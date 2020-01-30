Asia Stock Slide May Halt After Late U.S. Rally: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set to snap this week’s run of losses after a late-session rally in U.S. shares, as investors continue to gauge the implications of the spreading coronavirus.

The S&P 500 Index, after a slide of nearly 1%, closed higher Thursday after the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency, while saying travel and trade restrictions weren’t necessary. Treasuries erased gains to close flat. Futures pointed higher in Japan and Australia. China’s offshore yuan pared losses to trade stronger than 7 after briefly weakening past the level for the first time this year.

While the epidemic that began in China continues to spread and the human toll mounts, the WHO comments suggested that efforts to contain the outbreak are robust.The organization commended China’s efforts to contain the disease. That was enough for investors to halt a flight from risk assets in the final hour of U.S. equity trading.

“The market maybe doesn’t really know how to process the impact of this particular event,” Kathryn Kaminski, chief research strategist at AlphaSimplex Group, said by phone. “People may be moving on headlines or there may also be general concern about not being sure what this means.”

Still, corporations are grappling with the rapidly spreading of the coronavirus that threatens the world’s second-largest economy. Tesla Inc. expects a production delay in China, McDonald’s Corp. and Starbucks Corp. closed thousands of stores combined in the country while Apple Inc. is preparing for supply-chain disruptions. The hit could exceed that seen during the SARS outbreak of 2003, according to Nomura Holdings Inc.

Traders also assessed a flurry of corporate earnings, with a rally in Microsoft Corp., Tesla and Coca-Cola Co. driven by solid results offsetting United Parcel Service Inc. and Facebook Inc.’s declines. Amazon.com Inc. surged in post-market trading after reporting holiday-quarter revenue and profit that crushed Wall Street estimates.

Elsewhere, oil slumped on growing alarm that the viral outbreak is crippling demand, prompting OPEC to consider an emergency meeting. Copper posted a record 12-day losing streak in London. The pound strengthened as the Bank of England surprised the market by voting 7-2 to keep its key rate unchanged.

Here are some events to watch out for this week:

South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix, Chevron, Caterpillar and Exxon Mobil report earnings on Friday.The U.K. is scheduled to leave the European Union Friday.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.5%.S&P/ASX 200 futures climbed 0.5%.The S&P 500 advanced 0.3%.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index decreased 1%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%.The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1032.The Japanese yen was little changed at 108.95 per dollar.The offshore yuan fell 0.2% to 6.9821 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries were little changed at 1.59% Thursday.Germany’s 10-year yield dipped three basis points to -0.41%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude decreased 0.7% to $52.95 a barrel.Gold slipped 0.2% to $1,574 an ounce.

