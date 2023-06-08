Asia Poly Holdings Berhad (KLSE:ASIAPLY) Screens Well But There Might Be A Catch

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Chemicals industry in Malaysia have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") above 1.6x, Asia Poly Holdings Berhad (KLSE:ASIAPLY) looks to be giving off some buy signals with its 0.9x P/S ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

What Does Asia Poly Holdings Berhad's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Asia Poly Holdings Berhad has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue at a solid pace. It might be that many expect the respectable revenue performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/S. Those who are bullish on Asia Poly Holdings Berhad will be hoping that this isn't the case, so that they can pick up the stock at a lower valuation.

Is There Any Revenue Growth Forecasted For Asia Poly Holdings Berhad?

Asia Poly Holdings Berhad's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 16% gain to the company's top line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 39% overall rise in revenue, aided by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Comparing that to the industry, which is only predicted to deliver 0.5% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is stronger based on recent medium-term annualised revenue results.

With this information, we find it odd that Asia Poly Holdings Berhad is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance has exceeded its limits and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of Asia Poly Holdings Berhad revealed its three-year revenue trends aren't boosting its P/S anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current industry expectations. When we see robust revenue growth that outpaces the industry, we presume that there are notable underlying risks to the company's future performance, which is exerting downward pressure on the P/S ratio. At least price risks look to be very low if recent medium-term revenue trends continue, but investors seem to think future revenue could see a lot of volatility.

