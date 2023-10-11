Asia Rises, Europe Markets Mixed, While Crude Hovers Around $85 Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict - Global Markets Today While US Was Sleeping

On Tuesday, October 10, U.S. stock markets closed higher, driven by declining yields across various maturities, including a drop in the 10-year yield to 4.652%.

The majority of the S&P 500 sectors ended positive, with utilities, materials, consumer discretionary, and consumer staples leading the gains. In contrast, energy stocks slightly declined.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher by 0.40% at 33,739.30, the S&P 500 followed suit with an increase of 0.52%, settling at 4,358.24, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.58% to conclude at 13,562.84.

Asia Markets Today

Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed higher by 0.60% at 31,936.51 on Wednesday. Rubber product and precision instrument sectors led the gains, while the marine transportation and iron and steel sectors were the primary decliners.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.68% to close at 7,088.40, continuing its rise for the fifth consecutive session, with gains in 10 of the 11 sectors, while the healthcare sector remained unchanged.

China’s Shanghai Composite increased by 0.12% to end the session at 3,078.96, and the Shenzhen CSI 300 rose 0.75%, closing at 3,667.55.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose by 1.27% to close at 17,926.50.

Eurozone at 06:00 AM ET

The European STOXX 600 index was up 0.13%.

Germany’s DAX increased 0.10%.

France’s CAC was down 0.53%.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 traded higher by 0.07%.

Commodities at 06:00 AM ET

Crude Oil WTI was trading lower by 0.58% at $85.47/bbl, and Brent was down 0.44% at $87.25/bbl.

Natural Gas rose 1.36% to $3.428

Gold was trading higher by 0.45% at $1,883.70, Silver rose 1.21% to $22.218, and Copper was down 0.17% to $3.6277.

US Futures at 06:00 AM ET

Dow futures were up 0.16%, S&P 500 futures increased 0.21%, while Nasdaq 100 futures rose by 0.29%.

Forex at 06:00 AM ET

The U.S. Dollar Index was down 0.04% to 105.80. USD/JPY declined 0.01% to 148.69, and AUD/USD gained by 0.19% to 1.5579.

