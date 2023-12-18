Asia Shares to Track US Rally, BOJ in Spotlight: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian equity futures pointed to small gains Tuesday after Wall Street extended its relentless rally, buoyed by a burst of deals as traders largely ignored tempered messaging from Federal Reserve officials.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Australian shares were steady at the open, while Japanese stocks were set to trade marginally higher. Contracts on US equities traded flat after the S&P 500 index rose Monday as more than $40 billion of mergers and acquisitions hit the wire after months of disappointing volumes. The Nasdaq 100 also extended gains to close at a record for the second consecutive session.

Traders will be closely watching Japan after the nation’s central bank began a two-day policy on Monday. While speculation has grown the Bank of Japan will soon end the world’s last negative-rate regime, economists see April as the most likely timing for a change, according to a Bloomberg survey.

“We retain our positive view of the Japanese equity market and we do not see this week’s Bank of Japan meetings presenting a challenge to that view,” Gary Dugan, chief investment officer at Dalma Capital, wrote in a note. “We do not expect any change in policy and hence the risk markets such as equities will continue to benefit from the ultra-loose monetary policy.”

In China, weakness in the property sector continues to weigh on its struggling economic recovery. China South City Holdings Ltd. — partially owned by the southern city of Shenzhen — warned it can’t pay interest due Wednesday, raising the risk of default.

China’s benchmark CSI 300 Index — down 14% in 2023 — is poised for a third-straight annual loss, which would be the longest streak of yearly declines since the gauge’s inception in 2002.

Story continues

Treasuries Take a Breather

While US stocks largely shrugged off Fed officials seeking to rein in expectations for earlier and deeper-than-expected rates cuts, the rally in Treasuries took a breather Monday. Yields climbed with the rate on the two-year around 4.5% and the 10-year approaching 4%. The dollar steadied as the yen weakened.

“This week we’ll see whether the stock market’s seasonal tendency to rally in the second half of December bumps up against potential exhaustion amid one of the strongest short-term rallies of the past several years,” Chris Larkin, managing director of trading and investing at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley, said.

Read more: Dealmakers Unveil $40 Billion M&A Flurry in Year’s Last Hurrah

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 has enjoyed a seven-week bull run. Whether or not that will extend into an eighth week may be determined by near-term data readouts including durable goods orders, personal consumption expenditures — the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation — and the final third quarter gross domestic product estimate.

“The S&P 500 has closed higher seven weeks in a row only 20 other times since 1964, and it’s stretched the run to eight weeks 12 of those times,” Larkin wrote in emailed commentary.

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester were the latest to join a growing chorus of central bank officials seeking to moderate market optimism on cuts after their New York counterpart John Williams last week said bets on a March reduction were premature.

Read More: Fed Officials Add to Chorus Pushing Back Against Rate-Cut Bets

In corporate news, Nippon Steel Corp. agreed to buy United States Steel Corp. for $14.1 billion to create the world’s second-largest steel company — and the biggest outside of China — with a key role in supplying American manufacturers and automakers. Elsewhere, lithium giant SQM partnered with Australia’s richest woman to buy Azure Minerals for $1.1 billion, according to a statement Tuesday.

Meanwhile, European Central Bank Governing Council member Bostjan Vasle took a cautious tone following ECB President Christine Lagarde’s comments last week that the bank had not discussed cuts at all.

In commodities on Monday, gold moved higher, while oil extended last week’s rise as major shipping lines suspended transit through the Red Sea, following escalating attacks on merchant ships. Bitcoin slumped.

Key events this week:

RBA Dec. policy meeting minutes, Tuesday

Bank of Japan decision, Tuesday

Canada inflation, Tuesday

Eurozone inflation, Tuesday

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks, Tuesday

New Zealand issues half-year economic and fiscal update, Wednesday

China loan prime rates, Wednesday

UK inflation, Wednesday

Bank Indonesia rate decision, Thursday

US GDP, Thursday

Nike earnings, Thursday

Japan inflation, Friday

UK GDP, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.5%; futures were little changed as of 8:10 a.m. Tokyo time

The Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed, Nasdaq rose 0.6%

Hang Seng futures fell 0.6%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0922

The Japanese yen was little changed at 142.76 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1427 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6702

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $42,642.22

Ether was little changed at $2,215.75

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.09%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

--With assistance from Cristin Flanagan.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.