Asia Stocks to Edge Higher as Treasuries Hold Gain: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Shares in Asia were poised to rise even as US shares signaled overbought levels as the euphoria following the Federal Reserve’s Wednesday meeting began to wane.

Australian stocks and equity futures for Japan and Hong Kong all climbed. After a surge that put the S&P 500 within a striking distance of its all-time high, the gauge saw a small gain as valuations and “overbought” levels suggest equities are vulnerable to a pullback. The Nasdaq 100 fell after an over 50% surge in 2023.

“We are a little nervous about the weeks ahead,” said Callie Cox at eToro. “Stocks are in need of a serious heat check. We haven’t seen a 1% pullback in the S&P 500 since late October. The rate cut trade has been strong, but don’t be surprised if we see it cool off.”

Treasuries rose, sending the 10-year yield below 4%. The dollar fell against most of its developed-market peers. The move was partly driven by gains in both the euro and the pound after Europe’s central bankers signaled they are in no hurry to join the US pivot toward interest-rate cuts.

In Asia, China is expected to release its medium lending facility and data for new home prices and economic activity, due later Friday. Other economic indicators include Japan tertiary industry figures and Sri Lanka third quarter gross domestic product.

Investors will also guage the impact of relaxed homebuying curbs in Beijing and Shanghai, in the latest official efforts to stem the country’s housing downturn.

A two-day slide in the greenback, leaves the US currency trading at its lowest level since early August. Elsewhere, the yen steadied after three straight sessions of strength, holding onto gains to trade around 142 per dollar.

New Record

The S&P 500 extended its run of daily advances to seven, and brought the benchmark to within 1.6% of its peak of almost 4,800 index points.

“I think it will get to a new record and we will hit 5,000 points in the next few weeks,” said Tony Roth, chief investment officer for Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors Inc. He thinks the Fed is too conservative in suggesting three cuts next year, and believes twice as much will likely be needed.

Others worry the pace of rate reductions priced in by the markets is overly optimistic, and could lead to a sudden pull back in risk assets.

“The market is pricing too fast a pace of cuts,” said Solita Marcelli at UBS Global Wealth Management. “Our base case forecasts the Fed will refrain from further rate hikes and will start trimming rates by the middle of 2024, delivering 75bps in cuts by the end of next year.”

Economists at some of Wall Street’s biggest banks are now calling for the Fed to roll out rate cuts earlier and faster next year, emboldened after the central bank’s last meeting of 2023 set off fireworks across financial markets.

At Goldman Sachs Group Inc., economists see a steady course of interest-rate cuts that begins in March. Barclays Plc is now calling for three cuts in 2024, from just one seen ahead of this week’s Fed meeting. And JPMorgan Chase & Co. bumped its view on the start of the easing cycle to June from July.

In commodities, oil closed higher and climbed from a five-month low, rallying with the broader markets. Gold also advanced and is facing a major test of investor appetite as the Fed commences its long-awaited pivot to rate cuts.

Key events this week:

China 1-yr MLF rate and volume, property prices, retail sales, industrial production, jobless rate, Friday

Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, S&P Global Services PMI, Friday

US industrial production, Empire manufacturing, S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 8:03 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures rose 1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.8%

The euro was little changed at $1.0992

The Japanese yen was little changed at 141.91 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1213 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6698

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $43,110.1

Ether rose 0.8% to $2,319.05

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.10%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.1% to $71.67 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

