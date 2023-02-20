U.S. markets closed

Asia PC Hardware Report 2023

Research and Markets
·1 min read
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia PC Hardware Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This is the publisher's five-year PC Game Hardware Forecast. The data is broken out by Enthusiast and Performance Desktop and Laptop PC. There is a further breakout across major regions

This Excel spreadsheet report provides 5-year PC Game Hardware Forecast.

Data is broken out by type of PC which includes:

  • Enthusiast Desktop Game PC: These are consumers manually adding some components themselves whether this is adding a high-end graphics card or building a PC system from scratch

  • Desktop Game PC: These are consumers that buy desktop PCs specifically for playing games as a main purpose

  • Laptop Game PCs: These are consumers that buy laptop PCs specifically for playing games as a main purpose

Five-year forecasts are broken out for the following regions:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia

  • Latin America

  • Rest of World



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vm2o8i-pc-hardware?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


