunications Industry

  • Key Growth Metrics of the Consumer Segment-Telecommunications Industry

  • Consumer Segment Revenue Forecast-Telecommunications Industry

  • Revenue Share Forecast by Device-Telecommunications Industry

  • Telcos' Roles and Opportunities in the Gaming Market-Telecommunications Industry

  • Best Practices of Top 10 Telcos (Consumer Segment)-Telecommunications Industry

  • Other Notable Best Practices

Growth Opportunity Analysis (Enterprise Segment)-Telecommunications Industry

APAC's Top 10 Service Providers Profiles-Telecommunications Industry

  • Carrier Profile (Globe Telecom-Philippines): Telecommunications Industry

  • Carrier Profile (PLDT-Philippines): Telecommunications Industry

  • Carrier Profile (AIS-Thailand): Telecommunications Industry

  • Carrier Profile (True Corporation-Thailand): Telecommunications Industry

  • Carrier Profile (Telkomsel-Indonesia): Telecommunications Industry

  • Carrier Profile (Singtel-Singapore): Telecommunications Industry

  • Carrier Profile (China Mobile-China): Telecommunications Industry

  • Carrier Profile (SK Telecom-South Korea): Telecommunications Industry

  • Carrier Profile (SoftBank-Japan): Telecommunications Industry

  • Carrier Profile (Optus-Australia): Telecommunications Industry

Growth Opportunity Universe-Telecommunications Industry

  • Growth Opportunity 1: New Revenue Streams for Telcos in the Gaming Industry

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Telcos to Offer Services Beyond Connectivity for Vertical Markets

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3wljp6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asia-pacific-top-10-carrier-profiles-2021-focus-on-ais-china-mobile-globe-telecom-optus-pldt-singtel-sk-telecom-softbank-telkomsel--true-corporation-301238498.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

  • U.S. Manufacturing Expands Most in Three Years as Prices Climb

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. manufacturing expanded in February at the fastest pace in three years and a gauge of materials costs accelerated the most since 2008 as supply shortages challenge the industry.A gauge of factory activity increased to 60.8 from 58.7 a month earlier, according to Institute for Supply Management data released Monday. Readings above 50 indicate expansion and the figure exceeded the 58.9 median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists.At a time when household and business demand is off to a solid start to the year amid lean inventories, producers are struggling with rising costs for raw materials, labor force disruptions and higher shipping rates. The ISM’s measure of prices paid for inputs climbed nearly 4 points in February to 86, the highest since July 2008.Orders, production and factory employment measures all expanded at faster paces last month, highlighting robust and resilience in manufacturing that’s helping power the economy. At the same time, a measure of unfilled orders surged to the highest level in nearly 17 years while another gauge showed delivery times were the second-longest since 1979.“Labor-market difficulties at panelists’ companies and their suppliers continued to restrict manufacturing-economy expansion and will remain the primary headwind to production growth until employment levels and factory operations can return to normal across the entire supply chain,” Timothy Fiore, chair of ISM’s Manufacturing Business Survey Committee, said in a statement.The group’s gauge of order backlogs advanced to 64 last month, the highest since April 2004 and its index of supplier deliveries jumped almost 4 points to 72.Shortages of semiconductors have idled production at some auto plants. The disruption in supplies is largely tied to the pandemic as more people began working from home, spurred sharp increases in demand for electronics and computers.Select ISM Industry Comments“Things are now out of control. Everything is a mess, and we are seeing wide-scale shortages.” - Electrical Equipment, Appliances“Supply chains are depleted; inventories up and down the supply chain are empty. Lead times increasing, prices increasing, (and) demand increasing.” - Chemical Products“Steel prices have increased significantly in recent months, driving costs up from our suppliers and on proposals for new work that we are bidding.” - Transportation Equipment“We are still struggling keeping our production lines fully manned.” - Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products“Logistics times are at record times. Continuing to fight through shipping and increased lead times on both raw materials and finished goods due to the pandemic.” - Fabricated Metal Products“Prices are rising so rapidly that many are wondering if (the situation) is sustainable. Shortages have the industry concerned for supply going forward, at least deep into the second quarter.” - Wood Products“There’s a lot of money that’s being spent on things what people want,” Fiore said on a conference call with reporters. “I think the long-term demand remains, and I don’t see it really abating much” through the third quarter, he said. “And prices are going to remain pretty strong.”Higher materials costs are a common theme around the world. The J.P. Morgan and IHS Markit global manufacturing report on Monday showed supplier lead times were the second-longest since the survey began in 1998. Measures of prices paid and received climbed to the highest in nearly a decade.In the U.S., 16 of 18 ISM manufacturing industries reported growth in February, led by textiles, electrical equipment and appliances, and primary metals.The ISM indexes of production and new orders increased last month. To help meet demand, factories are adding to headcounts, the report showed. An index of manufacturing employment increased to the highest level in almost two years.A separate report Monday from the Commerce Department showed construction spending rose in January by the most in three months. The advance was fueled by more strength in homebuilding and the biggest gain in non-residential outlays in a year.A survey of economists by the National Association for Business Economics showed increased optimism about the economy’s prospects this year. Respondents boosted their growth estimates for each quarter this year, according to the NABE report issued Monday.Economists also forecast lower unemployment rates each quarter compared with their December projections.(Adds JPMorgan/IHS Markit global manufacturing report)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • SoftBank Said to Write Down $1.5 Billion Greensill Holding

