Asia PC Hardware Report 2023
DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia PC Hardware Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This is the publisher's five-year PC Game Hardware Forecast. The data is broken out by Enthusiast and Performance Desktop and Laptop PC. There is a further breakout across major regions
This Excel spreadsheet report provides 5-year PC Game Hardware Forecast.
Data is broken out by type of PC which includes:
Enthusiast Desktop Game PC: These are consumers manually adding some components themselves whether this is adding a high-end graphics card or building a PC system from scratch
Desktop Game PC: These are consumers that buy desktop PCs specifically for playing games as a main purpose
Laptop Game PCs: These are consumers that buy laptop PCs specifically for playing games as a main purpose
Five-year forecasts are broken out for the following regions:
North America
Europe
Asia
Latin America
Rest of World
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d24gsn-pc-hardware?w=5
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asia-pc-hardware-report-2023-301750792.html
SOURCE Research and Markets