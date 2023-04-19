Asia to See Cautious Open on Mixed Earnings, Rates: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Shares in Asia are primed for a steady opening while US equity futures fell after stocks closed little changed on Wall Street and a gauge of volatility slid to the lowest level in more than a year.

Contracts for benchmarks in Japan and Australia were incrementally lower while those for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose slightly. The cautious mood in the US pushed the CBOE VIX index of volatility to the lowest since 2021. A Bank of America global measure of volatility spanning stocks, rates, currencies and commodities sits at the lowest level since early 2022.

The yield on the policy-sensitive two-year Treasury rose five basis points to the highest level in a month. The Federal Reserve said in its monthly Beige Book survey that the US economy was “little changed” but had begun to show signs of slowing. Fed Bank of New York President John Williams said the recent trend of slowing inflation continues but that price gains remain too high. Trader bets continue to lean toward a rate hike next month.

New Zealand’s 10-year yield fell along with the currency after inflation data came in softer than anticipated. Australia’s 10-year yield was flat.

First-quarter US earnings were mixed. Tesla Inc. missed profit expectations while International Business Machines Corp. and Morgan Stanley beat forecasts.

In Asia, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. earnings will be in focus. Analysts expect the chip giant to post weak results and will focus on full-year revenue guidance.

Bank of Japan officials are reportedly wary of tweaking or scrapping the yield curve control program when the central bank meets next week following the banking issues in the US and Europe. The yen was steady.

Banks in China are set to keep the loan prime rates on hold, after the People’s Bank of China stayed put, according to analysts. Australia will release the findings of an independent review of the country’s central bank that is set to recommend the creation of two separate boards — one for monetary policy and the other for governance.

Elsewhere in markets, the dollar was steady after rising Wednesday. Bitcoin dropped below $30,000. Oil fell while gold declined below $2,000 an ounce.

Key events this week:

China loan prime rates, Thursday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, existing home sales, index of leading economic indicators, Thursday

ECB issues report on March policy meeting, Thursday

Fed’s Christopher Waller speaks at cryptocurrency-focused event, Thursday

Fed’s Patrick Harker speaks on “monetary policy and housing”, Thursday

Fed’s Loretta Mester discusses the economic and policy outlook, Thursday

Fed’s Raphael Bostic discusses regional and national economic conditions, Thursday

Fed’s Michelle Bowman and Lorie Logan speak at event, Thursday

PMIs for Eurozone, Friday

Japan CPI, Friday

Fed’s Lisa Cook discusses economic research at an event, Friday

Some of the main moves in the market:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 8:05 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 was little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 was little changed

Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.1%

Hang Seng futures rose 0.4%

S&P/ASX 200 futures were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0953

The Japanese yen was little changed at 134.73 per dollar

The offshore yuan was unchanged at 6.8950 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.8% to $29,027.82

Ether fell 1% to $1,960.72

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 3.59%

Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 3.52%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.4% to $78.87 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