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp.’s Vision Fund has substantially written down its $1.5 billion holding in Greensill Capital, and is considering dropping the valuation to close to zero, people familiar with the matter said.The writedown occurred at the end of 2020, one of the people said, asking not to be identified because the decision isn’t public. Representatives for SoftBank and Greensill declined to comment.In recent months, the supply-chain finance company owned by billionaire Lex Greensill has been looking for ways to raise capital with the ultimate aim of going public, people familiar with the matter have said previously.However, the firm has been seeking to cut risk on its bank loan book under pressure from the German regulator BaFin, separate people familiar with the matter said. On Monday, key customer Credit Suisse Group AG suspended funds that invest in Greensill products amid concerns about the size of its exposure to firms linked to U.K. industrialist Sanjeev Gupta, according to a Credit Suisse statement and people familiar.Gupta is the head of GFG Alliance and invests in and revamps moribund steel and power plants. Securities linked to Gupta and arranged by Greensill were among investments at the center of a 2018 crisis at Swiss asset manager GAM Holding AG that brought down star trader Tim Haywood. Loans linked to GFG also featured prominently in supply-chain finance funds at Credit Suisse, for which the bank teamed up with Greensill.The investment into Greensill by the Vision Fund was led by former managing partner Colin Fan, who recently left his role at the behemoth investment fund. SoftBank redeemed $700 million from the Credit Suisse funds last year, amid conflict of interest accusations. Many of the companies that were financed by the investment vehicles were also Vision Fund portfolio companies, including Indian hotel chain Oyo and Fair Financial Corp.The Vision Fund has rebounded from a rocky spell over 2020, reporting a 844.1 billion yen ($7.9 billion) profit in the three months ended Dec. 31, surpassing record numbers set just a quarter earlier.(Updated with additonal context.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Fintech Curbs That Hit Ant Were No Surprise: Ping An

