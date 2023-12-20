Asia Stocks to Drop as Global Rally Loses Steam: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Shares in Asia were primed for declines Thursday after a global stock market rally stalled, even as the bond market edged higher on forecasts of lower interest rates.

Equity futures for Japan, Australia and Hong Kong all showed losses, echoing selling pressure in New York that dragged the S&P 500 index 1.5% lower. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 fell by the same margin, erasing gains earlier in the session that initially pushed the gauge to an intra-day record.

Traders pointed to relative strength readings for US stocks that had reached levels typically seen before a decline. Wall Street’s fear gauge — the VIX — had also traded near multi-year lows before snapping higher on Wednesday. A large zero-day options trade on the S&P 500 may have amplified the selling.

The declines produced the first daily drop for the MSCI All Country World Index of global equities after a nine-day winning streak that was fueled by Federal Reserve indications it will cut rates next year.

“It certainly looks like it has become very one-sided, and it is a scary world when everybody gets on one side of the boat,” Cameron Dawson, chief investment officer of Newedge Wealth, told Bloomberg Television. “The market is very extended, we do see it being very overbought. But we’re in this melt-up period and so oftentimes things can get even sillier before they really do have a pullback.”

Treasuries, meanwhile, powered ahead. The yield on the policy-sensitive two-year fell 10 basis points while the 10-year rate fell eight basis points to to 3.8%. British 10-year debt led the global bond rally following data showing a slowdown in UK inflation. Australia and New Zealand bonds rallied in early Thursday trading.

Wednesday data showed US consumer confidence in December rose by the most since early 2021. Existing home sales edged higher in November, bouncing off of a 13-year low, while separate data showed mortgage rates fell to their lowest since June.

Also in the US, Citigroup Inc. decided to exit the distressed-debt trading business, according to people briefed on the matter. Morgan Stanley, meanwhile, considered allocating a portion of its balance sheet to a new private credit fund, according to people with knowledge of the plans. FedEx Corp., a bellwether for the US economy, reported diminished profits, heightening concerns about a slump. The delivery company’s shares dropped 12% on Wednesday.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels vowed to continue targeting ships in the Red Sea as more than 100 container ships take the long route around Africa to avoid violence, creating extra costs and delays.

In commodities, oil was broadly stable with West Texas Intermediate holding around $74 per barrel. Gold edged lower to trade close to $2,030 per ounce. Bitcoin hovered around $43,500.

In Asia, Indonesia’s central bank is expected to keep interest rates unchanged Thursday, while data set for release includes trade numbers for South Korea, inflation for Hong Kong and visitor arrivals for Macau.

Investors will also be bracing for US gross domestic product data due later Thursday, and a busy Friday of releases that includes UK GDP, US consumer sentiment and so-called core personal-consumption expenditures price index — the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge.

Key events this week:

Bank Indonesia rate decision, Thursday

US GDP, initial jobless claims, Conf. Board leading index, Thursday

Nike earnings, Thursday

Japan inflation, Friday

UK GDP, Friday

US personal income and spending, new home sales, durable goods, University of Michigan consumer sentiment index, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Nikkei 225 futures fell 1.7% as of 7:35 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures fell 0.8%

S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%

The euro was little changed at $1.0941

The Japanese yen was little changed at 143.47 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1515 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.5% to $43,684.87

Ether rose 0.8% to $2,195.75

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.01%

Commodities

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $2,031.39 an ounce

