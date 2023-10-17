Asia Stocks Eye Gains; Bonds Sink on Fed Rate Bets: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks are set for mild gains after US equities struggled and bonds slumped following data reinforcing the case for the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer. Oil climbed as the Israel-Hamas conflict intensified.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Australian stocks edged higher in early trading, while equity futures for Japan were slightly up and those for Hong Kong were little changed. US futures were stable after the S&P 500 erased gains Tuesday, with Nvidia Corp. leading a slump in technology stocks as the US restricts the sale of chips the company designed for the Chinese market.

Two-year Treasury yields hit the highest since 2006 as swap contracts tied to Fed rate decisions showed traders are pricing in more than 60% odds that policymakers will raise interest rates by a quarter percentage point in January. Australian 10-year yields jumped 10 basis points early Wednesday.

“Good news about the economy is once again bad news, since it will keep policymakers on the fence on delivering more tightening,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst for the Americas at Oanda. “It seems the US economy isn’t ready to head into a recession just yet.”

US retail sales exceeded all forecasts and industrial production strengthened last month, fresh evidence of a resilient American consumer whose spending is helping stabilize manufacturing. The reports prompted a slew of economists, from Goldman Sachs to JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley, to boost their tracking estimates for third-quarter gross domestic product.

Traders also kept a close eye on the latest geopolitical events. President Joe Biden’s dramatic war-time visit to Israel and Jordan began to unravel even before he left the ground, after an explosion at a Gaza hospital left hundreds dead and Arab leaders pulled out of a meeting planned for the trip. Oil advanced 1.6% in early Asia trading.

Story continues

Israel blamed a failed missile from militant group Palestinian Islamic Jihad for the blast, potentially the deadliest since the killing of 1,300 Israelis in the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, which is designated a terrorist organization by the US and European Union. The Pentagon said it didn’t have information on who was responsible and the US called for an investigation.

Elsewhere, the Bank of Japan is likely to discuss raising its inflation projection for fiscal year 2023 and 2024 at its policy meeting later this month, extending the period in which it sees prices hitting or exceeding its 2% goal, according to people familiar with the matter. Following news of the central bank price view, the yen briefly strengthened.

Meanwhile, data out of China is expected to confirm gross domestic product expanded 4.5% in the July-to-September period from a year earlier — below the official full-year target of about 5%. That may put further pressure on the government to provide more stimulus.

Key events this week:

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Michele Bullock speaks, Wednesday

China GDP, retail sales, industrial production, Wednesday

UK CPI, Wednesday

Eurozone CPI, Wednesday

Morgan Stanley, Netflix, Tesla earnings, Wednesday

Federal Reserve issues Beige Book economic survey, Wednesday

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker and New York Fed President John Williams speak at separate events, Wednesday

Australia unemployment, Thursday

Japan trade, Thursday

China property prices, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, existing home sales, leading index, Thursday

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker, Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan speak at different events, Thursday

Japan CPI, Friday

China loan prime rates, Friday

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 8:08 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 was little changed.

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.3%

Hang Seng futures were little changed

The S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.2%

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The Japanese yen was little changed at 149.78 per dollar

The offshore yuan was unchanged at 7.3256 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $28,402.54

Ether rose 0.2% to $1,563.75

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 13 basis points to 4.83%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced 10 basis points to 4.64%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.6% to $88.06 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,925.28 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

—With assistance from Rita Nazareth.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.