Asia Stocks to Decline; Oil Futures Open Higher: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Tuesday’s risk-off tone on Wall Street looked set to spill into Asia Wednesday after stocks fell and Treasuries climbed amid further turmoil in energy markets. Crude edged up after tumbling again.

Futures pointed lower in Japan, Hong Kong and Australia. The S&P 500 lost more than 3% as investors shrugged off a deal reached by the White House and congressional leaders on fresh spending to combat the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The historic rout in crude continued to rattle markets, with the June contract nudging higher following its two-day slide. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield dropped below 0.6%.

The gut-wrenching oil debacle may signal the hit to the global economy will be far worse than anticipated by investors who sent the S&P 500 up 28% from its March lows. While major economies around the world take tentative steps toward reopening, signs the U.S. is close to bolstering spending did little to offset fresh concerns over the depth of the recession.

“Markets appear to be taking a breather after that rapid recovery,” said Candice Bangsund, portfolio manager of global asset allocation at Fiera Capital Corp. “A lot of this is being driven by the profound and historic collapse in crude prices. That’s largely been the catalyst that’s roiled already fragile market sentiment.”

President Donald Trump said his administration is working on a plan to make money available to the oil industry to prevent the loss of jobs after prices plunged.

Corporate earnings added to woes. Deep profit declines often come with no company insight into the remainder of the year and mounting signs that capital investment is set to plunge. Still, Netflix shares rose after the close of regular trading when the company said it added nearly twice as many subscribers as predicted in the first quarter. Chipotle withdrew its earnings guidance.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 added 0.3% as of 7:07 a.m. in Tokyo. The gauge declined 3.1% on Tuesday.Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.7%.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures retreated 1.3%.Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index dropped 2.1%.

Currencies

The yen was at 107.81 per dollar.The offshore yuan was at 7.1019 per dollar.The euro bought $1.0862.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell four basis points to 0.57%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude for June delivery added 15% to $13.32 a barrel.Gold was at $1,689.43 an ounce, up 0.2%.