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s curbs on fintech that thwarted a massive stock sale by Ant Group Co. have been under consideration for years and weren’t a surprise to those in the industry, according to an executive at China’s biggest insurer by market value.Like Ant, Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. was in the midst of planning a public listing for a fintech unit when regulators began issuing a flurry of rules to contain the country’s burgeoning online lending industry. Its Lufax Holding Ltd. debuted on the New York Stock Exchange days before the most-sweeping checks were unveiled in November, followed closely by the abrupt suspension of Ant’s initial public offering.While the string of tightening moves has prompted investors to dump Chinese tech stocks and led to deep cuts in valuations, industry players saw them coming, Jessica Tan, co-chief executive officer of Ping An said in an interview. Tan, 43, oversees Ping An’s technology units including Lufax and OneConnect Financial Technology Co.“Chinese regulators don’t suddenly throw a regulation at you and say ‘we will do this,’” Tan said while on a visit to her native Singapore. “Every regulation that has been announced, it’s not a surprise to any of us, including Ant. Ant knows these regulations as well.”Despite the warnings, global investors and bankers were caught off guard when the authorities derailed Ant’s planned $35 billion IPO on the eve of its listing, pointing to the changed regulatory environment. The IPO had created a frenzy, with orders topping $3 trillion and shares in the gray market trading at a 50% premium to the offer price.Ant, Lufax and their rivals must now comply with new rules that curb expansion and force firms to boost capital to finance lending.“These regulations have been discussed for the past two years, so all of us know” them, Tan said, citing warnings in Lufax’s public offering documents. “For us, we’ve already complied with the regulations, so we don’t expect any change.”Lufax WarningLufax warned in its prospectus that China’s retail credit and wealth management industries “may not develop as we anticipate,” and the regulatory frameworks “remain uncertain for the foreseeable future.”During a roadshow before the listing in October, the company said it planned to increase the proportion of loan risk it bears with lending partners to 20% from 2% because of potential regulatory demands, people familiar have said.Proposed online micro-lending rules announced on Nov. 2 called for platform operators to provide at least 30% of the funding for loans extended jointly with partners including banks. Ant’s IPO was halted the next day, just two days before the planned listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai.Ant, Jack Ma’s fintech juggernaut, wasn’t aware of the draft regulations until they were published to solicit public comments, the company said in a emailed statement. The company had fully disclosed in its prospectus all known material risks, including those relating to potential regulatory changes, Ant said.The document carried lengthy warnings about China’s “highly complex, continuously evolving” regime, and also outlined Ant’s response at the time to draft rules on financial holding companies that would be subject to additional scrutiny.China’s regulatory clampdown continues to weigh on its fintech sector as more rules are rolled out. Authorities announced new requirements on co-lending last month, capping the business at no more than 50% of banks’ outstanding loans. The New York-traded shares of both Ping An units tumbled last week, joining a tech sell-off.As the price movements show, “investors are still worried about regulatory tightening,” said Kevin Kwek, a Singapore-based analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein. While the latest rule impacts Ant more due to its size, “investors generally expect that tightening isn’t quite done yet.”Last month’s requirements on online lending were released only after officials “fully” sought feedback from various types of financial institutions, which widely recognized the rule changes, the banking regulator said last week. The agency will continue to close loopholes in its regulatory system to better prevent risks, it said in a statement on its website.Lufax, which was once among China’s largest peer-to-peer lenders, was forced to morph into a financial giant offering wealth management and retail lending after Chinese authorities launched a sweeping crackdown on the P2P sector three years ago.Profit JumpLufax reported a 17% jump in fourth-quarter profit as tax expenses dropped, even after cutting loan rates for borrowers to comply with relevant new rules. It also gave guidance for a 48% surge in net income for the first quarter from the previous three months.Shenzhen-based Ping An has been growing in other parts of Asia and beyond. OneConnect Financial has expanded into 14 countries, most recently in Abu Dhabi, the Philippines and Malaysia. The firm is looking to hire about 100 people in Southeast Asia, adding to a staff of 400, after revenue grew about 40% last year, she said.“The big trend is that all financial institutions will increasingly spend more and more on technology,” said Tan, who built the fintech unit about five years ago. OneConnect will help fill the gap with software and innovation for firms that aren’t able to do it all themselves, she said.(Updates with regulator comment in 15th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • How to make sure your next stimulus check is the full $1,400

    The payments in President Biden's COVID relief plan will rely on an IRS formula.

