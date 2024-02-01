Asia Shares to Rise; Tech Earnings Extend US Rally: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Asian equity futures edged higher after US stocks rose Thursday in a rebound that extended into after-hours trading on better-than-expected results from technology giants.
Australian shares advanced, while contracts for Japanese and Hong Kong benchmarks also climbed. Futures for US equities rose early in Asia after both the S&P 500 Index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index saw gains over over 1% in Wall Street trading.
Those gains were further jolted by a rally of as much as 15% for Meta Platforms Inc in post-market trading on strong earnings. The company announced its first-ever quarterly dividend of 50 cents a share and authorized an additional $50 billion in buybacks. Amazon.com Inc. shares advanced around 9% after the bell following results that showed strong sales. The momentum outweighed a decline in Apple Inc, which unveiled a deepening slump in China despite overall sales growing.
“The bottom line is that despite all the concerns plaguing the tech sector, Amazon has managed to perform surprisingly well,” said Jesse Cohen, a senior analyst at Investing.com.
Treasuries rallied Thursday, dragging the 10-year yield three basis points lower. The decline extended a Wednesday rally and was a sign of further angst over US regional banks. Australian yields fell early Friday while New Zealand bonds were steady.
An index of US regional banks is on pace for its worst week since May last year, during the fallout of the banking crisis. The declines came as Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s chief executive said the issues that led to the collapse of several lenders last year are largely in the past.
Gold rallied for a fourth session Thursday in a sign of demand for haven assets.
Traders will be looking closely at Friday’s US nonfarm payrolls data, which is expected to show a slowdown in new jobs added to the economy. Separate data released Thursday showed an increase in jobless claims, suggesting a softening in the labor market.
“Traders are not letting go of the possibility of an earlier-than-expected rate cut,” said Fawad Razaqzada at City Index and Forex.com. “Those expectations could rise further if incoming US data from now on takes a bearish turn.”
In Asia, data set for release includes South Korean inflation, Japan monetary base and Australian producer prices reports.
An index of the dollar weakened Thursday, reflecting lower US yields, while the yen climbed slightly and opened Friday little changed. The British pound was flat after a Thursday rally when the Bank of England warned that price pressures could reemerge.
The gains for US stocks Thursday marked a rebound from the prior session, when shares fell after the Federal Reserve pushed back against the prospect of a March rate cut.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Bank of America Corp. and Barclays Plc — among the last Wall Street holdouts expecting the Fed to start lowering their benchmark rate as soon as March — have pushed back their forecasts for cuts after the conclusion of the central bank’s policy meeting Wednesday.
Swap contracts that predict the outcome of future Fed meetings are priced for about 150 basis points of easing this year, with the first move fully priced in for May.
Oil prices fell Thursday as Bloomberg News reported negotiations are advancing for a deal to pause the Israel-Hamas war and free civilian hostages.
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
S&P 500 futures rose 0.5% as of 8:04 a.m. Tokyo time
Hang Seng futures rose 0.6%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.4%
Currencies
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.5%
The euro was little changed at $1.0876
The Japanese yen was little changed at 146.41 per dollar
The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1879 per dollar
The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6575
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $42,903.16
Ether fell 0.3% to $2,295.89
Bonds
Australia’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 3.98%
Commodities
West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $74.07 a barrel
Spot gold was little changed
