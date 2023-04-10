Asia Stocks Eye Cautious Open as US Ekes Out Gain: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Equity markets in Asia are poised for a muted start after US stocks caught bids late in the day amid holiday-thinned trading. The dollar gained as investors boosted bets on the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike path.

Futures on Japanese stocks pointed to a higher open in Tokyo and contracts for US benchmarks were little changed in Asian trading. Sydney and Hong Kong are set to reopen after a long weekend. Declines in the Golden Dragon index of US-listed Chinese companies signaled potential headwinds for mainland markets.

After spending most of the day in the red, the S&P 500 eked out a gain in the final minutes of the session. Volumes were light — more than 20% below the 30-day average — with much of Europe still shuttered for holidays ahead of Tuesday’s reopening. The Nasdaq 100 pared losses into the close, ending marginally lower as an Apple Inc. report that personal computer shipments fell sharply weighed on the tech-heavy benchmark.

Australian bonds opened lower Tuesday, following declines in Treasuries on Monday as well as losses in a shortened session Friday after a strong US hiring report. The yield on the 10-year bond rose 7 basis points to 3.25% in Sydney.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields climbed Monday as traders continued to mark up chances of another quarter-point Fed hike in May. Swap contracts repriced to levels indicating about 80% odds of a quarter-point hike on May 3, up from 75% on Friday. After the Fed set its policy band at 4.75%-5% on March 22, the odds of a May rate hike almost vanished amid a collapse in bank shares after several institutions failed.

The yen was little changed in early Asian trading, underperforming major peers on Monday after Kazuo Ueda signaled any significant changes to monetary policy may be unlikely for now in his inaugural news conference as Bank of Japan governor.

Chinese inflation data will be in focus Tuesday, with expectations of a weak reading on consumer prices and deflation in factory-gate prices will keep the stimulus option open for the central bank.

In South Korea, policymakers are widely expected to keep rates on hold, with 15 out of 16 economists predicting the benchmark interest rate will stay at 3.5%, for the second meeting in a row.

Traders upped wagers on a May rate hike in the US ahead of Wednesday’s report on consumer prices, which is expected to show a 0.4% monthly increase in core CPI. Wells Fargo & Co., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc. kick off reporting for the banking sector Friday, offering insights on the health of the financial system.

In a report Monday, the International Monetary Fund put forward that rates in the US and other industrial countries will revert toward ultra-low levels instead of the 1.5% to 2% real neutral interest rate former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers has suggested.

Key events this week:

China PPI, CPI, Tuesday

IMF global financial stability report, Tuesday

Chicago Fed’s Austan Goolsbee, Minneapolis Fed’s Neel Kashkari and Philadelphia Fed’s Patrick Harker speak at separate events, Tuesday

Canada rate decision, Wednesday

US FOMC minutes, CPI, Wednesday

Richmond Fed’s Thomas Barkin speaks, Wednesday

China trade, Thursday

US PPI, initial jobless claim, Thursday

US retail sales, business inventories, industrial production, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Major US banks JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Citigroup report earnings, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:06 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.1%

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 was little changed

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.8%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0865

The yen was little changed at 133.59 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.7% to $29,640.33

Ether rose 1.1% to $1,907.45

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 3.42%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 3.25%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.1% to $79.85 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