  • SoftBank-Backed Compass Real Estate Brokerage Files for IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Compass Inc., a SoftBank-backed company that’s among the largest real estate brokerages in the U.S., filed for an initial public offering, disclosing growing revenue and shrinking losses.The New York-based startup in its filing Monday listed the size of the offering as $500 million, a placeholder that will change. Compass will disclose further details of the offering, including the size and target price range, in a later filing.The company lost $270 million on revenue of $3.7 billion last year, compared with a loss of $388 million on revenue of $2.4 billion in 2019, according to its filing. Last year, Compass was involved in residential real estate transactions totaling $152 billion -- or 4% of the U.S. market, according to the filing.While the coronavirus pandemic initially pushed Compass to lay off 15% of its workforce, it soon led to a sharp increase in housing market demand, as Americans sought larger living spaces for the work-from-home era. The housing boom boosted the stocks of companies like Zillow Group Inc. and Redfin Corp., which both saw shares roughly triple in the past year. It also paved the way for Opendoor Technologies Inc. and Matterport Inc. to go public through deals with blank-check companies.Compass was founded in 2012 by Robert Reffkin, a Goldman Sachs Group Inc. alumnus who was once Gary Cohn’s chief of staff at the bank, and by Ori Allon, an engineer who had sold previous startups to Google and Twitter Inc. After initially exploring different models, they wound up building a traditional brokerage that invested in tech designed to make agents better. They also spent liberally to poach agents from competitors and roll up smaller brokerages.SoftBank StakeBy 2019, Compass had raised more than $1.5 billion in capital, including hundreds of millions of dollars from SoftBank Group Corp.’s Vision Fund. The company, valued at the time at $6.4 billion, had also grown into the third-largest U.S. brokerage.Despite its fast growth, Compass’s critics argued it was a traditional real estate brokerage that’s valued like a tech company. Those voices were loud enough that the company’s chief financial officer sent an eight-point memo to employees and agents in October 2019 detailing the ways the company differed from WeWork, the office real estate company whose IPO plans had collapsed the previous month.“They say they’re a tech company, and they back it up in the sense that they have hired lots of engineers, who are building and releasing technology,” said Mike DelPrete, a real estate strategist who follows the company. “They’re talking the talk and walking the walk, no question about that. The question is, does it make a difference?”Compass contends its technology offers agents better and more time-efficient ways to schedule meetings, design marketing materials and communicate with clients. The company has invested heavily in engineers to build artificial intelligence that pulls those tools together, arguing that its innovation is integration.Compass said in the filing that the value of its technology is demonstrated by a 19% increase in the number of transactions the company’s agents close in their second year with compared with their first. Compass agents also close homes faster than agents at competing firms, according to the filing.Reffkin’s SharesSoftBank-related funds own about 35% of the Class A shares of Compass, according to the filing. Reffkin, who has 2.4% of the Class A shares, currently owns all of the Class C shares.As much as 5% of the Class A shares in the IPO will be reserved for licensed real estate agents affiliated with Compass and certain individuals, according to the filing.The offering is being led by Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Barclays Plc. Compass plans for its shares to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol COMP.(Updates with ownership in 11th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The 7 worst things people do with their stimulus checks

    Americans could get $1,400 more from Uncle Sam — and many won't know what to do with it.

  • Bitcoin Options Traders Are Taking Bullish Bets on $75K and Higher By Summer

    Institutions are loading up on bull call spreads in anticipation of a continued bitcoin price rally.

  • Aston Martin: The billionaire building 'a British Ferrari'

    Lawrence Stroll, executive chairman of Aston Martin, tells the BBC he wants to build a firm with a "luxury profile".

  • China overtakes US to host most dollar billionaires as 2020 stock market rally defied Covid-19 and minted wealth at a record pace

