Asia Stock Futures Slip; U.S. Yields Drop on Fed: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Treasuries rose after the Federal Reserve continued to signal policy would stay on hold and cited inflation concerns. Asian stock futures pointed to a cautious start and U.S. equities closed flat.

Ten-year Treasury yields retreated toward the lowest levels since October and traders lifted bets on a U.S. interest rate cut by November. American stocks struggled to hold on to gains and Asia was on course for modest declines amid lingering concern about the coronavirus. Earnings continue to roll in, with Facebook Inc. falling in after-hours trading following its underwhelming result. Microsoft Corp. rose as sales and profit topped estimates.

In a highly anticipated press conference, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said he wasn’t satisfied with inflation running persistently below 2%. He said the outbreak of the coronavirus will likely hit the Chinese economy and could spill wider, but it was too early to assess its impact on the U.S.

“They are addressing the problem -- kudos to China -- relative to what happened during SARS they are being far more transparent,” Nick Maroutsos, co-head of global bonds at Janus Henderson Investors, told Bloomberg TV. “The containment seems to be happening, but it is still early days.”

Elsewhere, oil fell after a government report showed the biggest jump in U.S. crude stockpiles since November. The European Parliament approved Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal, clearing the way for the U.K. to leave the EU on Jan. 31 with an agreement that, for the time being, will avoid a chaotic rupture.

Here are some events to watch out for this week:

Samsung Electronics, International Paper, Unilever and Shell report on Thursday, followed by South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix, Chevron, Caterpillar and Exxon Mobil all on Friday.The Bank of England meeting on Thursday is highly anticipated after a series of dovish comments raised speculation policy makers could lower interest rates.The U.S. reports fourth-quarter GDP Thursday.The U.K. is scheduled to leave the European Union Friday.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.1% on Wednesday.Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.5%.Hang Seng Index futures slid 0.4% earlier.Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index declined 0.1%.

Currencies

The yen was at 109.07 per dollar.The offshore yuan was at 6.9692 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.The euro bought $1.1005, down 0.2%.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped about eight basis points to 1.58%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.7% to $53.10 a barrel.Gold rose 0.6% to $1,577.05 an ounce.

