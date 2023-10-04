Asia Shares Set to Rise as Stock, Bond Slump Eases: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Shares in Asia are set to rise after stocks and bonds rallied on Wall Street as traders trimmed bets on higher interest rates, providing a reprieve for investors after a string of losses.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Australian stocks and Japanese equity futures climbed, while contracts for Hong Kong shares were little changed. Oil ticked higher after sliding the most in a year on Wednesday. The opening gains for Asian stocks added a bullish pulse to the region after a gauge of regional equities fell into a technical recession — a decline of more than 10% from their recent high — in the previous session.

The S&P 500 rose 0.8% in New York, its biggest gain in almost three weeks, while the Nasdaq 100 advanced 1.5%, its best day since August. US equity futures held to tight ranges in early Asian trading. Mainland China markets remain shut for a week-long holiday.

Australian and New Zealand bonds gained from the open, mirroring Wednesday’s moves in Treasuries. Yields on 10- and 30-year US government debt fell six basis points in US trading, paring a run of steep increases. The selloff in longer-maturity Treasuries has rivaled some of the most notorious market meltdowns in US history.

The easing of Treasury yields was helped by economic data that prompted traders to scale back forecasts for Federal Reserve tightening this year.

US companies added the fewest number of jobs since the start of 2021 in September, according to a survey from the ADP Research Institute in collaboration with Stanford Digital Economy Lab. A separate report from the Institute for Supply Management showed the services sector pulled back modestly last month to the lowest level this year. Those data releases come ahead of Friday’s nonfarm payrolls figures, which are forecast to show a slowdown in activity.

Story continues

‘Oversold Market’

Bill Gross, co-founder and former chief investment officer of Pacific Investment Management Co., said retail investors that hold bonds in exchange-traded funds were adding to the pressure in Treasury markets over the past week. “We are seeing a little bit of oversold market” as 10-year Treasury yields approach 5%, he said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

Traders will be keeping a close eye on the yen, after the currency spiked higher Tuesday following its slide beyond 150 per dollar. The surge prompted speculation Japanese officials had intervened to prop up the yen, but early indications show that may not have been the case.

Elsewhere in Asia, inflation data in South Korea overshot estimates. Doosan Robotics Inc. is set to start trading in Seoul after South Korea’s largest initial public offering this year. Chinese property developers are also in focus as Sunac China Holdings Ltd. faces court proceedings Thursday on its multibillion-dollar offshore debt restructuring plan.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate rose 0.4% after slumping 5.6% Wednesday to settle below $85 a barrel The decline reflects early signals that demand is flagging, exacerbated markets’ unease over the prospect of a punishing stretch of high interest rates.

Key events this week:

China has week-long holiday

France industrial production, Thursday

BOE Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent, Riksbank First Deputy Governor Anna Breman participate at panel discussion, Thursday

US trade, initial jobless claims, Thursday

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speaks at the Economic Club of New York, Thursday

Germany factory orders, Friday

US unemployment rate, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 8:14 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 0.8%

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.55

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.9%

Hang Seng futures fell 0.1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0505

The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 148.96 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.3172 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.5% to $27,785.24

Ether rose 0.4% to $1,649.2

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined six basis points to 4.73%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined eight basis points to 4.58%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $84.55 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.