    One in every two newly minted dollar-denominated billionaires last year were in China, the first country to exit from a nationwide pandemic lockdown and the only major economy to have expanded last year, according to a list by Hurun Report. China surpassed the United States last year to become the first country with more than 1,000 dollar-denominated tycoons, with 1,058 billionaires last year compared with 696 in the US, according to the latest Hurun Global Rich List 2021. Of the 610 newly minted tycoons globally, 318 were in China, compared with 95 in the US based on January 15 valuations, Hurun said. "The world has never seen this much wealth created in just one year, much more than expected for a year so badly disrupted by Covid-19," said Rupert Hoogewerf, chief research and chairman of Hurun Report. "A stock markets boom, driven partly by quantitative easing, and flurry of new listings have minted eight new dollar billionaires a week for the past year." Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China. The richest individuals on the planet became collectively richer in 2020 while the world was mired in unprecedented economic slumps caused by the worst public health crisis in decades, with the collective wealth of the 0.01 per cent swelling by 32 per cent to US$14.7 trillion. Their ranks also grew to encompass 3,228 known billionaires across 2,402 companies in 68 countries, according to the report. Elon Musk is the world's wealthiest centibillionaire. Photo: Reuters alt=Elon Musk is the world's wealthiest centibillionaire. Photo: Reuters China had six of the world's top 10 cities with the highest concentration of billionaires, with Beijing at the top of the ranking for the sixth consecutive year as home to 145 of the ultra rich. Shanghai was in second place with 113 billionaires, edging out New York with 112. Hong Kong was in fifth place with 82 billionaires, behind Shenzhen's 105. Elon Musk was the world's wealthiest centibillionaire, as the 622 per cent surge in Tesla's stock price in 2020 bolstered his fortunes to an estimated US$197 billion, more than Amazon.com's founder Jeff Bezos at US$189 billion. Colin Huang Zheng, founder and CEO of the online group discounter Pinduoduo. Photo: CNS via Reuters alt=Colin Huang Zheng, founder and CEO of the online group discounter Pinduoduo. Photo: CNS via Reuters Zhong Shanshan, founder and chairman of the water bottler Nongfu Spring, was one of the newest members of the multibillionaires' club, with US$85 billion in estimated wealth in seventh place. His bottled water company's initial public offering (IPO) was one of the Hong Kong's hottest stock sales, locking up a record HK$677 billion (US$87 billion) in capital, about a third of the city's cash in circulation, in subscriptions by enthusiastic retail investors. Zhong, based in the Zhejiang provincial capital of Hangzhou, was Asia's new richest person, booting Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries off his spot with US$83 billion, Hurun said. "Asia has, for the first time in perhaps hundreds of years, more billionaires than the rest of the world combined," said Hoogewerf. "Wealth creation is moving to Asia." Ma Huateng, also known as Pony, was the world's 14th-wealthiest billionaire, with his rank rising by eight spots as the net worth of the founder and chief executive of Tencent Holdings rose 70 per cent to US$74 billion. The family of Jack Ma, whose Alibaba Group Holding owns this newspaper, fell four notches to 25th spot with their wealth growing 22 per cent to US$55 billion. (Left to right): Henderson Land Development's Martin Lee Ka-shing, Co-Chairmen; Lee Shau-kee, Former Chairman; and Peter Lee Ka-kit, Co-Chairmen. Photo: Sam Tsang alt=(Left to right): Henderson Land Development's Martin Lee Ka-shing, Co-Chairmen; Lee Shau-kee, Former Chairman; and Peter Lee Ka-kit, Co-Chairmen. Photo: Sam Tsang Wealth creation was helped by the boom in global equity markets, led by Nasdaq's 44 per cent increase and a 35 per cent gain in the Shenzhen stock market. India and Japan rose by over 20 per cent, the report said. The US dollar depreciated 7 per cent against the yuan and weakened by 9 per cent against the euro, it added. Only three Hong Kong billionaires made it to the top 50 in China, as Old Money fortunes by the tycoons Lee Shau-kee of Henderson Land Development, Li Ka-shing of the Cheung Kong Group and Henry Chen of New World Development were dwarfed by their mainland counterparts. Electric vehicles (EVs), e-commerce, blockchain and biotechnology were the fastest growing industries in the past year, the report revealed. The list saw billionaires whose wealth were amassed from EVs more than tripling their fortunes, with the fastest wealth creator being Li Bin of EV maker NIO, up 10-fold to US$10 billion. E-commerce platform Pinduoduo's founder Colin Huang Zheng was propelled into the top 20, with his estimated wealth surging 286 per cent to US$69 billion, Hurun said. This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

  • Jack Ma loses title as China's richest man after coming under Beijing's scrutiny

    Alibaba and Ant Group founder Jack Ma has lost the title of China's richest man, a list published on Tuesday showed, as his peers prospered while his empire was put under heavy scrutiny by Chinese regulators. Ma and his family had held the top spot for China's richest in the Hurun Global Rich List in 2020 and 2019 but now trail in fourth place behind bottled water maker Nongfu Spring's Zhong Shanshan, Tencent Holding's Pony Ma and e-commerce upstart Pinduoduo's Collin Huang, the latest list showed.

