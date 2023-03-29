Asia-Singapore Sport Science Conference 2023: A Multidisciplinary Approach to Enhance Sport Performance (Singapore, Singapore - December 5-6, 2023)

Company Logo

Pleased to announce that Asia-Singapore Conference on Sport Science (ACSS 2023), will be a hybrid conference happening in Singapore from December 5-6, 2023! This is your opportunity to learn from the best in the sporting community.

ACSS 2023, themed "A Multidisciplinary Approach to Enhance Sport Performance", the two-day Conference will offer participants the opportunity to learn about the latest trends and best practices in the world of Sport Science. Leading academic scientists, researchers, and research scholars will attend to exchange and share their experiences and research results on all aspects of Sport Science.

We encourage research papers and training approaches based on integrating different disciplines applied in Sports Science to enhance sports performance to be submitted to the conference. Expect presentations on the most recent innovations, trends, and concerns, as well as practical challenges encountered and solutions adopted in the fields of Sport Science.

Join ACSS 2023 at Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium, Singapore and walk away with powerful knowledge that will empower you to forge the path for the future of Sport Science.

Who Should Attend:

Researchers and Professionals involved in Sport Science. Anybody with a passion for Sports. Expect to gain a deeper understanding of the subject and receive expert advice and information.

What Can You Expect?

2 Days

100% Top Singapore hospitality

70+ Internationally Recognised Speaker & Attendees

100% An opportunity for East-West science and practice collaborations

Speakers:



Dr. Masato Kawabata

Associate Professor of Sport and Exercise Psychology

PE & Sports Science, National Institute of Education, Nanyang Technological University



Dr Masato Kawabata is Associate Professor of Sport and Exercise Psychology at National Institute of Education (NIE), Nanyang Technological University (NTU). He completed his undergraduate and Master's degree at The University of Tsukuba, Japan, and obtained his PhD at The University of Queensland (UQ), Australia.

Since 2011, he has been an Honorary Senior Research Fellow at School of Human Movement and Nutrition Sciences, UQ. He is an expert in the areas of active engagement, motivation, optimal functioning, and measurement. He is interested in (i) how sport and exercise participations affect physical and psychological well-being and human development and (ii) how practitioners (e.g., educators and coaches) can assist and motivate others in developing a growth-oriented mindset.



Dr. Tan Jing Hee

Executive Director & Chairman

Academic Board of East Asia Institute of Management



Dr. Tan Jing Hee is the Deputy Chairman of the Management Council, Chairman of East Asia Institute of Management Academic Board. In 1973, he joined the Singapore Institute of Management, initially as Information, Publications and Research officer before moving into management development responsibilities. During his 25 years stay in the institute, he helped to build it into the premier HRD organisation in the region.

While in SIM, Dr Tan was also involved in establishing enterprise-wide MBO systems in six medium and large organisations in Singapore. In 1987, he co-edited a book on Developing Managers In Asia, published by Addison-Wesley. Dr Tan was the Chief Operating Officer of SIM before leaving it to pursue other interests. In 1994, he wrote doctoral thesis on Developing A Factor Model of Management Work in Singapore, for which he was awarded his Ph.D from Henley Management College/Brunel University.



Stephen Burns

Associate Professor - Physical Education and Sports Science Academic Group

National Institute of Education at Nanyang Technological University (NTU)



Dr. Stephen Burns is an Associate Professor within the Physical Education and Sports Science Academic Group, National Institute of Education at Nanyang Technological University (NTU). He holds a PhD in Exercise Physiology from Loughborough University in the U.K. and has previously held posts at the University of Texas at El Paso and the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh in the U.S. before coming to NTU. Dr. Burns' research examines how exercise affects fat oxidation and metabolism. He is actively engaged in research collaborations with individuals in universities within Asia, Europe and the U.S. and works with industry partners.



Dr. Mike Climstein (FASMF, FACSM, FAAESS)

Associate Professor

Southern Cross University



Dr. Mike Climstein is an academic specializing in clinical exercise physiology and exercise/sport science. He is an Associate Professor at Southern Cross University. Mike has published 128 peer-reviewed scientific publications, 12 book chapters, 6 peer-reviewed conference papers, 110 conference presentations/abstracts and attained over $7 million in research funding. His academic and clinical accomplishments have been peer recognized having has been awarded fellowship by the American College of Sports Medicine (FACSM), Sports Medicine Australia (FASMF) and Exercise and Sports Science Australia (FAAESS).

Additionally, he is an Academic Editor for the Journal PeerJ, Editorial Board Member for Sports MDPI and reviewer for numerous sports science and medical journals. His current research involves surfing, skin cancer in surfers/swimmers/stand up paddle boarders, world master games/veteran athletes, physiological monitoring of athletes and patients with smart textiles and assessing punching and kicking power in black belt martial artists. Mike was recently recognized for academic excellence in teaching and research by Southern Cross University.



