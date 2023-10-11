Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,398.25
    +6.75 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,994.00
    +58.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,305.50
    +34.75 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,789.30
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.09
    -0.88 (-1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,883.30
    +8.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    22.11
    +0.16 (+0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0611
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.5830
    -0.0720 (-1.55%)
     

  • Vix

    16.73
    -0.30 (-1.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2309
    +0.0026 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.9170
    +0.2120 (+0.14%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,124.28
    -348.28 (-1.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    572.74
    -8.91 (-1.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,643.31
    +15.10 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,936.51
    +189.98 (+0.60%)
     

Asia Rises, Europe Markets Mixed, While Crude Hovers Around $85 Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict - Global Markets Today While US Was Sleeping

Akanksha Bakshi
·2 min read

On Tuesday, October 10, U.S. stock markets closed higher, driven by declining yields across various maturities, including a drop in the 10-year yield to 4.652%.

The majority of the S&P 500 sectors ended positive, with utilities, materials, consumer discretionary, and consumer staples leading the gains. In contrast, energy stocks slightly declined.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher by 0.40% at 33,739.30, the S&P 500 followed suit with an increase of 0.52%, settling at 4,358.24, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.58% to conclude at 13,562.84.

Asia Markets Today

  • Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed higher by 0.60% at 31,936.51 on Wednesday. Rubber product and precision instrument sectors led the gains, while the marine transportation and iron and steel sectors were the primary decliners.

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.68% to close at 7,088.40, continuing its rise for the fifth consecutive session, with gains in 10 of the 11 sectors, while the healthcare sector remained unchanged.

  • China’s Shanghai Composite increased by 0.12% to end the session at 3,078.96, and the Shenzhen CSI 300 rose 0.75%, closing at 3,667.55.

  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose by 1.27% to close at 17,926.50.

Eurozone at 06:00 AM ET

  • The European STOXX 600 index was up 0.13%.

  • Germany’s DAX increased 0.10%.

  • France’s CAC was down 0.53%.

  • The U.K.’s FTSE 100 traded higher by 0.07%.

Commodities at 06:00 AM ET

  • Crude Oil WTI was trading lower by 0.58% at $85.47/bbl, and Brent was down 0.44% at $87.25/bbl.

  • Natural Gas rose 1.36% to $3.428

  • Gold was trading higher by 0.45% at $1,883.70, Silver rose 1.21% to $22.218, and Copper was down 0.17% to $3.6277.

US Futures at 06:00 AM ET

Dow futures were up 0.16%, S&P 500 futures increased 0.21%, while Nasdaq 100 futures rose by 0.29%.

Forex at 06:00 AM ET

The U.S. Dollar Index was down 0.04% to 105.80. USD/JPY declined 0.01% to 148.69, and AUD/USD gained by 0.19% to 1.5579.

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Asia Rises, Europe Markets Mixed, While Crude Hovers Around $85 Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict - Global Markets Today While US Was Sleeping originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Advertisement