  • As usual, Warren Buffett's letter was full of advice — here's how to apply it

    Among investors, Buffett’s annual advice is eagerly awaited and closely followed.

  • Treasury Curve Dysfunction Ignites Talk of Federal Reserve Twist

    (Bloomberg) -- Turmoil in Treasuries that has sent longer-dated yields soaring is stoking talk that the Federal Reserve might look to revive Operation Twist in order to reassert stronger control over interest rates at both ends of the yield curve.Rising expectations about inflation and an unraveling of market positions helped send bond yields surging last week, with the benchmark 10-year rate spiking above 1.6% for the first time in around 12 months. The surge has brought with it sloppy auctions, worsening liquidity and a wider difference between bid and offer prices. At the same time, there is also concern about rates at the front end potentially going too low, with funding markets hovering around zero amid an abundance of dollars that’s being fueled by monetary policy, fiscal measures and changing bill-supply dynamics.The phenomena at both ends of the curve represent possible threats to the Fed’s control of policy, and that has observers casting about for potential next steps by central bank officials. Chairman Jerome Powell and his colleagues have an array of tools at their disposal -- for example, a tweak to the interest on excess reserves rate to help control the front end. But a number of analysts have been recommending the revival of a so-called twist maneuver, which would see it simultaneously increasing its holdings of longer-term debt and reducing its ownership of Treasury bills.“The Fed is simultaneously losing control of both the U.S. front end and back end rates curves for different reasons,” Bank of America strategists Mark Cabana, Meghan Swiber and Olivia Lima wrote in a note to clients. The implementation of a twist “kills 3 birds with one stone.”Their argument is that it would help lift rates at the short-end and stabilize yields at the long end, but do so in a reserve neutral fashion that lessens the pressure on banks to hold more capital under the supplementary leverage ratio. To address market functioning issues, the Fed could initially sell $80 billion a month of bills and concentrating monthly purchases in Treasuries maturing in 4 1/2 years or more, they wrote.Credit Suisse Group AG strategist Zoltan Pozsar has also recommended the Fed embark on a twist to stabilize yields in addition to offering greater clarity on the supplementary leverage ratio, with uncertainty around that also adding fuel to recent gyrations.The last time the Fed utilized a twist was in 2011, when the central bank decided to sell shorter-dated Treasuries in favor of longer-dated holdings to help spur the recovery by lowering long-term borrowing costs.Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said in an interview on Bloomberg TV Monday that while the central bank has control of the short end, the long end of the yield curve is a natural reaction to the outlook.Jefferies economists Aneta Markowska and Thomas Simons said for twist to be a “viable option,” the Fed would have to first focus on stabilizing the front end of the curve, emphasizing the “long road to unemployment and sustained 2% inflation.” They don’t expect the Fed to push back against the back of the curve.And while Bank of America is busy talking about the need for a twist, they say it might be some time before the Fed also comes to that conclusion, noting that policy makers likely need to see signs of a further deterioration in liquidity and market conditions.“There will likely be more market pain before the Fed is forced to act,” they wrote.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What will canceling $10,000 in student debt really do?

    With an economy in slow recovery, and the burden of education loans higher than ever, US president Joe Biden is facing increasing pressure from Democrats to wipe out $50,000 in student debt per borrower, and to do so via executive action. On the campaign trail, Biden pledged to clear $10,000 of federal student loan debt per borrower—a small dent in the more than $1.5 trillion of student loans issued or guaranteed by the US government. Forgiving $10,000 in debt would completely wipe out the student loan burden for one-third of America’s 43 million federal borrowers, data from the US Department of Education suggests.

