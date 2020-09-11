Stocks Set for Second Weekly Decline; Dollar Dips: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks headed for a second week of losses as a fresh selloff in U.S. megacap technology shares highlighted the lingering concern over valuations in certain pockets of the market. The dollar edged down.

Japanese shares reversed early losses Friday to trade modestly higher with those in Hong Kong, while equities elsewhere in Asia slipped. Indonesia shares are down more than 8% this week after renewed lockdown measures in Jakarta. S&P 500 futures nudged up following a topsy-turvy U.S. session which saw the Nasdaq 100 lose more than 2% amid lingering worries that its five-month rally stretched valuations too far.

Meantime, crude was steady near $37 a barrel in New York. The euro extended its climb against the dollar, while Treasuries were little changed. Gold edged lower.

Global stocks are heading for the first back-to-back weekly declines since March after a rally that added $7 trillion alone to U.S. equity values. The pandemic is continuing to upend the global economy, with U.S. data showing cracks in recent labor-market strength. Global virus cases reached 28 million, and Europe has re-emerged as a hot spot.

Meanwhile, U.S. lawmakers remain far apart on a fresh relief bill and tensions between Washington and Beijing are simmering. President Donald Trump said he won’t extend his Sept. 15 deadline for ByteDance Ltd. to sell the U.S. operations of its popular TikTok video-sharing app, which is caught up in the clash between the world’s two preeminent powers.

“It does not feel good, but corrections are healthy,” Ann Miletti, head of active equity at Wells Fargo Asset Management, said on Bloomberg TV. “After the increase that we’ve seen in some of the names within tech, it’s not surprising that we’ve got the correction that we’ve seen, and it’s very likely that the volatility is going to continue,” she said.

Here are some key events coming up:

U.S. CPI data is due Friday, with consumer prices expected to have risen in August.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures added 0.5% as of 12:24 p.m. in Tokyo. The index fell 1.8% on Thursday.Japan’s Topix index rose 0.5%.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.3%.Shanghai Composite fell 0.1%.South Korea’s Kospi index slid 0.7%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index dropped 0.5%.Euro Stoxx 50 futures retreated 0.3%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.1%.The euro bought $1.1833, up 0.2%.The yen was at 106.19 per dollar.The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 6.8379 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries remained at 0.68%.Australia’s 10-year yield fell two basis points to 0.91%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $37.24 a barrel.Gold was at about $1,941.06 an ounce, down 0.3%.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.