Asia Stocks Face Headwinds as US Rally Hits Wall: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Equity markets in Asia were poised for a cautious open after US stocks halted a four-day winning streak amid a selloff in banks.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Futures for stock markets in Australia and Japan declined, while those for Hong Kong gained. Contracts for US benchmarks edged higher in early Asia trading Wednesday after the S&P 500 Index dropped 0.6% a day earlier.

Australian bonds rose, sending the 10-year yield down five basis points, following gains in Treasuries. The US two-year yield, the more sensitive to changes in monetary policy, declined as much as 14 basis points on Tuesday as data showing a drop in job openings bolstered bets the Federal Reserve is about to wrap up its tightening campaign.

Banks came under renewed pressure Tuesday, with a gauge of financial heavyweights in the US falling the most in almost two weeks. In a wide-ranging annual letter to shareholders, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s chief Jamie Dimon warned the US banking crisis that sent markets careening last month will be felt for years.

“Investors should continue to be vigilant for signs of bank stress, and we expect market participants to react disproportionately to negative economic news,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, senior US rates strategist at TD Securities.

Swap contracts downgraded the odds of a quarter-point rate hike at the Fed’s May meeting to about 50% from closer to 60%.

Vacancies at US employers sank in February to the lowest since May 2021, the Labor Department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey showed Tuesday. The reading was below all estimates in a Bloomberg survey.

Related stories:

Fed’s Mester Says Rates Should Rise Above 5%, Stay for Some Time

BofA Clients Sold the Most US Stocks Since October Last Week

JPMorgan’s Kolanovic Warns Stocks in ‘Calm Before the Storm’

Story continues

Asian currencies were little changed in early trading Wednesday. Against a broadly weaker dollar Tuesday, the yen and kiwi gained, while the Aussie fell after the Reserve Bank of Australia kept rates on hold.

RBA Governor Philip Lowe is scheduled to speak Wednesday, after saying in yesterday’s statement that the RBA expects “some further tightening of monetary policy may well be needed.” The wording, however, suggested a toning down of the tightening bias.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will be center stage Wednesday. Policymakers are expected to raise rates by 25 basis points to 5%, down from a 50-point increase in February and a jumbo 75-point hike at the end of last year. A further deceleration may indicate the bank no longer expects to reach a peak of 5.5%.

Elsewhere, oil in New York settled above $80 a barrel, paring gains on the disappointing labor data. Bitcoin trended toward the high end of its recent range of around $28,000, while Dogecoin continued to benefit from Elon Musk’s flirtation with the meme token.

Key events this week:

Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Services PMI, Wednesday

US ADP employment change, Wednesday

US trade, Wednesday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard speaks, Thursday

US unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Good Friday. US stock markets closed, bond markets close for part of the day

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 8:12 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 fell 0.6%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4%

Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.6%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures fell 0.2%

Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.6%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0959

The Japanese yen was little changed at 131.66 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8780 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $28,187.65

Ether fell 0.7% to $1,864.6

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 3.21%

The 10-year Treasury yield declined seven basis points to 3.34% Tuesday

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $80.98 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

--With assistance from Rita Nazareth.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.