  • Cathie Wood’s Flagship ETF Roars Back With Near-Record Inflow

    (Bloomberg) -- Even the worst performance in almost a year is doing little to diminish demand for Cathie Wood’s brand.The ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK), the main fund at Wood’s Ark Investment Management, notched its second-biggest inflow ever on Friday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The $464 million injection came on the heels of a four-day rout that had sent the exchange-traded fund down more than 15%, showing the willingness of investors to buy the dip.Spooked by rising bond yields, traders punished the pricier parts of the equity market last week, including many of ARKK’s top holdings, like electric carmaker Tesla Inc. But the pain has proved fleeting and ARKK posted its best day in nearly two months on Monday as stocks rallied across the board.The “rebound in equities and especially technology stocks were a delightful surprise to Ark Innovation ETF,” Saxo Bank’s Chief Investment Officer Steen Jakobsen wrote in a note. Jakobsen cautions though that the “Tesla-Bitcoin-Ark risk cluster could still induce volatility in equities.”Wood’s rough week at one point trimmed assets in ARKK, which returned 149% in 2020, by some $5 billion. While considerable, that remains a fraction of the firm’s ETF assets under management, which last month climbed to more than $60 billion.The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) also had an inflow on Friday, adding $64 million. The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) saw a small outflow.In spite of Monday’s rebound, bearish bets continue to mount against ARKK. The percentage of shares sold short in the fund has reached a record of almost 5%, according to IHS Markit data.The ETF was little changed in early trading in New York on Tuesday. It’s up 9.8% this year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Texas power cooperative files for bankruptcy, citing $1.8 billion grid debt

    The largest and oldest electric power cooperative in Texas filed for bankruptcy protection in Houston on Monday, citing a disputed $1.8 billion debt to the state's grid operator. Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc, which supplies electricity to more than 660,000 consumers across the state, is one of dozens of providers facing enormous charges stemming from a severe cold snap last month. The fallout threatens utilities and power marketers, which collectively face billions of dollars in blackout-related charges, executives said.

  • Fidelity’s Head of Global Macro Says Bitcoin May Have Place in Some Portfolios

    "Is it any wonder that bitcoin seems to be having its day?" Fidelity's global macro chief said.

  • 'Roaring Kitty' no longer has financial broker license: filing

    The Massachusetts financial professional who gained notoriety as GameStop bull "Roaring Kitty" is no longer a broker registered with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, according to the organization's online records. Keith Gill, known as Roaring Kitty on YouTube and DeepF***ingValue on Reddit, is no longer a registered financial broker as of Feb. 26, the FINRA records show. Gill became a central figure in a January trading frenzy in which shares of the ailing videogame retailer surged more than 1,000% in two weeks, driven by interest among retail investors in online forums.

  • Goldman Sachs Predicts Over 50% Rally for These 2 Stocks

    Stocks started this year with heft gains, edged back last week, and now are rising again. The big tech giants led the moves, with volatility in Apple and Amazon leading the NASDAQ on its gyrations. The strategy team at investment bank Goldman Sachs have taken notice of the market shakeups, and are working out what it means for investors. According to macro strategist Gurpreet Gill, watching bond yields and stock values closely, “The rise in global yields is a reflection of improved growth prospects given encouraging vaccine progress and in the US forthcoming sizeable fiscal stimulus. [It] also signals higher inflation expectations and in turn pulled forward expectations for the timing of monetary policy normalization.” Monetary policy may be key to calming investor worries – and on that score, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony to Congress is seen as positive. In his comments to lawmakers, the head of the central bank indicated that the Fed has no intention to raise interest rates any time soon. So far, the outlook is in-line with predictions made by Goldman economist Jan Hatzius, who stated his belief earlier this year that the Fed would hold tight on rates and that 2021 will be a good year for long positions on stocks. So much for the macro outlook. At the micro level, turning to individual stocks, Goldman’s analysts have been busy locating the equities which they believe will gain should current conditions hold for the near- to mid-term. They found two stocks in particular with, in their view, 50% or higher upside potential. Using TipRanks’ database, we found out both tickers also sport a “Strong Buy” consensus rating from the rest of the Street. Vinci Partners Investments (VINP) The first Goldman pick we’re looking at is Vinci Partners, an alternative investment and asset management firm based in Brazil. The company offers customers a range of services and funds, including access to hedge funds, real estate and infrastructure investment, private equity, and credit investment. Vinci boasts a global reach and a leading position in Brazil’s wealth management industry. To start the new year, Vinci went public on the NASDAQ index. VINP shares started trading on January 28, at $17.70, slightly under the company’s initial pricing of $18. The first day’s trading saw 13.87 million shares of VINP go on sale. After some 4 weeks on the public markets, Vinci has a market cap of $910 million. Covering this stock for Goldman Sachs, analyst Tito Labarta describes Vinci as a well-diversified asset platform with strong growth potential. “We think Vinci is well positioned to gain share and outpace market growth given strong competitive advantages. Vinci has one of the most diverse product offerings among its alternative asset management peers, with seven different investment strategies and 261 funds. Moreover, Vinci has outperformed its benchmarks in all strategies, having a strong track record and being recognized with awards from relevant institutions, such as Institutional Investor, Morningstar, Exame and InfoMoney. The company has developed strong communication tools to reinforce its brand and institutional presence in the Brazilian marketplace, such as podcasts, seminars, investor days with IFAs, among other participations in events and webinars," Labarta opined. In line with his upbeat outlook, Labarta rates VINP a Buy, and his $39 price target implies an impressive 141% upside potential for the year ahead. (To watch Labarta’s track record, click here) One month on the NASDAQ has brought Vinci positive attention from Wall Street’s analysts, with a 3 to 1 split in the reviews favoring Buys over Holds and giving the stock its Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. The stock is currently selling for $16.15 and its $26.75 average price target suggests it has room for ~66% growth in the next 12 months. (See VINP stock analysis at TipRanks) Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings (OCDX) Goldman Sachs analysts have also pointed out Ortho Clinical Diagnostics as a potential winner for investors. This company, a leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics, works with hospitals, clinics, labs, and blood banks around the world to deliver fast, secure, and accurate testing results. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics possesses several important ‘firsts’ in its industry: it was the first company to deliver a diagnostic test for Rh +/- blood typing, for detection of HIV and HEP-C antibodies, and more recently has been working on COVID-19 tests. Ortho is the world’s largest pure-play in vitro diagnostics company, handling over 1 million tests every day, from more than 800,000 patients around the world. Like Vinci Partners above, this company went public on January 28. The IPO saw Ortho put 76 million shares on the market, with trading on the first day opening at $15.50, below the $17 initial pricing. Even so, the IPO raised $1.22 billion in gross funds, and the over-allotment option from the underwriters brought in an additional $193 million. Goldman Sachs analyst Matthew Sykes believes the company’s past growth performance justifies a positive sentiment, and that Ortho is capable of deleveraging its balance sheet. "The key to the equity story for OCDX is successfully resetting their organic growth rate to a durable 5-7% from an historical pace of roughly flat. Given the level of profitability and potential FCF generation, if OCDX were to reset growth, they could delever the balance sheet and increase their level of inorganic and organic investments to create a durable growth algorithm," Sykes wrote. The analyst added, "The key growth driver in our view is the increase in OCDX’s lifetime customer value driven by a transition in the product set of their Clinical Lab business from a stand-alone clinical chemistry instrument to an integrated platform and ultimately to an automated platform. This transition is taking place largely within their own customer base, therefore is not dependent upon displacement, but rather serving the need of increasing throughput of a customer’s diagnostic capabilities. To this end, Sykes rates OCDX a Buy, and sets a $27 price target. At current levels, this implies a one-year upside of 51%. (To watch Sykes’ track record, click here) Ortho has a long history of delivering results for its customers, and that has Wall Street in a mood to rate the stock well. OCDX shares get a Strong Buy from the analyst consensus, based on 9 Buy reviews set since the IPO – against a just a single Hold. The average price target is $23.80, indicating ~33% upside potential from the current trading price of $17.83. (See OCDX stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • India’s Central Bank Sees Pros and Cons With National Digital Currency

    A CBDC could promote financial inclusion but also poses a risk of harming the banking system, the RBI said in a report.

  • Texas power crisis deepens as more companies skip payments due to grid operator

    Texas energy companies failed to pay another $345 million for electricity and other services incurred during last month's cold snap, the operator of the state's grid said on Monday. The state's deregulated electricity market was thrown into turmoil last month as 48% of its generating plants went offline, fueling up to $9,000 per megawatt hour (mwh) spot rates and $25,000 per mwh service fees. In all, electricity prices on the state's wholesale market soared by $47 billion for the about five-day period when cold weather drove up demand and generating plants failed, estimated Carrie Bivens, a vice president at Potomac Economics, which monitors the Texas power market.